Something Interesting - page 51
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Bearish Bullish Harami - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The idea is to visualize, using the DRAW_ARROW drawing style , two patterns 'Bearish Harami' and 'Bullish Harami'
According to the description of these patterns ( Bearish Harami and Bullish Harami )
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Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.23 21:14
Harami
This is one interesting indicator for MT5 and MT5 for searching harami pattern:
Harami indicator for Metatrader 5;
Harami indicator for Metatrader 4.
"It's just a normal search pattern Harami. You can do with it whatever you want. Personally, I find it useful on H1 charts. Position closes when a reversal characteristics as shown in the central part of the picture. Then open a long position on a 100+ pips. Watch out for feet, expose them tight enough!"
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: MQL5 Wizard - Candlestick Patterns Class
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.17 14:23
Harami
The Harami (meaning "pregnant" in Japanese) Candlestick Pattern is a reversal pattern. The pattern consists of two Candlesticks:
The Harami Pattern is considered either bullish or bearish based on the criteria below:
Bearish Harami: A bearish Harami occurs when there is a large bullish green candle on Day 1 followed by a smaller bearish or bullish candle on Day 2. The most important aspect of the bearish Harami is that prices gapped down on Day 2 and were unable to move higher back to the close of Day 1. This is a sign that uncertainty is entering the market.
Bullish Harami: A bullish Harami occurs when there is a large bearish red candle on Day 1 followed by a smaller bearish or bullish candle on Day 2. Again, the most important aspect of the bullish Harami is that prices gapped up on Day 2 and price was held up and unable to move lower back to the bearish close of Day 1.Harami Candlestick Chart Example
The chart below of the Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures contract shows an example of both a bullish and bearish Harami candlestick pattern:
The first Harami pattern shown above on the chart of the E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future is a bullish reversal Harami. First there was a long bearish red candle. Second, the market gapped up at the open. In the case above, Day 2 was a bullish candlestick, which made the bullish Harami even more bullish.Harami Candlestick Buy Signal
A buy signal could be triggered when the day after the bullish Harami occured, price rose higher, closing above the downward resistance trendline. A bullish Harami pattern and a trendline break is a potent combination resulting in a strong buy signal.
The second Harami pattern shown above on the chart of the E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future is a bearish reversal Harami. The first candle was a long bullish green candle. On the second candle, the market gapped down at the open. The chart above of the e-mini shows that Day 2 was a bearish candlestick; this made the bearish Harami even more bearish.Harami Candlestick Sell Signal
A sell signal could be triggered when the day after the bearish Harami occured, price fell even further down, closing below the upward support trendline. When combined, a bearish Harami pattern and a trendline break is a strong indication to sell.A somewhat opposite two candlestick reversal pattern is the Bearish Engulfing Pattern
This is interesting indicator (for MT5):
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Oscillator based on Vortex indicator - displays the difference between lines VI + and VI- in the form of a histogram.
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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator was described in the article "The Vortex Indicator" published in the January issue of "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (2010).
Vortex_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Information and signal indicator Vortex Trend. It is based on the Vortex indicator, and displays in a separate chart window a color chart of the trend direction.
3 in 1: Stoch + CCI + RSI
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3 in 1: Stoch + CCI + RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and
iCCI iStochastic iRSI weight - индикатор для MetaTrader 5
Interesting indicators were coded by Mladen based on June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" by John Ehlers
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In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways.
Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading in two patterns: 'Hammer' (Hammer) and 'Hanging Man' (Hanged Man). Stop loss is floating and depends on the pattern found.
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Video with mini-articles
Kamikaze Trading - script for MetaTrader 5
This script opens order with maximal amount of volume available with active chart symbol.
Take Profit and Order Type is specified by user.
There is no Stop-Loss. Trade will be open until account has been blown up.
I want to remind about the following:1. -
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Please fix this indicator or EA
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
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Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
2. -
But in this case - we all should know about the following: moderators of Freelance service are banning the users who are participating in the job with decompillation.
Read post #361 to know and to be informed about.
3. -
And I want to remind that we are able to make a personal order. It means, if we found the developer/coder who agreed to do something what you/we want so you/we can make a personal order to him in Freelance.
Read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/343768 to know about it.
Morning Star - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator is showing the ' Morning Star ' pattern on the chart.The indicator has several settings, which allows it to be used both for the Forex market and for exchange symbols: ' Gap ', ' Candle 2 type ' and ' Candle sizes '.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
strategy
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 17:43
The Strategy
Simple iMA Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5
Using the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator, at the moment of the birth of a new bar, move the Stop Loss for a profitable position.Trailing is carried out only for a profitable position, but at the same time Stop Loss can be set with a loss (for example, we have a profitable BUY position and Stop Loss for it will be set below the position open price - thus, if Stop Loss is triggered, the position will be closed with a loss).