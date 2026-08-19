Something Interesting - page 17

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Tobias Grosse:

In tester this Jupiter EA trades a few times but after that no new trade opened.

Any idea?

No idea sorry. We can ask the coder/author here - as I see - he is replying in English.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Jupiter M - expert for MetaTrader 4

"This grid EA namely Jupiter M is building grids on both sides and may use martingale function which can be switched off by setting Multiplier parameter to 1. The main idea of ​​the EA is the flexible grid generation."

The manual (in English language) by pdf file is provided as well.

Updated statement for today:



Files:
jupiter_0107.zip  10 kb
 

Hello Sergey,

may you explain how this Jupiter EA works?

I cannot assess the risk behind.

 

This is grid trader EA with martingale as an optional (martingale can be switched off if Multiplier = 1). I asked the author about lot size, and he replied as the following:

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Советники: Jupiter M

AriusKis, 2016.07.01 18:42

Sergey, no problem. Just look at the settings - there is "Amount of currency units for minimum lot" - this count determine your lot size you specified in the previous setting. So, if you put there - 0.01 and "Amount of currency units for minimum lot" must be big count (if you have 1000$ account - put there 1000 or more). By the way - it is not absolutely automatic robot - a lot of things depends of you (I mean manual settings, critical levels, lot size...)

You can ask him any question here too (because he speaks English).

 

Jupiter M works now.

I guess in real trading volatility filter shall be switched on.

Sergey, do you use default settings in your real trading?

When backtesting I saw this EA is very dangerous (with vola filter off). I cannot test with vola filter on, so I do not know how it behaves in real trading.

 
Tobias Grosse:

Jupiter M works now.

I guess in real trading volatility filter shall be switched on.

Sergey, do you use default settings in your real trading?

When backtesting I saw this EA is very dangerous (with vola filter off). I cannot test with vola filter on, so I do not know how it behaves in real trading.

My setting is attached (pre-set file).
I am still on 0.03 fix lot size but I want to change it to 0.01.
Files:
jupiter_preset.zip  1 kb
 
OK, thanks...will check them soon.
 
Sergey, would you be so kind and update on your trading with Jupiter M in the next days?
 

This is updated statement (attached)



====

Yes, I will update.
But I can not guarantee that I will continue with trading by EA for many days or weeks: I may stop if I find something to be more interesting for example.

Files:
jupiter_0407.zip  10 kb
 

exp_iCustom_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4


  • "The EA is designed for working with any Custom that draws buy/sell arrows, except the indicators with string parameters."
  • "The name of the Custom indicator is specified in the parameters of the EA, as well as the list of the indicator parameters and numbers of the buffers for drawing the buy/sell arrows."
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