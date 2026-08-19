Something Interesting - page 7

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Sergey Golubev:

Just two very famous EA namely Terminator - for MT4 and MT5.

Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4


Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5

As I remember - I was author of few versions of this EAs (working together with Asctrend indicator and more) ... but it was long time ago sorry ...

would you be so kind, to link to the indicators needed?

thanks.


2016.02.16 17:17:46.520    2015.12.01 11:32  cannot open file 'C:\Users\Mao\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1A35FBD271CF7CE6517323184A0FC431\MQL4\indicators\i_Trend.ex4' [2]

 
Nauris Mucenieks:

would you be so kind, to link to the indicators needed?

thanks.


2016.02.16 17:17:46.520    2015.12.01 11:32  cannot open file 'C:\Users\Mao\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1A35FBD271CF7CE6517323184A0FC431\MQL4\indicators\i_Trend.ex4' [2]

MT4?

EA (Terminator_v2.0) and 3 indicators are attached.

Backtesting in visual mode:


 

Just some other variation of CatchSpeed EA

Simple Scalping EA - expert for MetaTrader 4 :

Idea is very simple, no indicators at all.
it keeps updating BuyStop and SellStop orders with each price movements.
And when the market becomes heavy or news it won't get a chance to get updated quick... which means very fast price movement in one of the directions. This practically guarantees 10-15 pips movement.

The latest fixed version is on this post.

 

Sacred Chao - Signals from "Trading Chaos: 2nd Edition" - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator shows:

  • An Alligator (Jaws, Teeth, Lips);
  • Bullish/Bearish Divergent Bars (1st Wise Man) that are closing completely below/above the Alligator (countertrend);
  • Bullish/Bearish Super AO Signal (2nd Wise Man), 3 same colored bars on the Awesome Oscillator (momentum);
  • Bullish/Bearish Fractals (3rd Wise Man) that are above/below the Teethline (trend);
  • Angulation Lines from Price crosses/peaks the Alligator to 1st Wise Men;
  • For Experts the Angulation is stored as deviation in Points per Bar in a buffer but not shown;
  • Trailing Lines based on highest high/lowest low on the last x bars;
  • For signals and trailing there is added an ATR value, modified by a factor


 

1 Click To Close All Open Positions - expert for MetaTrader 4

This is may be usefull EA because this is just a button on the chart to click on (to close all open trades in one click):



 

CCI_Chart - indicator for Metatrader 4

This is very interesting indicator: CCI indicator on the main window:



 

Very interesting indicator was found -the indicator is painting the candles for above/below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator:

Kijun Sen Candles Two Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 4


The author is suggesting the following setting/parameters for the indicator: 21, or 34, or 50, or 100.


The indicator can be used together with some other indicator to filter false entry. For example - it can be used together with RSI indicator by default setting to catch the breakout/breakdown movement (overbought 80 level for buy and oversold 20 level for sell).


Template file is attached.

Files:
tenkan_candles.tpl  2 kb
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