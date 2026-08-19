Something Interesting - page 36

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Stoch RSI and variants (MT5 versions)

EAs

  1. Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA - expert for MetaTrader 5
  2. Polish Layer - expert for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker.
  3. Altarius RSI Stohastic - expert for MetaTrader 5. The EA uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index).
  4. The Puncher - expert for MetaTrader 5. Trades using indicators: iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).

Indicators

  1. Double stochastic RSI - fl - indicator for MetaTrader 5. Double stochastic of RSI using floating levels instead of using fixed levels for overbought or oversold detection.
  2. Stochastic RSI (OMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5. This indicator allows calculation of stochastic of RSI and stochastic of RSI of average (this version has the basic 4 types of averages). 
  3. Double Stoch RSI Floating - indicator for MetaTrader 5. Same double stochastic of RSI from here,  except that this version uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions. 
  4. Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5. Stochastic RSI (sometimes and by some sellers and traders) called DTOSC (dynamic trend oscillator). It is basically a stochastic of rsi.
  5. Stochastic of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5. Stochastic that is using rsx as an input for calculations.
  6. Double Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
 

This is very interesting article: 

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Naive Bayes classifier for signals of a set of indicators



The idea is to assess the potential of various indicators from the perspective of the probability theory and to test the ability of the indicator committee to increase the trading system's win rate percentage.

This will require creating a framework for processing the signals of arbitrary indicators and a simple expert on its basis for testing.

It is suggested to include the standard indicators as working indicators, although the framework will allow including and analyzing other custom indicators as well.

 

Good interesting article - Deep Neural Networks (Part I). Preparing Data


In this article we will continue exploring deep neural networks (DNN) which I started in the previous articles (123).

DNN are widely used and intensely developed in many areas. The most common examples of everyday use of neural networks are speech and image recognition and automatic translation from one language into another. DNN are also used in trading. Given the fast development of algorithmic trading, in-depth studying of DNN seems to be useful

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Interesting thread - 'How to register as the seller of the signal':
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215682
I can not sign up to be the seller of the signal.
I can not sign up to be the seller of the signal.
  • 2017.09.15
  • www.mql5.com
I can not sign up to be the seller of the signal. I provided the image file but mql5 still does not accept. Tell me which image is just right...
 

The other new and interesting article - 

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Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5

Custom symbols in MetaTrader 5 offer new opportunities for developing trading systems and analyzing any financial markets. Now traders are able to plot charts and test trading strategies on an unlimited number of financial instruments. To do this, they only need to create their custom symbol based on a tick or minute history. Custom symbols can be used to test any trading robot from the Market or the free source code library.


Apart from your own agents, you are able to use agents from a local network and remote agents to optimize trading strategies on custom symbols. This is yet another advantage of the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester allowing you to shorten the time spent searching for optimal parameters of your trading system.

MetaTester and Remote Agents - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
MetaTester and Remote Agents - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Expert Advisors are tested and optimized using the so called agents, which are separate services on a computer for performing calculations. The...
 

Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
 

The coder told that this EA works in backtesting only ... who knows :)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Traders Joking

Denis Sartakov, 2017.09.26 15:12

Here is MT4 backtesting miracle EA, anybody can try,

any Symbol, any timeframe, no any DLL, no any tricks, fine price only Ask/Bid...

You can find very much such miracles in Market, so be aware...

See attached EA file...


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Traders Joking

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.26 16:22


I backtested it with EUR/USD H1 for 1 month:


and with USD/CAD for 1 week:


and I feel better and better now.
Thanks
:)

more - 


Files:
eMiracle.ex4  24 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.27 12:41

Just some example about how to solve An array is out of range issue (I personally had this issue few times so it may be good to read the thread about how we can solve this our error during the coding for example).

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.10 17:28

There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:



"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."

There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.


Files:
dailybox_en.mq4  6 kb
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