How to Write a Product Review

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[Deleted]  
Can someone here help me to make a product review? I got some EA's on the market and want to make a review on it but it I can't see how to make one. Can someone please help me about this? Thank You!
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can we write review on the market product?

Alexey, 2013.03.28 08:34

You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I read the link you said but there's no specific link or procedure on "how" to make a product review. Thanks for the comment anyway!
 
julsdorfmann:
I read the link you said but there's no specific link or procedure on "how" to make a product review. Thanks for the comment anyway!

don't forget to download the product first in order to see the "Add review" option on the right ;)

 

Thanks guys I have read what you sent but still cannot see any link to be able to write a review.

 
AussieBob:

Thanks guys I have read what you sent but still cannot see any link to be able to write a review.

If you (your username as AussieBob) downloaded/installed free product on your Metatrader, if you purchased paid product - you can write review.

For example - I can write review (because I am not a coder, and I am using/installing/purchasing the Market product from time to time):


 
Help m to trade am starving

 

Hello,

I have downloaded and installed a free EA from the Market. But "Add Review" button does not appear neither on the website nor on the "Reviews" tab in MT5. Does anybody know why this is happning?

Thanks

 
aismayilov:

Hello,

I have downloaded and installed a free EA from the Market. But "Add Review" button does not appear neither on the website nor on the "Reviews" tab in MT5. Does anybody know why this is happning?

Thanks

I checked now and it works for me:
I downloaded free indicator from the Market (I selected and downloaded indicator directly from Metatrader), immediate after that - I went to the product page and I can write review.

My forum login/pass are the same with login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader.

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