Something Interesting - page 57
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Building an EquiVolume Indicator in MQL5
Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 3): Frequency Analysis for Single Candlestick Type Structure
Frequency analysis is widely used in many disciplines, including linguistics, genetics, and data science, to identify dominant structures within large datasets. Applying the same principle to encoded candlestick data allows us to determine which market structures occur most frequently, which are relatively rare, and whether certain combinations exhibit recurring behavior that may warrant further investigation.
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SuperTrend
Sergey Golubev, 2026.08.19 13:54
Making Custom Indicators for Beginners (Part 1): SuperTrend Indicator