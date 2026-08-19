Something Interesting - page 52

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Sergey Golubev:

Simple iMA Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5

This EA does not trade, right? It is just trailing.

 
Tobias Grosse:

This EA does not trade, right? It is just trailing.

Why don't you ask in the relevant topic?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32126

Simple iMA Trailing
Simple iMA Trailing
  • www.mql5.com
По индикатору iMA (Moving Average, MA) в момент рождения нового бара передвигать Стоп лосс для прибыльной позиции. в случае 1 трейлинг не будет применён - так как не выполняется условия минимального расстояния ( Trailing Stop ) от текущей цены позиции до MA #1 в случае 2 трейлинг будет совершен, так как расстояние от текущей цены Трейлинг...
 

Kral - expert for MetaTrader 5

Kral - expert for MetaTrader 5

The main idea for this EA comes from my friend Jürgen Kral. The robot uses “Adaptive ATR Channel MT5 Indicator”, by Mladen Rakić, and then everything is nicely packaged in “barabashkakvn trading engine 3.146”. The strategy is based on overbought and oversold, plus on change in the color of the main line from the adaptive ATR channel. The robot is already optimized for trading on the EURUSD (H1) currency pair. Please share your opinion regarding this expert advisor.
Kral
Kral
  • www.mql5.com
Expert Advisor
 
Opens positions when the price crosses the rectangle that was placed on the chart manually.

----------------

Manual Rectangle - expert for MetaTrader 5 

Manual Rectangle - expert for MetaTrader 5

 

Sergey,

You have an eye for simple but very useful indicators.

This is one such. Good for a discretionary trader like me. 

Is there any MT4 version?

 
optionshk:

Sergey,

You have an eye for simple but very useful indicators.

This is one such. Good for a discretionary trader like me. 

Is there any MT4 version?

The author (Vladimir Karputov) is coding for Metatrader 5 only (if publicly and for free for example).
You can look at those threads (I mean - the requests can be made on those threads but for MT5 only and if it interesting for majority of the forum users):

 

TRIX Four Colors EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

TRIX Four Colors EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor trades using the TRIX Four Colors custom indicator.
 

Kin_Dza_Dza - expert for MetaTrader 5

Kin_Dza_Dza - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Kin_Dza_Dza Expert Advisor changes the background color of the chart, depending on whether there are open positions on the chart or not, and also depending on whether the position is in positive territory or in negative territory.

The idea of color differentiation of the graphs is taken from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/374423/page3#comment_23811875

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.11 17:03

This is profitable EA which is losing most of the time (losing but profitable): eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4

The settings suggested by the author:

  • EURUSD;
  • M15 timeframe only;
  • tp = 350 pips;
  • sl = 20 pips.

Download EA from here and change Digits.pips to Digits_pips inside the code in MetaEditor.


 
Sergey Golubev:



seems not so

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