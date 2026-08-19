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CurrencyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
We can plot many prices for many pairs using just one chart:
This is interesting EA: Volatile action - expert for MetaTrader 4 working for Gold (XAU/USD) M30 timeframe:
The EA works in the following way. Trace the trend on the H4 chart using the Alligator. Trace the volatility on the M30 chart, enter the market when it explodes towards the trend. Additional condition — the bar with the increased volatility has to break through maximum (minimum) 24 bars with its extremum, i.e. get out of its price range.
Important!
The EA works on a M30 chart. It is supposed to work properly on any financial instruments, 4- and 5-digit quotes. Slightly optimized for gold, highly volatile pairs will probably fit. Optimization can be performed by opening prices.
The version #3 is on this post to download.
KalmanFilterStDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator can be used as a filter for buy or sell signals. I used similar indicator for M5/M15 timeframe for scalping for example.
This is the example of this idnicator with Asctrend:
The other very interesting indicator was found:
PricePercentRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Why is it interesting? Just read the following:
Price(%)Range is the indicator for the MetaTrader 4, which calculates the price movement based on percentage High (Highest) and Low (Lowest) price on 100 bars. The indicator will provide alerts when price changes direction.
This indicator is only appropriate for trading Trend.
If the Trendline is Red, it is recommended only "open sell order" if the smallline and the direction of the arrow stating "Down", and vice versa if the Trendline colored Blue.
This is very easy to understand/estimate the direction of the trend using this indicator (for your manual trading system to open buy or sell trade for example). You can try this indicator to see it by yourself.
The other very interesting indicator was found:
PricePercentRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Why is it interesting? Just read the following:
This is very easy to understand/estimate the direction of the trend using this indicator (for your manual trading system to open buy or sell trade for example). You can try this indicator to see it by yourself.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.26 19:51
Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2015.02.03 18:48Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
This is interesting indicator for MT4 (for traders and for the people who are analysing the market): iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is just this one indicator doing: