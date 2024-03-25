Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals
I would like to ask if there will be an option in the future to manually set the number of lots for each trader. Or the number of maximum trades allowed to open in my account from a trader.
pleaswe its my first time and my english not good so can u help me to say how can i reseive signals from MQL%.com to my MT4 acount in exness.com
Will Metaquotes be open to changing their current position regarding lot sizing and leverage for Signals?
Currently, it will only be possible to subscribe to a Signal that happens to use leverage of 100:1 as well as a subscriber not being able to determine their own lot size.
In my humble opinion, it is not for Metaquotes to be making those decisions on behalf of traders. The responsibility that comes with trading in the first place is to understand the risk, this also applies to subscribing to a Signal.
Metaquotes are currently being more restrictive than a broker! :)
I think they already provide excellent information in the details for each Signal, that should be enough.
Hi BP33,
Personally I agree with you, especially on "Metaquotes are currently being more restrictive than a broker! :)". As I trader myself, higher leverage and small lot will help a lot in avoiding margin call, but then with the future version of Signal that promise totally set and forget - almost like an investment vehicle - a rookie traders who knows nothing about the risk, will simply open a live account, subscribe to signal, and abuse the leverage and may loss his/her money in no time. In that case MetaQuotes does not want to be blame for not hardwired restriction to its signal service :(.
BTW, there's copy trade in the forum, you may want to look for it ;)
What's that copy trader you are talking about? Is it an add on or something?
- www.mql5.com
hi phi
does this mean the subscriber may not have leverage more than 100 to subscribe or only the signal provider should have leverage 1:100 ?
Ah yes, there's double meaning in MetaQuotes announcement for MT build 730 (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page14#comment_374159) point # 4 which says "... Added limitation on subscription to trading signals. Subscription to signals with leverage exceeding 1:100 is not permitted. ...".
You probably wondering what is the meaning of "Subscription to signals with leverage exceeding 1:100 is not permitted.". Is it means, "Subscription to signal with leverage of signal provider more than 1 : 100 is not permitted" or "Subscription to signal with leverage of subscriber more than 1 : 100 is not permitted" ???.
Here's the explanation : we can not subscribe to signal if the leverage of signal provider is more than 1:100. Or to answer your question. the leverage of subscriber can be more than 1:100, and the leverage of signal provider should not be more than 1:100.
Signal provider still could provide signal with leverage more than 1:100, but we're not be able to subscribe it.
Here's a screenshot of signal provider with leverage 1:200 (sorry, can't tell you it's name) - we just can not subscribe it.
Here you can ask anything and say everything about MQL5 Trading Signal - including signal for MetaTrader 4.
I encourage other user who may have experience and answer to reply and answer and help fellow signal user questions here.