MetaEditor after Pressing F1

Sure, here you are.


EDIT: now connected with Metaquotes Demo and the outcome is the same result as in the picture above.

 
Ok, it's very clear. What's you system (Windows?) and which MT5 build are you using ?
 

And these errors show up in the Metatrader Terminal after Connecting to Metaquotes Demo Server


 
Win 7 and Build 880.
 
Maybe you have an antivirus or firewall blocking the connection. Can you try to temporarily disable it/them and report the results ?
 
Unfortunately no difference.


I will restart the computer, there was a windows update when I booted the computer today. Maybe some processes aren't finished yet. Don't know if it makes sense...

 
Maybe a temporarily problem with mql5.com (though it works for me), I suggest you to wait up to tomorrow, and if problem is still there to report it to ServiceDesk.
 
Here is the same issue, it's your computer not a VPS ?
 
Yup, my PC.

Thanks for your help though. Other things I noticed:

  • MT4 online help and connection is working perfectly
  • Skype itself is working, but the "Skype Home" part doesn't load just showing the loading symbol all the time...Seems to have a similar problem.


 
It's working now. I updated windows and my anti virus program, deinstalled some older programs and cleaned the registries with ccleaner.
