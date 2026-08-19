Something Interesting - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
why not EURUSD which is very liquid?
I do not know ... seems - the coder optimized the parameters of the EA for GBPUSD only (by default settings).
"The strategy exploits the general idea of British traders as the "stop loss hunters." It means that the initial movement in the beginning of the London session is not always true movement."
So, the setting are the following:
An another....
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68028
This is interesting tool: Script to open market orders at the appointed/pre-defined time - script for Metatrader 4
The coder told that this script can be used to open the trades for many pairs -just attach the script to the charts. For example, we need to open buy trade with stop loss 50 and take profit 50 (this is the default settings) for EURUSD M15 tomorrow at 3 am so the TimeSet parameter will be the following: D'2016.02.10 03:00'
you will love it
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13625
Join the discussion... https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62728
The other very interesting indicator was found:
PricePercentRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Why is it interesting? Just read the following:
This is very easy to understand/estimate the direction of the trend using this indicator (for your manual trading system to open buy or sell trade for example). You can try this indicator to see it by yourself.
This indicator was created for Metatrader 5 now - go here to download.