Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 67

New comment
 

Just about technical analysis thread for the next week ... most interesting pairs for the next week will be the following :

  • EURUSD
  • USDCHF
  • GBPUSD

So,  I have no idea which one to select for the thread ...

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.10.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD H4

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.10.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.10.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD H1 breakout

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.10.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

EURUSD H1

EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCHF H1

USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
I think - most interesting pair for next week is GBPUSD : H1 is bearish, H4 is bearish, and D1 is on the way to be bearish.
 

Today ...

  • Japan : Bank Holiday
  • The US : Bank Holiday
  • Canada : Bank Holiday

So, this is 'non-fundamental news day' today :)

 

It is breakout going on for USDCHF right now (and breakdown for EURUSD) :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCHF H1 breakout

USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

EURUSD H1 breakdown

EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

We can see here -

  • 47 pips for USDCHF; and
  • 40 pips price movement for EURUSD breakdown


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

47 pips breakout

USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

EURUSD 40 pips breakdown

EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Market is nervous ... we can see it on US NAHB Housing Market Index which was at 14:00 GMT (or at 16:00 MQ MT5 time) - just see about how the price was moved started from expactation to the reality ... and it is not high impacted news events by definition sorry :



 

Trading based on 2 articles uploaded here

1. AUDUSD (the article is here) :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD M5 Paramon system

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


2. GBPUSD (the article is here) - it may be too early for GBP Retail Sales news event but anyway ...

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD M5 Paramon system

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


===========



 

Updated situation for AUDUSD and GBPUSD : +83 pips by equity now

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD and GBPUSD with Paramon Trading System

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

This is updated results for AUDUSD M5 with this Paramon Trading system :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD trading with Paramon trading system

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Some people asked : what is Paramon Trading system ? indicators? template? well ...

============

Please find 2 indicators and 1 template in zip attachment (see the attachment on this post).

How to install

  • Place those 2 indicators (MaksiGen_Range_Move_mtf_3 and i-ParamonWorkTime) to indicator folder of MT5 (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators)
  • Compile indicators in MetaEditor, or restart MT5
  • Place template file (maksigen_m1_white_paramon.tpl) to template folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates)
  • Open M5 chart of selected pair, right mouse click on the chart, select - Templates - [our template by name]

You should get the chart like this :



How to use/trading?

Paramon Trading system is part of MaksiGen trading system so read the following links/posts :

------------------------------

MaksiGen trading system 
Files:
paramon.zip  9 kb
1...606162636465666768697071727374...244
New comment