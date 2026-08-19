Something Interesting
CatchSpeed EA
This is for MT4 posted in CodeBase (in Russian language sorry). Link to this EA in CodeBase is here.
What is interesting? There are 7 pages of the discussion about this EA, and it was already 10 versions were uploaded by the coder on the discussion thread (discussion thread is this one). Some users are testing EA on demo or real accounts and uploading the results on the thread with the suggestion to the coder about what to improved. I traded using version #8 and the last variation of this EA - 'in-seconds' version.
EA is placing 2 pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) and moving/modifying them all the time ('in-seconds' version - the pending orders are modified in seconds, for exmple: every 5 sec, or every 15 seconds - good to trade the news events).
My setting/parameters for EURUSD M5 are the following ('in-seconds' version because this is the latest one):
input int MMlot=25; //MMLot (Lot in percentage) input double minlot=0.01; //min lot input double maxlot=500; //max lot input int sl=170; //stop loss and trailing stop input int distance=50; //distance between pending orders input int refreshtime=15; //time to modify the pending orders,sec input int FridayHourOFF=20;
Some users prefer to use USDJPY only but I am using EURUSD.
Just the situation for now:
- it was profitable trade and it was closed:
- and the EA opened new pending orders:
Brooky_MACD_Ichimoku_V2 indicator
- Link on CodeBase to download.
- Discussion thread (in English and other languages - no Russian language there sorry).
This is the indicator for MT4, and this is the Ichimoku + MACD (all in separate window). The indicator can be used on as the filter (to filter the false signals for almost any systems).
This is really good indicator and it can be used with any signal system (asctrend, brainwashing, braintrend, and so on) just for sell/buy signals confirmation (as the filter for example). Some examples about how to use it:
RdzGridTraps EA (Grid Trading EA)
This is EA for MT4, with ex4 file only but free to use, and this EA was not uploaded to our CodeBase. But the discussion thread is this one.
It is placing the pending orders (I am using 'Grid Order Count (each side)' setting as 6, and different magic number for every pair. This is very interesting about how this EA will perform during the NFP today for example.
As we see - I am already in profit (15 dollars) since today morning:
zigzag_nk_fibo indicator and zigzag_nk_fibofan indicator
Those are two famous indicators for MT5 for Fibo levels, Fibo fans, static Fibo, dynamic Fibo, and some more.
zigzag_nk_fibo indicator:
- Codebase link to download.
- Discussion thread.
zigzag_nk_fibofan indicator:
- Codebase link to download.
- Discussion thread.
I know that many traders are using MT4 only to trade but I am suggesting to use Metatrader 5 as well (I am using MT5 for technical analysis for example).
How to use in Tech Analysis
As we see from the chart below (EUR/USD, D1) - the price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA for the primary bearish market condition for the ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
- Fibo resistance level at 1.1059 located near 100 SMA/200 SMA area in the beginning of the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition, and
- Fibo support level at 1.0710 located far below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the primary bearish area of the chart.
If the price will break Fibo support level at 1.0710 so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.1059 from below to above so the bullish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
- Recommendation for long: watch close daily price to break 1.1059 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation to go short: watch daily price to break 1.0710 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
|Resistance
|Support
|1.0992
|1.0710
|1.1059
|1.0522
Good thread was started in Russian part of the forum: How to sell your products, services and signals (in Russian language). This thread is about to share the experiance concerning how to sell/promote your signals/market products/freelance services in internet and everywhere (I mean: this is HowTo thread).
Do we need same thread here in English part of the forum?
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
- About widgets - example with blogspot blog.
- The article: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets.
- The thread: Add MQL5 Market Product Widgets to Your Blog.
- Get a Market Widget.
- Get Economic Calendar widget.
This is profitable EA which is losing most of the time (losing but profitable): eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4
- The EA catches long trends by crossing a moving average on 15min time frame.
- The EA has 50 pip noise filter which prevents the EA to jump on every little move.
- Tested on 15min EUR/USD pair between 2001 and 2010 with 90% history accuracy with great results.
- Most of the time the EA loses, however one T.P overcomes 17 losses !
The settings suggested by the author:
- EURUSD;
- M15 timeframe only;
- tp = 350 pips;
- sl = 20 pips.
Download EA from here and change Digits.pips to Digits_pips inside the code in MetaEditor.
Some members are asking the indicators/template to evaluate the market condition (they see that I am making some posts related to the technical analysis, and they are asking about indicators/template to do the same). So, please find the link to the post related to this subject:
- Market condition setups (indicators and template) are here
------
And some more:
Market condition
- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
- AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
- Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
================================3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
- indicator to download
- some explanation about the system in general how to use
- Trading examples with MT5 statement, more trading is here.
- Paramon trading system iis on this post; How to trade the system - manual trading with live examples - read this page.
================================Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
================================MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
================================
Ichimoku
- The theory of the signals
- Ichimoku alert indicator with arrows
- Ichimoku alert indicator improved : warning alert mode was fixed and autosettings feature was added
CatchSpeed EA
This is for MT4 posted in CodeBase (in Russian language sorry). Link to this EA in CodeBase is here.
What is interesting? There are 7 pages of the discussion about this EA, and it was already 10 versions were uploaded by the coder on the discussion thread (discussion thread is this one). Some users are testing EA on demo or real accounts and uploading the results on the thread with the suggestion to the coder about what to improved. I traded using version #8 and the last variation of this EA - 'in-seconds' version.
EA is placing 2 pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) and moving/modifying them all the time ('in-seconds' version - the pending orders are modified in seconds, for exmple: every 5 sec, or every 15 seconds - good to trade the news events).
My setting/parameters for EURUSD M5 are the following ('in-seconds' version because this is the latest one):
Some users prefer to use USDJPY only but I am using EURUSD.
Just the situation for now:
- it was profitable trade and it was closed:
- and the EA opened new pending orders:
Well, about two years ago I had been using an EA, which updated the pending order every 30 seconds. After a month I received a warning note from the broker, that if I didn't stop placing orders so often, they would quit my account. Their explanation was that replacing orders in the market was not for free for them. So probably similar strategy would be acceptable only with brokers, which have no fee for maintaining orders (MM).
Some interesting indicator was found: Pinbar Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
If you are price action trader/analyst so it may be very useful for you:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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This is about something interesting which we can find here for MT4 and MT5 on CodeBase, Articles and inside the threads.
No any signals, market prodducts, external links (to download or any), no any advertising, no any commercial things please.