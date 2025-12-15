How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 31
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.08.04 18:27
If you are totally new to this website and
there are some pages which will help you to start :
MetaTrader 5 Gateways & Connectivity :Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.Stock Exchanges
MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:
MetaTrader 5 platform's versatility makes it easy to expand the brokerage business and enter new markets.
- Moscow Exchange (former RTS)
- Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX)
- Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)
- Global Board of Trade (GBOT)
- BM&FBOVESPA (Brazilian stock exchange)
- Ukrainian Exchange
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)
- Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
- Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Turkish Derivatives Exchange (TURKDEX)
Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?
angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:31
You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :
Press review
newdigital, 2014.02.05 12:37
How to Build and Trade a Trend-Following Strategy (adapted from dailyfx article)
Trend Trading
Of the three possible market conditions, trends are probably the most popular amongst traders; and the reason for that is what we had alluded to a little earlier.
The future is opaque, and price movements are unpredictable. By simply recognizing a trend, the trader has noticed a bias that has shown itself in the marketplace. Maybe there is improving fundamental data for that economy; or perhaps it’s a central-bank driven move on the back of ‘Yen-tervention’ or another round of QE.
Whatever the reason, a bias exists in the market and that’s visible from the trajectory on the chart. The alluring part of this is that if that bias continues, the trader might be able to jump on the trend, and let the market do the heavy lifting of moving the position into profitable territory.
Another attractive aspect of trading with trends is that the speculator can look to employ the age-old logic of ‘buy-low, sell-high.’ It’s not enough to simply buy an up-trend, or to sell a down-trend. Traders are often best served by waiting for the up-trend to pull back before buying (or waiting for a down-trend to rip higher before selling), in an effort to enter the position as cheaply as possible.
How to Build a Trend Strategy
Many of the most popular indicators can be helpful when designing a trend strategy. And to take technical analysis a step further when designing a trend-trading approach, many traders will look to utilize multiple time frame analysis in order to get multiple looks at a trending market.
When utilizing multiple time frame analysis with a trend-trading strategy, traders are often going to look to the longer time frame to find and diagnose the strength of the trend. This can be done in a multitude of ways. Some traders will prefer to do this without any indicators at all, using price and price alone.
Other traders will look to one of the more common indicators, the moving average. There are a lot of different flavors and types of moving averages, but the goal is all the same – to show us a ‘line-in-the-sand’ as to whether price movements are ‘above-average’ or ‘below-average’ for a given period of time.
After the trend has been diagnosed, the trader can then plot the entry into the position; and for that, there are a multitude of options available.
Entering into the Trend
There is an old saying that goes: ‘The Trend is your friend… until it ends.’
This one line pretty much sums up the quandary that traders are faced with when trading trends. While a bias has been exhibited in the marketplace, and may continue; there is no such thing as a ‘sure-fire trend continuation setup.’
So, when the trend doesn’t continue, the trader is often advised to look to mitigate the loss so that a reversal doesn’t damage their trading account too badly.
In an effort to be as precise as possible, many traders will move down to a lower time frame in an effort to get a more detailed look at the move inside of the larger-term trend.
Traders can also look to use indicators to plot an entry, under the premise that the longer-term trend may be at the early stages of its continuation; and can be entered upon with the shorter-term chart.
There are numerous indicator options for this premise. Many traders will look to oscillators such as RSI or MACD to trigger the position. Other popular options are MACD, Stochastics, CCI, and the moving average crossover.
Traders looking to speculate with the trend want to focus ONLY on signals that move in that direction.
Types of Trend-Trading Strategies
The future is unknown; and nobody has a crystal ball that will magically foretell tomorrow’s price movements. But the fact of the matter is that biases do exist, trends do take place (for a reason), and in many cases those trends may continue.
If traders want a more objective way of trading with trends, they can look to implement an indicator like RSI to trigger the position after the trend has been graded on the longer-term chart with Price Action.
Traders looking to use indicator-based strategies can take this a step further with the logic utilized in my ‘fingertrap’ scalping strategy. In such the strategy, moving averages are used to grade the trend on a longer time frame, and a moving average/price action crossover on the shorter time frame is used to trigger in the direction of the trend. While this is designed as a scalping strategy, traders can certainly swap out the time frames to make the logic of the strategy operable on a longer-term basis.
