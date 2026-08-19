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This is good indicator created by Mladen for MT5 -
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TTM trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TTM (Trade The Markets) Trend is basically an easier way to look at candlesticks. It is the The Heikin-Ashi method. Literally translated Heikin is "average" or "balance,", while Ashi means "foot" or "bar." The TTM trend is a visual technique that eliminates the irregularities from a normal candlestick chart and offers a better picture of trends and consolidations.
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11
It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:
NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).
This is good indicator created by Mladen for MT5 -
-------------
TTM trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TTM (Trade The Markets) Trend is basically an easier way to look at candlesticks. It is the The Heikin-Ashi method. Literally translated Heikin is "average" or "balance,", while Ashi means "foot" or "bar." The TTM trend is a visual technique that eliminates the irregularities from a normal candlestick chart and offers a better picture of trends and consolidations.
There are the other tools based on this TTM indicator -
The Exp_ttm-trend_ReOpen trading system based on the signals of the TTM-Trend indicator with trend following scaling. A trade signal is formed at the bar closure, if a colored bar appears, which is an indication of trend change. Further, it scales the volume of the opened position if the profit points of the last deal in the position exceed the threshold specified in the EA input parameters.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Advanced links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2012.09.02 09:26
One more average and variations - key thread for MT4
One more average and variations for MT5 - the indicators for MT5 are inside this MT5 thread
The following indicators can be found on the above mentioned threads:
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2011.07.27 09:10
MT4 Monitor - MT4 DDE in visual basic 6 thread
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Running a program from MetaTrader is not a hard thing anymore! thread
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Moving Averages and similar
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2010.08.13 08:15
Trade assistants, trade helpers, and more
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
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There is famous martingale EA -
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Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
so someone uploaded the set files (this post):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
indicator price action
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:08
Price Action
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market