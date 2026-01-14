Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 67
Just about technical analysis thread for the next week ... most interesting pairs for the next week will be the following :
So, I have no idea which one to select for the thread ...
GBPUSD, H4, 2013.10.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD H4
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.10.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD H1 breakout
EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD H1
USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF H1
Today ...
So, this is 'non-fundamental news day' today :)
It is breakout going on for USDCHF right now (and breakdown for EURUSD) :
USDCHF, H1, 2013.10.15
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF H1 breakout
EURUSD, H1, 2013.10.15
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD H1 breakdown
We can see here -
USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.15
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
47 pips breakout
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.15
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD 40 pips breakdown
Market is nervous ... we can see it on US NAHB Housing Market Index which was at 14:00 GMT (or at 16:00 MQ MT5 time) - just see about how the price was moved started from expactation to the reality ... and it is not high impacted news events by definition sorry :
Trading based on 2 articles uploaded here
1. AUDUSD (the article is here) :
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 Paramon system
2. GBPUSD (the article is here) - it may be too early for GBP Retail Sales news event but anyway ...
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 Paramon system
===========
Updated situation for AUDUSD and GBPUSD : +83 pips by equity now
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD and GBPUSD with Paramon Trading System
This is updated results for AUDUSD M5 with this Paramon Trading system :
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD trading with Paramon trading system
Some people asked : what is Paramon Trading system ? indicators? template? well ...
============
Please find 2 indicators and 1 template in zip attachment (see the attachment on this post).
How to install
You should get the chart like this :
How to use/trading?
Paramon Trading system is part of MaksiGen trading system so read the following links/posts :
------------------------------MaksiGen trading system