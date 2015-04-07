Indicators: Moving Avreage
Hi, It would be great if another long term moving average line is added to reduce the signal noise generated.
Example setting, MA60 100 200.
A Buy Signal will be generated only if both of these two conditions are fulfilled.
1) MA60 and 100 is above MA200
2) Price bar close above two lines (MA60 and 100)
A Sell Signal will be generated only if both of these two conditions are fulfilled.
1) MA60 and 100 is below MA200
2) Price bar close below two lines (MA60 and 100)
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Moving Avreage:
Once the price closes above or below the two moving (60 &100) a signal is generated. Signal must be generated ONLY in-case the price closes above/below the TWO lines.
Author: mazen nafee