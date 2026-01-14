Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 68
The trade for AUDUSD was closed with good profit - see the image :
GBPUSD, M5: AUDUSD M5 - Paramon trading system : +152 pips by equity for now
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
AUDUSD M5 - Paramon trading system : +152 pips by equity for now
AUDUSD M5 - Paramon trading system : +152 pips by equity for now
Some people asked : what is Paramon Trading system ? indicators? template? well ...
============
Please find 2 indicators and 1 template in zip attachment (see the attachment on this post).
How to install
You should get the chart like this :
How to use/trading?
Paramon Trading system is part of MaksiGen trading system so read the following links/posts :
------------------------------MaksiGen trading system
This is the statement for today (attached) :
newdigital, 2013.10.18 07:11
2013-10-18 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China's Economic Growth Gathers Pace In Q3
China's economic growth accelerated for the first time in three quarters in the July-September period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Friday, supporting policymakers' efforts to restructure the economy in order to achieve sustainable growth in the longer-term.
The gross domestic product rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013 in line with expectations. This was faster than a 7.5 percent growth in the second quarter and a 7.7 percent gain in the first quarter.
Another set of data from the statistical office showed that China's industrial production expanded 10.2 percent year-on-year in September, decelerating from a 10.4 percent growth in August. The outcome, nonetheless, matched forecast.
Retail sales in the country increased 13.3 percent in September from a year earlier. This was slightly weaker than the expected 13.5 percent gain and August's 13.4 percent growth.
The country's fixed asset investment increased 20.2 percent during the first nine months of the year compared with the corresponding period last year. This was only a tad below economists' forecast of 20.3 percent.
During the January-September period, the GDP rose 7.7 percent compared with the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 2.2 percent in the third quarter.
Premier Li Keqiang has said that he expects China's full-year growth to exceed the government's target of 7.5 percent. Echoing Li's remarks, People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang made a similar statement in Washington earlier this month.
However, foreign trade data published by the General Administration of Customs over the weekend was disappointing, with overseas shipments recording an unexpected decline of 0.3 percent annually in September.
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template from this post)
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.17 12:47
How to Trade
The explanation will be done by charts (images) made by me in chronological way
1. Open pending orders. I opened 2 pending orders: buy stop and sell stop. I did it using mouse on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop). The pending orders should be opened only if support/resistance lines (read/blue dotted lines on your/my chart) came in very close way to each other (and very close to the price).
Example with EURUSD
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.18
1. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
1. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
Example with USDCHF
USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.18
1. USDCHF M5 - Paramon
1. USDCHF M5 - Paramon
more to follow
2. Pending order executed and stop loss placed. When one pending order is executed to be a market trade so we should delete opposite pending order for this pair and place stop loss to market trade. Stop loss is place by the way of mouse - right mouse click on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart on the place of stop loss - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop).
EURUSD
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.18
2. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
2. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
USDCHF
USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.18
2. USDCHF M5 - Paramon
2. USDCHF M5 - Paramon
more to follow
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
3. Move stop loss. We are monitoring our trades and moving stop loss by mous on the chart (move stop loss line by mouse). Stop loss is moved to be near support/resistance level.
EURUSD
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.18
3. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
3. EURUSD M5 - Paramon
more to follow
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
4. Breakeven. If the trade is continuing so we are movuing stop loss to breakeven level (near the nearest support/resistance line as well but to breakeven). Support/resistance lines are placed by Paramon Trading system indicators on your chart.
Example with EURUSD (I did moved so we can see it on the chart) :
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.18
4. EURUSD M5 - Paramon : +22 pips
4. EURUSD M5 - Paramon : +22 pips
Example with USDCHF
USDCHF, M5, 2013.10.18
3. USDCHF M5 - Paramon : 10 pips
3. USDCHF M5 - Paramon : 10 pips
===============
Please find the statement attached :
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first