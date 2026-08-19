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This is good indicator created by Mladen for MT5 - 

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TTM trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TTM trend indicator

The TTM (Trade The Markets) Trend is basically an easier way to look at candlesticks. It is the The Heikin-Ashi method. Literally translated Heikin is "average" or "balance,", while Ashi means "foot" or "bar." The TTM trend is a visual technique that eliminates the irregularities from a normal candlestick chart and offers a better picture of trends and consolidations.

 

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


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Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11

It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).

NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:

NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).



 
Sergey Golubev:

This is good indicator created by Mladen for MT5 - 

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TTM trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5


The TTM (Trade The Markets) Trend is basically an easier way to look at candlesticks. It is the The Heikin-Ashi method. Literally translated Heikin is "average" or "balance,", while Ashi means "foot" or "bar." The TTM trend is a visual technique that eliminates the irregularities from a normal candlestick chart and offers a better picture of trends and consolidations.

There are the other tools based on this TTM indicator - 


The Exp_ttm-trend_ReOpen trading system based on the signals of the TTM-Trend indicator with trend following scaling. A trade signal is formed at the bar closure, if a colored bar appears, which is an indication of trend change. Further, it scales the volume of the opened position if the profit points of the last deal in the position exceed the threshold specified in the EA input parameters.

 

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Advanced links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2012.09.02 09:26

One more average and variations - key thread for MT4
One more average and variations for MT5 -  the indicators for MT5 are inside this MT5 thread 

The following indicators can be found on the above mentioned threads:

  • One more average - very advanced indicators with speed changing, with smooth options and with non-adaptive/adaptive options to draw SMA, EMA, T3 (0.618 Tilson), T3 (0.618 Fulks/Matulich), SMA, harmonic mean, Hull and TEMA, Linear regression value and so on.)
  • One more average - bands
  • Classical Moving Averages indicator with colors change depending on the angle of the slope
  • BB OMacd nrp & alerts indicator (the combination of BB OMA (one more averages) and MACD OMA) and Asymmetric OMA Bands indicator
  • Guppy OMA oscillator alerts and MTF
  • Guppy OMA Long and Short indicators
  • One more average MACD indicator, averages MACD - mtf & alerts indicator, Oma macd 4 Color MTF indicator, Oma MACD 4 color MTF Interpolated indicator and Oma macd_mtf+alerts+arrows indicator
  • One more average heiken ashi indicator and One more average heiken ashi smoothed indicator
  • DMX indicator and One more average DMX indicator
  • RSX on One more average and RSX on Jurik smooth indicators
  • Oma ribbon indicator
  • RSX Channel on OMA_Sig_Alerts indicator and rsx channel on oma_alerts_mtf indicator
  • TrendStrength Oma Channel_MTF_Alerts indicator, Oma TrendStrength Channel indicator, TrendStrength oma channel_mtf_alerts-1 indicator and Range oma with bands_arrows_alerts indicator
  • Oma_Envelopes_v2 indicator and cfb adaptive averages envelopes indicator

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Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2011.07.27 09:10

MT4 Monitor - MT4 DDE in visual basic 6 thread  

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Running a program from MetaTrader is not a hard thing anymore! thread 

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Moving Averages and similar

  1. Moving Average thread (AllAverages all indicators' versions, Tim Morris MA indicator, and more)
  2. DECEMA - Xmas gift! thread (DECEMA and NEMA) 
  3. Ema Angle Zero: the thread  
  4. MA Price Alert - the thread: good indicator created by cja with very advanced settings (select timeframe, sound, email, popup alert, change the sound to yours, ma mode and much more).
  5. Moving Average Ribbon - the thread with indicators coded by mladen (original idea from Jose Silva - Metastock).

 

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Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2010.08.13 08:15

Trade assistants, trade helpers, and more

  1. Currency heat map thread 
  2. Trade Assistant - this indicator gives buy and sell signals on multiple timeframes - the thread 
  3. ToR - Trending or Ranging - the thread 
  4. Trend Friend - the thread 
  5. CCI Helper - the thread 
  6. Price Percentage Oscillator thread 
  7. Stochastic Trader thread 
  8. Patriot Road: nice trading system well coded by indicators

 

There is famous martingale EA - 

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Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

so someone uploaded the set files (this post):

Here are four setfiles in ZIP.AUDJPY,EURGBP,NZDCAD,USDCHF.H4,Lot0.01with $5000,Lot=0.02 with $10000.
 

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indicator price action

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:08

Price Action

The forum

  • All About Price Action - the key thread 
  • Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the post as a summary of price action thread
  • Price Action Trading - small thread with videos
  • What is Price Action? the post with video
  • Trading Price Action Reversals : Al Brooks - the book
  • Trading Price Action Trading Ranges : Al Brooks - the book 
  • Indicators VS Forex Price Action - the post with small article
  • Interview with Al Brooks, price Action day trader and the author of 'Trading Price Action Reversals' - the post with video
  • Video Lesson - Price Action: Introduction To Price Action Trading (what is price action, basic set-ups and stop placement, and more) - the post 
  • The Three Most Popular Indicators for Day-Trading - the post with small article

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