Something Interesting - page 52
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Simple iMA Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5
This EA does not trade, right? It is just trailing.
This EA does not trade, right? It is just trailing.
Why don't you ask in the relevant topic?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32126
Kral - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Manual Rectangle - expert for MetaTrader 5
Sergey,
You have an eye for simple but very useful indicators.
This is one such. Good for a discretionary trader like me.
Is there any MT4 version?
Sergey,
You have an eye for simple but very useful indicators.
This is one such. Good for a discretionary trader like me.
Is there any MT4 version?
The author (Vladimir Karputov) is coding for Metatrader 5 only (if publicly and for free for example).
You can look at those threads (I mean - the requests can be made on those threads but for MT5 only and if it interesting for majority of the forum users):
TRIX Four Colors EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Kin_Dza_Dza - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Kin_Dza_Dza Expert Advisor changes the background color of the chart, depending on whether there are open positions on the chart or not, and also depending on whether the position is in positive territory or in negative territory.
The idea of color differentiation of the graphs is taken from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/374423/page3#comment_23811875
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.11 17:03
This is profitable EA which is losing most of the time (losing but profitable): eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4
The settings suggested by the author:
Download EA from here and change Digits.pips to Digits_pips inside the code in MetaEditor.
seems not so