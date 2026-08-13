How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 147
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This is what the terminal looks like
Here is another picture of the terminal
Why isn't the account working? It was working fine.
Charts are related to brokers (as well as the price on the charts). That's why you should delete charts when switching from one trading account to another account of another broker, and then open them again when connecting to another trading account.
As for the demo account (I see on the screenshot you have a demo account) - brokers often give such accounts for a limited time, and if the account is no longer valid - the demo account can be opened again.
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By the way, a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo is mainly used not for trading, but for upgrading MT5 to a new beta build and for testing MT5 beta builds. Therefore, if you are not a beta tester (i.e. you are not waiting for some possible bug fixing in the future release version) - there is no need to switch to MetaQuotes-Demo.
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And now, you can stay on InstaFinance demo account, but close the charts and open them again. If connection to this demo account fails, open a new account or contact the broker (because it happens that the broker changes the server name for connection).
Hello, I'm interested.
What interested you?
I tried to open a new demo account, it won't open. Both cent and real accounts of this broker are not opened. What to do?
Because all trading accounts are related to brokers. Contact their technical support with these accounts and with the server you are opening on (in your screenshot it is InstaFinance1-Demo).
If the account is no longer valid, the demo account can be opened again.
Contact the broker, and be ready to technically justify your term "does not open" - internet is bad, no connection with the broker's server, what is written in Metatrader's journal and so on.
Because all trading accounts are related to brokers. Contact their tech support with these accounts and with the server you open on (in your screenshot it is InstaFinance1-Demo).
By the way, I can find your broker's server for a demo account on MT4, but when I try to create a demo account, I am redirected to the broker's website (to create an account).
But on MT5 I can't find such a server.
So maybe you just mixed up Metatraders (MT4 with MT5).
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In any case - you need to contact your broker's support.
Contact their tech support with these accounts and with the server
InstaForex does not load
I can't contact technical support, everything was connected before.
InstaForex does not load
I don't know ... maybe - they don't work with our country anymore ... but only broker's technical support can solve it.
Because it has nothing to do with Metatrader I apologise.
PS. Their site is loading, but very slowly ... you have to wait ...
In any case - you need to contact your broker.
Maybe you just mixed up Metatraders (MT4 with MT5).
PS. Their site loads, but very slowly ... You have to wait ...
In any case - you should contact a broker.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start working with Metatrader 5
BoDasBo, 2026.02.10 13:17My working terminals just stopped working. I didn't reinstall them and I didn't have any updates before disconnection.
It is not known - what terminals (MT4 or MT5), and what build of terminals (because there are stable builds, and there are beta builds) - only you know ... in any case you should contact the broker.
Hint: it is desirable to download/install terminals from their site, where, probably, their servers are already prescribed for connection.