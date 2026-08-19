Something Interesting - page 5

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Francis Dogbe:
why not EURUSD which is very liquid?
I do not know ... seems - the coder optimized the parameters of the EA for GBPUSD only (by default settings).
 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know ... seems - the coder optimized the parameters of the EA for GBPUSD only (by default settings).
so no chance for EURUSD settings?
 
I do not know ... it should be optimized for EURUSD (as it was written on the CodeBase - the coder optimized and backtested it for GBPUSD M15 for 7 years). And this is the general idea for the EA (quoted from Codebase with translation):

"The strategy exploits the general idea of British traders as the "stop loss hunters." It means that the initial movement in the beginning of the London session is not always true movement."

So, the setting are the following:

  • CheckTimeStart = "07:00" - time to start the channel to be calculated.
  • CheckTimeEnd = "08:00" - time to finish calculating the channel.
  • OpenTime=8 - time to open the trades.
  • CloseTime=18 - stop openning the trades.
  • Delta=30 - exceeding the borders of the channel in points.
  • OrderPriceShift=10 - indent from the opposite border of the channel to open the trade.
  • StopLoss=25 - stop loss.
  • TakeProfit=75 - take profit.
 
i chanced on a good system... https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10362
MTF sar_rsi
MTF sar_rsi
  • votes: 3
  • 2011.06.29
  • olufikayo olowoyo
  • www.mql5.com
This EA capitalises on four timeframes SAR, RSI and BB to determine entry as well as time zone.
 

An another....

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68028 

Experts: Cidomo_v.1
Experts: Cidomo_v.1
  • www.mql5.com
The strategy of this EA is daily breakout which is compare previous high or low previous day candle then place a pending order for breakout. - - Category: articles, library comments
 

This is interesting tool: Script to open market orders at the appointed/pre-defined time - script for Metatrader 4

The coder told that this script can be used to open the trades for many pairs -just attach the script to the charts. For example, we need to open buy trade with stop loss 50 and take profit 50 (this is the default settings) for EURUSD M15 tomorrow at 3 am so the TimeSet parameter will be the following: D'2016.02.10 03:00'

 

you will love it

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13625

 

Join the discussion... https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62728&nbsp;

RSI EA
RSI EA
  • votes: 34
  • 2015.08.11
  • Siti Latifah
  • www.mql5.com
RSI EA based on overbought and oversold levels.
 
Dear All,

Can anyone assist me to modify below EA ?

Just need EA when One symbol hit TP (20pips). All pending and open order will close.

I trade in EURUSD and AUDUSD. I just need only EURUSD hit TP 20 pips all pending and open order related to EURUSD will close. 

Example:

All Symbol : False

Take profit to close order (Pips) :  20

Take profit to close order (USD) : 0 

Close Pending Order : True

Close Open Order : True 
 
kingsachs:
Dear All,

Can anyone assist me to modify below EA ?

Just need EA when One symbol hit TP (20pips). All pending and open order will close.

I trade in EURUSD and AUDUSD. I just need only EURUSD hit TP 20 pips all pending and open order related to EURUSD will close. 

Example:

All Symbol : False

Take profit to close order (Pips) :  20

Take profit to close order (USD) : 0 

Close Pending Order : True

Close Open Order : True 
wrong thread ...
 
Sergey Golubev:

The other very interesting indicator was found:

PricePercentRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Why is it interesting? Just read the following:

This is very easy to understand/estimate the direction of the trend using this indicator (for your manual trading system to open buy or sell trade for example). You can try this indicator to see it by yourself.


This indicator was created for Metatrader 5 now - go here to download.


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