Something Interesting - page 7
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Just two very famous EA namely Terminator - for MT4 and MT5.
Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
As I remember - I was author of few versions of this EAs (working together with Asctrend indicator and more) ... but it was long time ago sorry ...
would you be so kind, to link to the indicators needed?
thanks.
2016.02.16 17:17:46.520 2015.12.01 11:32 cannot open file 'C:\Users\Mao\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1A35FBD271CF7CE6517323184A0FC431\MQL4\indicators\i_Trend.ex4' [2]
would you be so kind, to link to the indicators needed?
thanks.
2016.02.16 17:17:46.520 2015.12.01 11:32 cannot open file 'C:\Users\Mao\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1A35FBD271CF7CE6517323184A0FC431\MQL4\indicators\i_Trend.ex4' [2]
MT4?
EA (Terminator_v2.0) and 3 indicators are attached.
Backtesting in visual mode:
Just some other variation of CatchSpeed EA
Simple Scalping EA - expert for MetaTrader 4 :
Idea is very simple, no indicators at all.
it keeps updating BuyStop and SellStop orders with each price movements.
And when the market becomes heavy or news it won't get a chance to get updated quick... which means very fast price movement in one of the directions. This practically guarantees 10-15 pips movement.
The latest fixed version is on this post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecasting using W.D. Gann Cycles
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.24 08:34
Square 9 v2 - indicator for Metatrader 4Square 9 - indicator for Metatrader 4
GannResistance - indicator for Metatrader 4
Sacred Chao - Signals from "Trading Chaos: 2nd Edition" - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator shows:
1 Click To Close All Open Positions - expert for MetaTrader 4
This is may be usefull EA because this is just a button on the chart to click on (to close all open trades in one click):
CCI_Chart - indicator for Metatrader 4
This is very interesting indicator: CCI indicator on the main window:
Very interesting indicator was found -the indicator is painting the candles for above/below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator:
Kijun Sen Candles Two Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The author is suggesting the following setting/parameters for the indicator: 21, or 34, or 50, or 100.
The indicator can be used together with some other indicator to filter false entry. For example - it can be used together with RSI indicator by default setting to catch the breakout/breakdown movement (overbought 80 level for buy and oversold 20 level for sell).
Template file is attached.
How to Integrate Metatrader signal to share the trades via Twitter or facebook:
How to Integrate Metatrader signal to share the trades via Twitter or facebook: