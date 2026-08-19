Something Interesting - page 9

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Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This is interesting indicator which is detecting the Doji in separate window as a histogram with alerts:


  • "Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication."
  • "This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames."
 

Schaff Trend Cycle

Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M15, 2013.07.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

135 pips

EURUSD, M15, 2013.07.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: Schaff Trend Cycle

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.30 08:50

There are a lot of trading systems based on this indicator. So, this is the one of them :

Schaff Trend Cycle with EMA 100

1. Time Frame: 15 min and above

2. Pairs: Any

3. Indicators:

  • Schaff Trend Cycle
  • Ema 100
  • Stochastich (21, 9,9)

Rules to enter a long trade

  1. The 100 exponential moving average is sloping up.
  2. Wait for the Schaff Trend Cycle to reach oversold territory on the chart (-10 +10), go long when the Schaff Trend Cycle turns back above 10, and Stocastich crosses line up
  3. Place stop 10 pips below the most recent level of support.
  4. Take profit: Close the trade if the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator goes below 90

Rules to enter a short trade

  1. The 100 exponential moving average is sloping down
  2. Wait for the Schaff Trend Cycle to reach overbought territory on the chart (90-110), go short when the Schaff Trend Cycle turns back below 90, and Stocastich crosses line down.
  3. Place stop 3 pips above the most recent level of resistance.
  4. Take profit: Close the trade if the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator moves down to -10 and then rises back above +10

Template is attached. If you instal indicatiors and use this template so you will get the chart like that:


The system is really very profitable - look at the other chart with D1 timeframe: +439 pips (4 digit pips) :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, H1, 2013.07.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

schaff ema 100

USDJPY, H1, 2013.07.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, D1, 2013.07.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

439 pips in profit

USDJPY, D1, 2013.07.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo






Files:
schaffema.tpl  15 kb
 

Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

This is old but famous martingale EA. If you go to the link above so you will find EA itself together with set files - more than 30 set files/settings for many pairs and timeframes. I traded by this EA today for few hours for EURUSD M15 and USDJPY M30 (on demo account sorry) with the settings/set files attached (see nd_set.zip attachment). Statement is attached as well (look at trading_statement.zip attachment):




Some comments about lot size: if you use the setting from this CodeBase link so make sure to check the following:

  • use LotsDigits parameter to be 2 (2 - micro lots 0.01, 1 - mini lots 0.1, 0 - normal lots 1.0);
  • use Lots = 0.01; it is lot size to start martingale cycle.

Just to remind: this EA is very dangerous one so it may be good to use it on demo account only sorry.

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PS. Updated statement is attached:

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PS. Statement was updated once more time (13 of April 2016):



	          



		          

			          

    Files:
  

      

          nd_set.zip
 1 kb      

      

          trading_statement.zip
 58 kb      

      

          ilan0804.zip
 11 kb      

      

          Ilan1304.zip
 17 kb      

  




		          


		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Risk to Reward Ratio
 
 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
Importance of Risk / Reward ratio to make profits
 
pankaj bhaban, 2014.11.21 04:17
 
Importance of Risk / Reward ratio in Forex 
 
What could be the most important thing to keep making money in long term without failing?
 What ever be the winning / losing ratio of your strategy!
 Whichever be the timeframe and pair!
 Yeah its Risk / Reward ratio in your trading
 
 What is Risk / Reward ratio? -- 
 This ratio is mathematical formula dividing the amount trader afford to lose if the price moves in the unexpected direction (i.e. the risk) by the amount of profit the trader expects to have made when the position is closed (i.e. the reward). 
 Or in very simple stoploss / takeprofit ratio on each trade.
 
 
 
 
Why is it important? --
 eg.
 
