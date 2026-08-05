How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 24

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Forum

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

angevoyageur, 2013.08.20 19:47

Work in progress, stay tuned !

Strategy Tester

  • Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)

As noted by erdah, SendNotification, SendMail, SendFTP don't work in Strategy Tester (of course).


Optimization & Cloud

Practical cases


 

Just want to remind about the summary for this big thread :

Forum

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

angevoyageur, 2013.03.15 16:12

How to start with MT5 platform : summary.

As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.

For developpers.


Work in progress, stay tuned :-)


 

Maybe we could sticky this topic and those two made by angevoyageur if this is possible.

Br, Candles

 
Good news : new version of Metatrader 5 iPhone are with technical indicators for now!
MetaTrader 5 - iPhone/iPad Mobile Trading Software
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad is a mobile trading software, that allows you to connect to a trade server, receive quotes, trade and view the history of your trades.
 
i need more advance formula , its start so slow .
 
Zofia:
i need more advance formula , its start so slow .
start of what? ... sorry ...
 
Summaries :

====

  1. How to Start with MT5, a summary !  (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
        MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
        MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

  2. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary

  3. MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT  - summary discussion thread about new feature in MT5 and MetaEditor

  4. Matrices and vectors in MQL5 - summary discussion thread about matrices and vectors

  5. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

  6. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

  7. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

  8. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

  9. Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

  10. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

  11. All about mql OOP

  12. Ichimoku

  13. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

  14. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

  15. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming 

  16. All about MT5 updates.  
MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Client Terminal is a part of the online trading system. It is installed on the trader's computer and intended for: receiving quotes and news in the...
 

Forum

question about subcribe the signal though mql5.com

Alexx, 2012.10.30 09:58

The volume of the order is calculated in proportion. The difference of deposits and leverages of the provider and subscriber is compared. In addition, in the terminal options (Tools->Options->Signals) you can set % of your total deposit that can be used by the signals.

In the given example "if my account balance is $2000, the signal provider  account balance is  $10000", if the provider performs a trade operation of 1 lot, at the subscriber's account that trade will be 0.2 lot (in case the leverages are equal and you allowed to use $2000 of the deposit in the options).


 
Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
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