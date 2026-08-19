Something Interesting - page 12

New comment
 

There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:



"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."

There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.

Files:
dailybox_en.mq4  6 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:



"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."

There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.

is there a code for weekly high and low?
 
Francis Dogbe:
is there a code for weekly high and low?
We can use 5-day breakout indicator from here for weekly low/high or monthly low/high. Because this is not for 5-day high/low only (we can change 5 days to 10 days, or to 14 days, or to 30 days and so on).
 

This is interesting indicator especially for the coders how want to improve their EAs for example:

Urdala News Investing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

"The indicator can be used to lock your advisors trade or open transactions before leaving the news."

 

The other interesting indicator: Engulfing - indicator for MetaTrader 4





What is Engulfing Pattern? Look at the following articles with video:

Bearish Engulfing Pattern

Bullish Engulfing Pattern

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is interesting indicator especially for the coders how want to improve their EAs for example

A more advanced tool for news handling - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15192. It creates a local copy of news database - you can use this DB as datasource for any number of EAs and/or indicators. This DB also can be used in the strategy tester

EcLib Library of MQL4 is designed to work with the economic calendar and allows you to:

- create and update a database of news (including holidays), using data from different sites-sources

- use a local database to obtain data on news, separated by categories: country, currency, relevance, source

- view the history of economic statistics, separated by categories

- test strategies, using information on the news outlet, build a news trading strategies

.

EcLib
EcLib
  • votes: 11
  • 2016.04.06
  • Sergei789
  • www.mql5.com
Библиотека EcLib для языка MQL4 предназначена для работы с экономическим календарем.
 
This is the usefull indicator for the trades who like divergence trading:

Divergence Petr - indicator for MetaTrader 4




 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.25 19:20

For MA Channel - look at those links :

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================ 


 

This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:

EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  • "The value of this indicator is calculated using the RSI and CCI indicators. At the same time instead of the usual RSI indicator used quick RSI."
  • "The difference is that in the normal display RSI has the value using exponential method, in a rapid and simple relationship applies."
  • "The intersection of the red and blue lines of the indicator are signals to buy or sell. For the convenience of the trader indicator also displays the signals to buy and sell in the form of green and red arrows. Green Arrow is a signal to buy, and the red signal to sell."




Template is attached.

We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.

Files:
eata.tpl  116 kb
1...5678910111213141516171819...57
New comment