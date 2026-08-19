Something Interesting - page 12
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There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."
There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.
There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."
There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.
is there a code for weekly high and low?
This is interesting indicator especially for the coders how want to improve their EAs for example:
Urdala News Investing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
"The indicator can be used to lock your advisors trade or open transactions before leaving the news."
The other interesting indicator: Engulfing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
What is Engulfing Pattern? Look at the following articles with video:
Bearish Engulfing Pattern
Bullish Engulfing Pattern
This is interesting indicator especially for the coders how want to improve their EAs for example
A more advanced tool for news handling - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15192. It creates a local copy of news database - you can use this DB as datasource for any number of EAs and/or indicators. This DB also can be used in the strategy tester
.
Divergence Petr - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.25 19:20
For MA Channel - look at those links :
================================3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
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This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:
EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Template is attached.
We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.14 09:23Money Management Simulator - good excel tool created by nc32007a and uploaded to the first post of this thread.