How to show Indicators in live chart?
RaptorUK, 2014.02.05 17:16Did you buy it from the Market or just get Demo ? Demo works in the Strategy Tester ONLY . . . if you pay for it from the Market it works in Live and Strategy Tester. If it's FREE it works in Live and Strategy Tester.
Press review
newdigital, 2014.02.08 10:28
Understanding Forex Trade Sizes (based on this article)
Micro Lot
A micro lot is the term used for a 1,000 unit trade, which on most major pairs come out to about $0.10 of risk per pip. This is the smallest trade size available and is a great size for traders that don’t have much capital to trade. You won’t make a fortune, but you won’t lose too much either trading micros, that’s why it’s a great place to cut your teeth in Forex.
Mini Lot
A mini lot is the term used for a 10,000 unit trade, which on most major pairs means we are trading $1 a pip. We recommend having at least $1,000 deposited into your account for each mini lot you plan to have open simultaneously. It’s a good trade size for a serious part-time forex trader that has the capital or a full-time trader wanting to start with a smaller lot size.
Standard Lot
A standard lot is the term used for a 100,000 unit trade, which on most major pairs means we are trading $10 per pip. Gains/losses could reach $1000-$2000 or more per standard lot on a fairly common day in the forex market, so having a larger account size is mandatory to trade them seriously. Our account should have at least $10,000 per standard lot we are looking to trade, which normally means you are very serious trader in the FX market, part-time or full-time.
In the image above, we can see what each trade size translates to in an actual currency pair, the EUR/USD. Notice the trade size refers to the first currency in the currency pair, in this case Euros for the EURUSD pair. So a micro lot, mini lot, and standard lot means €1,000, €10,000, and €100,000.
Something Interesting in Financial Video July 2013
newdigital, 2013.07.25 07:29
47. Why Position Sizing is So Important in Trading
So far in the lessons leading up to this one we have covered some of the different methods traders use to pick their entry points, as well as some of the different methods which traders use to set their exit points. In this lesson we are going to look at the factor which ties all of the above together and allows a trader the greatest control over their returns: Position Sizing.
While position sizing is one of the Key components of successful trading, like many of the other things we have covered, it is often overlooked as an unimportant aspect of trading. What successful traders know however is that once the psychology of trading is mastered and a trader has developed a sound strategy for picking their entry and exit points, it is the method they use to determine the size of the positions they trade that is the final factor which will lead to their success or failure.
To help illustrate this lets say that three traders are each given $10,000 and the same EUR/USD Mini Forex strategy to trade which has a win rate of 60% (makes a profit on 6 out of 10 trades) and makes an average profit on winning trades over the long term of 100 Points. On the losing side, this same system has a lose rate of 40% (takes a loss on 4 out of 10 trades) and takes an average loss on those trades of 90 points.
So here we have a trading strategy that has more winning trades on average than it does losing trades, as well as a strategy that when it does lose it loses less than what it does when it wins. I think most traders including myself would take that system any day of the week.
So we give these traders each this system and tell them to come back to us after 10 trades and show their results. As the system is the same for all traders, when they bring us back the trading results of their systems the entry points and exit points for each trade is going to be the same, leaving them only the position size as the factor that they can tweak.
MT4 New Build 600 (how to upgrade to build 600) - suggestion of Christina Li
Securing MQL5 code: Password Protection, Key Generators, Time-limits, Remote Licenses and Advanced EA License Key Encryption Techniques :
Most developers need to have their code secured. This article will present a few different ways to protect MQL5 software. All examples in the article will refer to Expert Advisors but the same rules can be applied to Scripts and Indicators. The article starts with simple password protection and follows with key generators, licensing a given brokers account and time-limit protection. Then it introduces a remote license server concept. My last article on MQL5-RPC framework described Remote Procedure Calls from MetaTrader 5 to any XML-RPC server.
I will make use of this solution to provide an example of a remote license. I will also describe how to enhance this solution with base64 encoding and provide advice for PGP support to make ultra-secure protection for MQL5 Expert Advisors and Indicators. I am aware that MetaQuotes Software Corp. is providing some options for licensing the code directly from the MQL5.com Market section. This is really good for all developers and will not invalidate ideas presented in this article. Both solutions used together can only make the protection stronger and more secure against software theft.