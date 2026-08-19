Something Interesting - page 24
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.13 06:04
Fibonacci Trading: How to Master the Time and Price Advantage: Carolyn Boroden
Product Description :
Made famous by the Italian mathematician Leonardo De Pisa, the Fibonacci number series holds a Golden Ratio that is universally found in nature and used by architects, plastic surgeons, and many others to achieve “perfect” aesthetic proportions. Now, in this groundbreaking guide, noted technical trading advisor Carolyn Boroden shows you how Fibonacci pattern studies can be used as an extremely effective method for achieving greater profitability in stocks, futures, and Forex markets.
Fibonacci Trading provides a one-stop resource of reliable tools and clear explanations for both identifying and taking advantage of the trade setups naturally occurring in the markets that will enable you to reach the highest rate of profitable trades. Inside, you'll find a unique trading methodology based on Fibonacci ratios, and the author's personal experience analyzing and setting up the markets in real time, which makes this practical volume invaluable to the self-directed investor.
Complete with detailed charts and insightful graphics in each chapter, Fibonacci Trading features:
Fibonacci Trading also provides a four-step formula for applying the covered techniques in a highly effective approach. Flexible enough for all markets and trading styles, the formula helps you focus your newly developed knowledge and skill sets into a solid trading methodology, defined trading plan, successful trading mindset, and disciplined trading approach that stacks the odds for profit in your favor.
This hands-on guide is packed with a wealth of actual trading situations, setups, and scenarios that bring the four-step formula to life so you can immediately use it in the real world.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to set moving average apply to ""PREVIOUS INDICATOR'S DATA"" in MT4
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.05 06:38
1. Attach your first indicator to the chart to separate window, for example - Stochastics:
2. Find Moving Averages indicator in Navigator and move this indicator by mouse to the separate window of the chart (it will be the second indicator on that separate chart as Stochastic indicator alrady exists there)
3. And you will see 2 indicators in one separate window:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.08 07:34
There are some situations when you are backtesting EA with result #1, after that - you can backtest same EA with same settings for the same period of time with the result #2 ... if everything is same so why the results may be the difference?
The results should not be the difference ones. That is because the pairs/symbols were not prepared for backtesting and for trading. because we should make this preparation by ourselves (MT4 will not do it for us for example). So, we are having the following steps:
How to prepare the symbol in Metatrader 4 for backtesting/optimization and for trading -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
problem with history center on MQL4 --> losing data for 4 days
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.05 12:36
'"download GU pair" means - place it on MT4 chart? or export the data?
If on the chart so this is my example:
- open History Center (Tools - History Center);
- find GBPUSD for example:
- double mouse click on all the timeframes there for this pair (1 Minute, 5 Minute, and so on), the data will be downloaded from the server to the History Center:
- open GBPUSD chart, M1 timeframe, right mouse click on the chart and select "Refresh", M5 chart and Refresh, and so on up to MN timeframe. And the data from History Center will be loaded to the chart (for backtesting or for trading), and you can see it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
There is some very popular type of trading: price crossing indicator's line. So, the following indicator may be used for this kind of trading:
Swing line - extended version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The other good way to use it may be the following: we can use this indicator as a filter for any price action trading (means: trading on the direction of this indicator) - for exampe:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
time axis not showing correctlt
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.13 08:11
Just some tools:Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator shows a different Forex sessions, market hours of the exchanges and user defined time lines.Brother2 is the separate indicator for each currency pair and each forex broker - indicator for MetaTrader 4
You have many informations about the MARKET and CURRENCY in ONE SUBWINDOWTime indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Time indicator displays a broker time and local computer time on the chart. The display can be zoomed using the ZoomLevel setting and can also be horizontally repositioned using the DistanceFromTopLeft setting.
Interesting article from Godzilla, the author/writer/re-writer/converter of many inicators and EAs for the forum. This is really interesting to read.
Expert Advisors Based on Popular Trading Systems and Alchemy of Trading Robot Optimization (Cont.)
Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Many traders are asking the question: "Which indicator can I use for stop loss and trailing stop?"
So, please find 3-in-1 indicator which are making the following:
Indicator was originally created by Igorad and converted to MT5 by Andrey Voytenko
This indicator may be very good for experienced traders who are looking for something to recover the deposit after losses and for newbies who want to start with simple but good system to trade.
We can use standard MT5 indicators (for example Stoch with 100/5/5 settings) just to filter false signals.
Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Many traders are asking the question: "Which indicator can I use for stop loss and trailing stop?"
So, please find 3-in-1 indicator which are making the following:
Indicator was originally created by Igorad and converted to MT5 by Andrey Voytenko
This indicator may be very good for experienced traders who are looking for something to recover the deposit after losses and for newbies who want to start with simple but good system to trade.
We can use standard MT5 indicators (for example Stoch with 100/5/5 settings) just to filter false signals.
And I traded this simple system omn MQ demo (MT5) for one hour:
Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Many traders are asking the question: "Which indicator can I use for stop loss and trailing stop?"
So, please find 3-in-1 indicator which are making the following:
Indicator was originally created by Igorad and converted to MT5 by Andrey Voytenko
This indicator may be very good for experienced traders who are looking for something to recover the deposit after losses and for newbies who want to start with simple but good system to trade.
We can use standard MT5 indicators (for example Stoch with 100/5/5 settings) just to filter false signals.
Updated statement: