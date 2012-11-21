MetaTrader 5 / Trading
How to become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Do you want to offer your trading signals and make profit? Register on MQL5.com website as a Seller, specify your trading account and offer traders a subscription to copy your trades. The solution is simple, while the efforts are minimized.

  • Access to a huge audience
    The entire market of millions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 users is at your fingertips. You will receive direct access to your potential subscribers.

  • Built-in trade copying system
    The Signals service is built directly into the MetaTrader platform. Copying trades does not require any additional tools or settings. Subscribing to signals is easy and convenient. You do not have to worry about technical issues and support.

  • Payment support
    The service provides a ready-made mechanism allowing you to securely accept payments for your signals. The system supports credit cards and popular payment wallets. The payment, minus the service fee, is made to the seller's internal account, from which the money can be conveniently withdrawn at any time. The service also supports auto renewal of subscriptions.


Register as a Seller

Complete a simple registration procedure to get the Seller status. The registration is fully automatic and takes no more than five minutes.

Go to the Seller section of your profile, read the service rules and accept them:

Register in the Seller section of your profile


To verify your identity, take a photo and upload one of the proposed documents. You should upload a recent photo. Please note that scanned copies are not accepted. The photo must be of good quality, featuring the document in full, with readable information.

In the next step, take a photo with this document in hand, as shown in the figure below.

To verify your identity, upload a photo of the document and your selfie with the document in hand


Document verification takes only a few minutes. Once the verification is complete, you will receive a notification via the website message, by email and SMS. Upon registration, a relevant icon will appear next to your name in your profile.

An icon will appear next to your name in your profile upon registration


Create a signal

Go to Signals and click "Create signal".

Add a new signal

Fill in the following fields in the form that appears:

  • Signal name.
  • Signal access mode: private for monitoring or public for sale.
  • Account number.
  • Investor password. This password allows connecting to the account in read-only mode without access to trading. You do not need to specify a master password. Your account remains completely secure.
  • Broker server name. Start typing a company or a server name and then select the appropriate option from the list.
  • Monthly subscription price. Only signals broadcast from real accounts can be paid.

Specify account details to create a signal

After entering all the data, click Add to make your signal available for subscription. It will display the entire trading history of the account, as well as various statistics and graphs based on it, so that potential subscribers can evaluate your experience.

As you can see, everything is quite simple. Register as a Seller, send your identification details and put your signal up for sale. When everything is done, you will become a Signals Provider. Lots of traders using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 will be able to subscribe to your signal.

JOIN IN


We also recommend reading the following articles on signals:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/591

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Last comments | Go to discussion (704)
zulhasnan ahmad
zulhasnan ahmad | 28 Jun 2025 at 01:54
Hi boss, I want to buy your heiken ashi dashboard but got some problem australia bank anti fraud mql5

Can I use PayPal method?

My email: ### deleted by Moderator #####

Thanks


Carl Schreiber
Carl Schreiber | 28 Jun 2025 at 06:01
zulhasnan ahmad dashboard but got some problem australia bank anti fraud mql5

Can I use PayPal method?

My email: ### deleted by Moderator #####

Thanks


Describe to the Service Desk very detailed your problem (naming the bank etc), maybe MQ will contact the bank - or look for another payment method PayPal is not useable any more.

Rashid Umarov
Rashid Umarov | 28 Jun 2025 at 06:21
All available payment methods are shown to you on the top-up page. Technical support will not be able to help you privately pay by any other method.
Ahmad Muslih
Ahmad Muslih | 16 Nov 2025 at 23:59
Please tell me why the message "Confirm your phone number to become a seller" appears when I create a signal. How do I receive the code? I've entered my number in my profile, but I don't know it anymore.
Fernando Carreiro
Fernando Carreiro | 17 Nov 2025 at 00:32
@Ahmad Muslih #Please tell me why the message "Confirm your phone number to become a seller" appears when I create a signal. How do I receive the code? I've entered my number in my profile, but I don't know it anymore.

To be able to create a signal you need to first register as a seller. Signals can only be created on real accounts, not demo nor cent accounts. Please read the instructions on the Signal rules.

Also, if you are unable to receive confirmation on your mobile phone, you may need to find an alternative service provider. To change the number, contact the service desk, and follow the instructions.

