How to Start with Metatrader 5
I just see one good post made by moderator of russian part of the forum with the public permission of MQ. This post is here. I am recommending to the users to read it with online translation.
Just for information.
How to Post a Product in the Market
The Market service offers unique opportunities for developers of analytical systems and trading robots - now your programs go directly to traders' terminals and are available to all MetaTrader 5 users. This means that with the status of the Seller, you can access the large market of potential customers, and the simple technology will help your MQL5 program become a mass product.
A program can be purchased only from the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. Each MQL5 program is strictly linked to a computer and must undergo activation. For example, when buying a trading robot, its special copy is generated, which will work only on the associated computer. Even having this file, an intruder cannot run the program on another computer. This solution helps to protect the interests of developers and their customers.
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
Introduction
1. Trading System Conditions
2. External Parameters
3. Parameter Optimization
3.1. First Set-Up Variant
3.1.1. General Parameters and Rules
3.1.2. Tester Settings
3.1.3. Analysis of the Obtained Results
3.1.4. BOOK REPORT Application for the Analysis of Optimization and Testing Results
3.1.5. Money Management System
3.2. Second Set-Up Variant
3.3. Possible Set-Up Variants
4. Testing in the Visualization Mode
5. Interface and Controls
6. Information Panels TRADE INFO and MONEY MANAGEMENT
7. Trade Information Panel on the Left Side of the Chart
7.1. PARAMETERS SYSTEM
7.2. CLOCKS OF TRADING SESSIONS
7.3. MANUAL TRADING
7.3.1. BUY/SELL/REVERSE Section
7.3.2. CLOSE POSITIONS Section
7.3.3. SET PENDING ORDERS Section
7.3.4. MODIFY ORDERS/POSITIONS Section
7.3.5. DELETE PENDING ORDERS Section
7.4. TRADING PERFORMANCE
7.5. ACCOUNT/SYMBOLS INFO
8. Additional Indicators to be Used by the EA
Conclusion
Just very good article found about creating News Trader EA for MetaTrader 5:Building an Automatic News Trader
Many users asked about TET - read here (for example) :
forexcoach, 2013.10.03 03:56
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Two methods are provided for copying transactions from the Provider's account:
Trades can be copied directly in the Subscriber's terminal which must be running and connected to the relevant account. This option requires absolute operation of the terminal.
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
Is the TET mode available now???
If not does this mean that the computer has to be on in order to copier and receive trades that are copied into a receiver account?
Also will this require VPS if the computer is turned off?
thanks
and many more users asked about TET. So, this is the information from now :
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Обсуждение высокочастотной торговли на МТ5
Renat, 2014.01.21 17:16
Для информации: мы сами построили свою облачную самобалансирующую сеть серверов по всему миру для сервиса сигналов. Сейчас там точки в Нью Йорке, Далласе, Лондоне, Амстердаме, Франкфурте, Москве, Гонконге, Шанхае и Сингапуре.
Эта сеть кардинально снижает латенси на коннектах к брокерским серверам вплоть до 1 мс. Сейчас она работает в режиме персональных клиентских терминалов и обслуживает сервис сигналов. Скоро включим у нее режим Trusted Execution Token, что позволит исполнение перенести близко к серверам брокеров.
Автоматическая балансировка работает для тысяч MetaTrader серверов брокеров, что означает - каждый сигнальный провайдер располагается как можно ближе к своему брокеру.
Translation :
For information: we have built a network of self-balancing cloud servers worldwide for service signals . Now there are points in New York, Dallas, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Moscow, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.
This dramatically reduces network latensi to connect to broker servers down to 1 ms. Now network works in a mode of personal client terminals and serves service signals. Soon it will be included Trusted Execution Token mode, which will move execution to be close to the performance of the broker server.Automatic balancing works for thousands of MetaTrader brokers' servers, which means - each signal provider is located as close as possible to its broker.
RaptorUK, 2014.01.22 00:31
Contact your Broker, not all Brokers offer signals on MT4
newdigital, 2014.01.23 11:01
Margin Call (adapted from dailyfx.com article)
To get a grasp on what a margin call is, you should understand the purpose and use of Margin & Leverage. Margin & Leverage are two sides of the same coin. The purpose of either is to help you control a contract larger than your account balance. Simply put, margin is the amount required to hold the trade open. Leverage is the multiple of exposure to account equity. Therefore, if you have an account with a value of $10,000 but you would like to buy a 100,000 contract for EURUSD, you would be required to put up $800 for margin in an account leaving $9,200 in usable margin. Usable Margin should be seen as a safety net and you should protect your usable margin at all costs.
Causes of a Margin Call
To understand the cause of a margin call is the first step. The second and more beneficial step is learning understanding how to stay far away from a potential margin call. The short answer as to understand what causes a margin call is simple, you’ve run out of usable margin.
The second and promised more beneficial step is to understand what depletes your usable margin and stay away from those activities. In risk of oversimplifying the causes, here are the top causes for margin calls which you should avoid like the plague (presented in no specific order):
What Happens When A Margin Call Takes Place?
When a margin call takes place, you are liquidated or closed out of your trades. The purpose is two-fold: you no longer have the money in your account to hold the losing positions and the broker is now on the line for your losses which is equally bad for the broker.
How to Avoid Margin Calls
Leverage is often and fittingly referred to as a double-edged sword. The purpose of that statement is that the larger leverage you use to hold a trade greater than some large multiple of your account, the less usable margin you have to absorb any losses. The sword only cuts deeper if an over-leveraged trade goes against you as the gains can quickly deplete your account and when your usable margin % hits, zero, you will receive a margin call. This only gives further credence to the reason of using protective stops while cutting your losses as short as possible.