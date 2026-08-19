Something Interesting - page 53

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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:



seems not so

There are negative equity EAs: the equity on open trades is less than balance in almost all the time.
Equity positive EA: the equity on open trades is almost always above the balance.
So, this EA is equity positive EA.




That is why I made this joke: "this profitable EA is losing most of the time".
(profitable according to the equity open trades, but losing because it is losing EA).


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.11 17:03

This is profitable EA which is losing most of the time (losing but profitable): eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4

  • The EA catches long trends by crossing a moving average on 15min time frame.
  • The EA has 50 pip noise filter which prevents the EA to jump on every little move.
  • Tested on 15min EUR/USD pair between 2001 and 2010 with 90% history accuracy with great results.
  • Most of the time the EA loses, however one T.P overcomes 17 losses !

The settings suggested by the author:

  • EURUSD;
  • M15 timeframe only;
  • tp = 350 pips;
  • sl = 20 pips.

Download EA from here and change Digits.pips to Digits_pips inside the code in MetaEditor.

So, this is raw idea EA (EA which was coded based on raw/non-proven idea).
Because the settings for this EA was suggested by author in CodeBase here.

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Example (those EA was uploaded on the forum by source codes long time ago together with testing, optimization and trading results):

  • Electra EA (especially Electra Absolute version) is equity positive EA;
  • Alpha EA is equity negative EA.

(please read this discussion thread for more explanation: Market condition and EAs )

eur/usd trend catcher
eur/usd trend catcher
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of this robot is to catch long trends. Crossing the 15Min moving average triggers buy and sell orders.
 

Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nadaraya and Watson, both in 1964, proposed to estimate values as a locally weighted average, using a kernel as a weighting function

It is producing a non-causal (re-calculating) smoothed value that then can be used as an estimate of a possible trend for future values. No extrapolation added to this indicator (in order to avoid fuss that shall inevitably happen when people start using it, as they should not, as signals). The indicator is based on luxAlgo work for different trading platform

Nadaraya-Watson estimator
Nadaraya-Watson estimator
  • www.mql5.com
Nadaraya-Watson estimator
 
Moving Average Bands by Mladen


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Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC  July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average

This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original  : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)

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Next version of this indicator:

Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals


Moving Average Bands
Moving Average Bands
  • www.mql5.com
Moving Average Bands
 
What is Rex Oscillator, how to use it, how it was calculated, and free to download (CodeBase).

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  • Rex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    "TVB (True Value of Bar) gives an idea of how healthy the market is. Rex Oscillator is the moving average of the TVB values".
  • Rex (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    "This version is extend with a sort of Donchian channels to detect possible overbought, oversold and ranging zones".
Rex
Rex
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator of probable market reversal based on the true bar value (True Value of Bar).
 

There is one interesting thread in Russian forum about templates:

Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.

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How to use those color templates (custom color schemes)?
Download the script from post (it is for MT5).
Yes, it is the script, place it in Scripts directory (for example, to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E...\MQL5\Script) and compile in MetaEditor:



Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.

Open any chart you want to use, attach script to the chart to change color scheme to the custom color scheme:


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By the way, I like caribean_beach color scheme:

caribean_beach color scheme for MT5

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading in two patterns: 'Hammer' (Hammer) and 'Hanging Man' (Hanged Man). Stop loss is floating and depends on the pattern found.

===========

Video with mini-articles

  • Candlesticks patterns. Hammer, part #1: post #143 
  • Candlesticks patterns. Inverted Hammer (part #2): post #144 
  • Candlesticks patterns. Hanging Man: post #145  
  • All the patterns in one image: post #5

Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick - indicator for MetaTrader 5

"The Hammer candlestick formation is a significant bullish reversal candlestick pattern that mainly occurs at the bottom of downtrends":

Hammer candlestick formation

"The Inverted Hammer candlestick formation occurs mainly at the bottom of downtrends and is a warning of a potential reversal upward. It is important to note that the Inverted pattern is a warning of potential price change, not a signal, in and of itself, to buy".

Inverted Hammer candlestick formation

"The Hanging Man candlestick formation, as one could predict from the name, is a bearish sign. This pattern occurs mainly at the top of uptrends and is a warning of a potential reversal downward. It is important to emphasize that the Hanging Man pattern is a warning of potential price change, not a signal, in and of itself, to go short".

Hanging Man candlestick formation

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.20 14:57

There is one interesting thread in Russian forum about templates:

Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.

----------------

How to use those color templates (custom color schemes)?
Download the script from post (it is for MT5).
Yes, it is the script, place it in Scripts directory (for example, to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E...\MQL5\Script) and compile in MetaEditor:



Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.

Open any chart you want to use, attach script to the chart to change color scheme to the custom color scheme:


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By the way, I like caribean_beach color scheme:

caribean_beach color scheme for MT5

By the way, this script works for MT4 as well (we need to refresh the chart to see the color changing on the chart).
We can rename this script from tpl.mq5 to tpl.mq4 and compile in MetaEditor, and we can use same action for MT4.



custom color scheme

custom color scheme

custom color scheme

Two versions of this scripts (for MT4 and for MT5) are attached.

Files:
tpl.mq4  7 kb
tpl.mq5  7 kb
 

do you share analysis in this thread ?

 
Thizwilondi Munzhelele #:

do you share analysis in this thread ?

Not.
This is the thread about something interesting which we can find in CodeBase and in the articles (mostly for Metatrader 5).
 

Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5



Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A candlestick chart without shadows is built in the subwindow.

Candles without shadows
Candles without shadows
  • www.mql5.com
Candlestick chart without shadows
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