How to Write a Product Review
- HOW CAN I WRITE REVIEW ABOUT A SIGNAL
- Alert when price hit (touch) MA
- i want ask you about someone write bad review
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can we write review on the market product?
Alexey, 2013.03.28 08:34You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.
Thanks guys I have read what you sent but still cannot see any link to be able to write a review.
Thanks guys I have read what you sent but still cannot see any link to be able to write a review.
If you (your username as AussieBob) downloaded/installed free product on your Metatrader, if you purchased paid product - you can write review.
For example - I can write review (because I am not a coder, and I am using/installing/purchasing the Market product from time to time):
Help m to trade am starving
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I don't understand how people got trade on mql5
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.02 15:52
1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Hello,
I have downloaded and installed a free EA from the Market. But "Add Review" button does not appear neither on the website nor on the "Reviews" tab in MT5. Does anybody know why this is happning?
Thanks
Hello,
I have downloaded and installed a free EA from the Market. But "Add Review" button does not appear neither on the website nor on the "Reviews" tab in MT5. Does anybody know why this is happning?
Thanks
I checked now and it works for me:
I downloaded free indicator from the Market (I selected and downloaded indicator directly from Metatrader), immediate after that - I went to the product page and I can write review.
My forum login/pass are the same with login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader.
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