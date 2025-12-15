How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It was Daylight Saving Time Shift this night so MQ MT5 is on GMT +1 for now. Just for information.
How do we know about it, or about any MT5 broker concerning GMT + ... ? Use this indicator : Clock
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.29
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_26228.png
Local Time (on the image) is the time of your PC (computer)
Order Strategies. Multi-Purpose Expert Advisor
Scaling in Using Limit Orders
You open an initial position and set one or more Limit orders in the same direction with increasing lot size. As Limit orders trigger, new Limit orders are set until the position is closed at Take Profit. When the position is closed at Take Profit, the remaining pending orders are deleted.
========
Stop and Reverse
You open an initial position and set the opposite Stop order with an increased lot size at the Stop Loss level of the initial position. When the position is closed at Stop Loss, the pending order kicks in a new opposite Stop order is again set at its Stop Loss level, and so on until the position is closed at Take Profit. When the position is closed at Take Profit, the remaining pending order is deleted.
========
Pyramiding
You open an initial position and if it appears to be winning, you increase its volume (scale in) and move the Stop Loss to Breakeven. If the position is closed at Take Profit, it is by then expected to have reached a quite large volume, and consequently profit. If however the Stop Loss triggers during the intermediary phase, there will simply be no profit.
=======
Reopening
You open a market position. Closing at Stop Loss is followed by a new opening with an increased lot size, and so on until the position is closed at Take Profit. This strategy is similar to scaling in using Limit orders.
Order Strategies. Multi-Purpose Expert Advisor
Pyramiding
You open an initial position and if it appears to be winning, you increase its volume (scale in) and move the Stop Loss to Breakeven. If the position is closed at Take Profit, it is by then expected to have reached a quite large volume, and consequently profit. If however the Stop Loss triggers during the intermediary phase, there will simply be no profit.
Just something to read : Account Monitoring for Signals (this is the explanation of all the parameters for signal monitoring - what do they mean - for example)
Forum for trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
strangeness in calculating% of the signals in the statistics
Market , 2013.11.08 8:51
Hello,
Monthly returns - is forecast figure, there are others. They are calculated as follows:
Brief description of each indicator of trade statistics given here: account monitoring
It was the reply of MQ admin for some question related to stats of the signals (machine translation to the english sorry).
Read more here : Signals - Account Monitoring
may be usefull
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi Indicator
With the appearance of candlestick chart in the U.S., more than two decades ago, there was a revolution in the understanding of how the forces of bulls and bears work on the Western markets. Candlesticks became a popular trading instrument, and traders began working with them in order to ease the reading of the charts. But the interpretation of candlesticks differ from one another.
One of these methods, which changes the traditional candlestick chart, and facilitates its perception, is called the Heikin Ashi technology.
Analyzing Candlestick Patterns
Plotting of candlestick charts and analysis of candlestick patterns is an amazing line of technical analysis. The advantage of candlesticks is that they represent data in a way that it is possible to see the momentum within the data.
Candlesticks give a vivid mental picture of trading. After reading and a little practice, candlesticks will be part of your analytical arsenal. Japanese candlestick charts can help you penetrate "inside" of financial markets, which is very difficult to do with other graphical methods. They are equally suitable for all markets.
The members of this forum asked this question by several threads : "Is it possible to create one EA, attach it to one chart for one pair, and this EA will trade many pairs ... possible?". Yes, it is possible - read this article.
Article presentation :
Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments
The technical side of implementing the program code in order for a single Expert Advisor, launched on a single chart, to be able to trade with different financial assets at the same time. In general, this was not a problems even in MQL4. But only with the advent of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal, traders finally got the opportunity to perform a full analysis of the work of such automates, using strategy testers.
So now multi-currency automates will become more popular than ever, and we can forecast a surge of interest in the construction of such trading systems. But the main problem of implementation of such robots is in the fact that their dimensions in the program code expand, at best, in an arithmetic progression, and this is not easy to embrace for a typical programmer.
In this article we will write a simple multi-currency Expert Advisor, in which the structure flaws are, if not absent, then at least minimized.