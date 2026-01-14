Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 9

New comment
 

I closed open trades and open one more sell stop order (for USDCHF only):

 

 

And it is metatrader statement attached - first trades were made by signal (I subscribed to some signal), and all the trades for today were made by me using our market condition evaluation.

 

Files:
market_condition_2901.zip  13 kb
 

Just to remind: I used Absolute Strengh indicator to evaluate market condition (this indicator will be available on CodeBase soon), and MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator to trade on selected direction by pre-selected pairs.

 

It was good entry today for 3 Stoch MaFibo, EURUSD M1 (about this system - see first page of the thread): price crossed SMA with 3 stoch indicators as a confirmation, and it was first profit level. By the way, first profit level is just 10 or 12 pips in profit only.

 

 

Today's update: I made market condition evaluation in the morning on the same way as i did it yesterday (read this thread for more information about how to do it). After that - I estimated pairs to trade and direction (buy or sell). I selected GBPUSD, GBPJPY and USDCHF to trade.

 

  

 

And this is updated situation for now:

Good breakout (breakdown) is going on right now for USDCHF. But I already double my initial deposit (it was 1K few days ago).

 

Yes, it was breakout (breakdown) on USDCHF. Deposit is growing:

 

  

 

 

And this is updated statement (attached)

 

Files:
MT5statement_3001.zip  13 kb
 
Just want to remind that I am taking market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe, and trading using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.
 
newdigital:
Just want to remind that I am taking market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe, and trading using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.
Absolute Strengh indicator indicator was published in CodeBase so for now - we can download it from here. Just for information.
12345678910111213141516...244
New comment