Something Interesting - page 36
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Stoch RSI and variants (MT5 versions)
EAs
Indicators
This is very interesting article:
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Naive Bayes classifier for signals of a set of indicators
The idea is to assess the potential of various indicators from the perspective of the probability theory and to test the ability of the indicator committee to increase the trading system's win rate percentage.
This will require creating a framework for processing the signals of arbitrary indicators and a simple expert on its basis for testing.
It is suggested to include the standard indicators as working indicators, although the framework will allow including and analyzing other custom indicators as well.
Good interesting article - Deep Neural Networks (Part I). Preparing Data
In this article we will continue exploring deep neural networks (DNN) which I started in the previous articles (1, 2, 3).
DNN are widely used and intensely developed in many areas. The most common examples of everyday use of neural networks are speech and image recognition and automatic translation from one language into another. DNN are also used in trading. Given the fast development of algorithmic trading, in-depth studying of DNN seems to be useful
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215682
New interesting article was published today:
The Flag Pattern
The other new and interesting article -
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Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5
Custom symbols in MetaTrader 5 offer new opportunities for developing trading systems and analyzing any financial markets. Now traders are able to plot charts and test trading strategies on an unlimited number of financial instruments. To do this, they only need to create their custom symbol based on a tick or minute history. Custom symbols can be used to test any trading robot from the Market or the free source code library.
Apart from your own agents, you are able to use agents from a local network and remote agents to optimize trading strategies on custom symbols. This is yet another advantage of the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester allowing you to shorten the time spent searching for optimal parameters of your trading system.
Channel systems
The coder told that this EA works in backtesting only ... who knows :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Denis Sartakov, 2017.09.26 15:12
Here is MT4 backtesting miracle EA, anybody can try,
any Symbol, any timeframe, no any DLL, no any tricks, fine price only Ask/Bid...
You can find very much such miracles in Market, so be aware...
See attached EA file...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.26 16:22
I backtested it with EUR/USD H1 for 1 month:
and with USD/CAD for 1 week:
and I feel better and better now.
Thanks
:)
more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.27 12:41Just some example about how to solve An array is out of range issue (I personally had this issue few times so it may be good to read the thread about how we can solve this our error during the coding for example).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
one problem out of array
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.28 08:41
The forum
Documentation
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.10 17:28
There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."
There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.