  1. If you risk 100 pips and look for 300 pips in profit, your risk:reward ratio is 1:3 or one pip of risk for every three pips in potential profit.
  2. If you risk 100 pips and look for 200 pips in profit, your risk:reward ratio is 1:2 or one pip of risk for every two pips in potential profit.
  3. If you risk 100 pips and look for 100 pips in profit, your risk:reward ratio is 1:1 or one pip of risk for every one pip in potential profit.
  4. If you risk 100 pips and look for 50 pips in profit, your risk:reward ratio is 2:1 or two pips of risk for every one pip in potential profit.
  5. If you risk 100 pips and look for 25 pips in profit, your risk:reward ratio is 4:1 or four pips of risk for every one pip in potential profit.
 
Considering all above cases with say winning percent only 70% i.e out of 10 trades 7 are won.
 Case 1 : 
 Profits = 300 pips X 7 trades = 2100 pips
 Loss = 100 X 3 trades = 300
 Total profits = 2100-300 = 1800 pips
 Case 2 :
 Profits = 200 pips X 7 trades = 1400 pips
 Loss = 100 X 3 trades = 300
 Total profits = 1400-300 = 1100 pips
 Case 3 :
 Profits = 100 pips X 7 trades = 700 pips
 Loss = 100 X 3 trades = 300
 Total profits = 700-300 = 400 pips
 Case 4 :
 Profits = 50 pips X 7 trades = 350 pips
 Loss = 100 X 3 trades = 300
 Total profits = 350-300 = 50 pips
 Case 5 :
 Profits = 25 pips X 7 trades = 175 pips
 Loss = 100 X 3 trades = 300
 Total profits = 175-300 = -125 pips
 
Chart
 

 In the above strategy you can see as risk / reward ratio increases the profits decreases eventually.
 So in trading do maintain a good stoploss to takeprofit ratio.
 
 
 
 
Maintaining such ratio becomes difficult in manual trading due to emotions trader tries to close profitable trades as soon as possible where as waits long for for a losing position to recover!
 Maintaining Good risk / reward ratio : I would recommend using Expert advisor in such case which sticks to strategy and exits though on profitable as well floating negative trades. 
 Which ever strategy with good risk/reward ratio you use in manual trading get it coded into Expert advisor i.e automatic trading robot in MT4 /MT5 and use it to trade.
 
 
 
 

 
 Any comments / suggestions most welcome
 Thank you.

 
 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
Food for thought and brainstorming
 
Simon Gniadkowski, 2013.03.14 23:13
 
Take a look at this chart,  it shows the relation between Win rate (WR)  and Risk:Reward (R:R), in this case the spread was 0 and uses a simulated coin toss with an even number of Long and Short trades taken at random with no attempt to predict the direction of the market.  You will see for a 50:50 R:R scenario the WR is 50%.
 
 
You said TP and SL are 40 pips,  did you mean 40 pips or 40 points ?  Yo need a figure that is at last 10 times the spread or the spread will play a big part in your results. 

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Risk/Reward Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4

"This code help to decide fast what trades respects your ratio requirements." 

	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          This is double smoothed RSI which is providing the signals for buy or sell based on oversold/overbought levels (30/70 by default):

Directed Movement - indicator for MetaTrader 4




	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Forecast Trend for Midterm
DELETE ADS

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend: 
  • asctrend: the system was originally developed on the following way: we are openning the position when the trend is established already and, most probably - we will open the trade in the middle or in the end of the trend (using red/blue dots/arrows on the chart). We more care about exit in this situation.
  • braintrend: we are entering to the market in the beginning of the trend so it may be many false entrance/signals. But when it is real good signal so we care about exit less than in asctrend; we care about entrance.
So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.
 
 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
Signal Systems
 
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.17 08:34
 
This indicator is very similar with Brainwating indicator: it gives the signals on reversal of the trend (in the beginning of the trend started):
AltrTrend Signal v2 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4


This indicator is having many false signals so it is necessary to filter the signals by using the other indicator asa filter. Anyway, this AltrTrend Signal v2 2 is providing more earlier signal than BrainTrading indicators.


	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Just for the people who are following the thread: 
 
 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
How to Start with Metatrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.21 16:35
 
This is very good thread was started (for discussion, to follow, or just simple talking, or whatsoever): Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?
Just for information


	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
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