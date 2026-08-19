Something Interesting - page 53
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seems not so
There are negative equity EAs: the equity on open trades is less than balance in almost all the time.
Equity positive EA: the equity on open trades is almost always above the balance.
So, this EA is equity positive EA.
That is why I made this joke: "this profitable EA is losing most of the time".
(profitable according to the equity open trades, but losing because it is losing EA).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.11 17:03
This is profitable EA which is losing most of the time (losing but profitable): eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4
The settings suggested by the author:
Download EA from here and change Digits.pips to Digits_pips inside the code in MetaEditor.
So, this is raw idea EA (EA which was coded based on raw/non-proven idea).
Because the settings for this EA was suggested by author in CodeBase here.
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Example (those EA was uploaded on the forum by source codes long time ago together with testing, optimization and trading results):
(please read this discussion thread for more explanation: Market condition and EAs )
Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nadaraya and Watson, both in 1964, proposed to estimate values as a locally weighted average, using a kernel as a weighting function
It is producing a non-causal (re-calculating) smoothed value that then can be used as an estimate of a possible trend for future values. No extrapolation added to this indicator (in order to avoid fuss that shall inevitably happen when people start using it, as they should not, as signals). The indicator is based on luxAlgo work for different trading platform
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Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average
This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)
Next version of this indicator:
Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals
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"TVB (True Value of Bar) gives an idea of how healthy the market is. Rex Oscillator is the moving average of the TVB values".
"This version is extend with a sort of Donchian channels to detect possible overbought, oversold and ranging zones".
There is one interesting thread in Russian forum about templates:
Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.
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How to use those color templates (custom color schemes)?
Download the script from post #17 (it is for MT5).
Yes, it is the script, place it in Scripts directory (for example, to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E...\MQL5\Script) and compile in MetaEditor:
Open any chart you want to use, attach script to the chart to change color scheme to the custom color scheme:
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By the way, I like caribean_beach color scheme:
Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading in two patterns: 'Hammer' (Hammer) and 'Hanging Man' (Hanged Man). Stop loss is floating and depends on the pattern found.
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Video with mini-articles
Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick - indicator for MetaTrader 5
"The Hammer candlestick formation is a significant bullish reversal candlestick pattern that mainly occurs at the bottom of downtrends":
"The Inverted Hammer candlestick formation occurs mainly at the bottom of downtrends and is a warning of a potential reversal upward. It is important to note that the Inverted pattern is a warning of potential price change, not a signal, in and of itself, to buy".
"The Hanging Man candlestick formation, as one could predict from the name, is a bearish sign. This pattern occurs mainly at the top of uptrends and is a warning of a potential reversal downward. It is important to emphasize that the Hanging Man pattern is a warning of potential price change, not a signal, in and of itself, to go short".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.20 14:57
There is one interesting thread in Russian forum about templates:
Color templates for MT5. 40 templates.
----------------
How to use those color templates (custom color schemes)?
Download the script from post #17 (it is for MT5).
Yes, it is the script, place it in Scripts directory (for example, to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E...\MQL5\Script) and compile in MetaEditor:
Open any chart you want to use, attach script to the chart to change color scheme to the custom color scheme:
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By the way, I like caribean_beach color scheme:
By the way, this script works for MT4 as well (we need to refresh the chart to see the color changing on the chart).
We can rename this script from tpl.mq5 to tpl.mq4 and compile in MetaEditor, and we can use same action for MT4.
Two versions of this scripts (for MT4 and for MT5) are attached.
do you share analysis in this thread ?
do you share analysis in this thread ?
This is the thread about something interesting which we can find in CodeBase and in the articles (mostly for Metatrader 5).
Candles without shadows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A candlestick chart without shadows is built in the subwindow.