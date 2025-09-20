All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
From this comment, newdigital, provide a good list of possible improvements for calendar/news :
- can not sort the news events by high priority/ low priority and medium priority
- can not define the events by priority
- can not sort them by pairs
- can not see USD only, or EUR only for example
- can not estimate the priority by myself
- can not see horizontal lines on the chart where news events will be happened
- can not see the discription of those lines
- can not see the time of my broker compare with GMT time
- can not trade the news events by good public EA (on the same way as I can do it for MT4 for example)
- visualization ... i am sorry but it is nothing with MT5 for now about what the trader can expect
If you have some others ideas, you can post to this topic.
How to delete and disable Calendar Events ?
How to disable Calendar Events from Charts ?
How to export Calendar Events ?
How to show only selected Calendar Events on a chart ?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:10
We will incorporate new realtime economic calendar soon with minimal latency and with access from MQL5. First, we open the calendar on www.mql5.com, and then only we will incorporate it (our own development, calendar updates with millisecond latency) in MT5 terminal.
It is too early to do with the news so. Because the usage of the news does not make sense without minimal latency.
Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
To receive the widget, go to the economic calendar page on MQL5.com and click on the "Add widget to your website" link. Specify the desired width and height of the calendar widget for your site, select the default period of featured events (current day or current week), copy the generated code and insert it to your web page. In the Preview section, you can see how the calendar will be displayed on your site.
10 reasons to set up a professional economic calendar from MetaQuotes
Monitoring of macroeconomic events is available for free in 7 languages with no ads. However, this is not the only reason our calendar will attract your audience — you have another 10 extra reasons to add it in your website:
