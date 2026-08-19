Something Interesting - page 34

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Interesting thread was found: Metatrader 5 versions of indicators (MT5 versions of the famous MT4 indicators)

 

This is interesting indicator based on two standard indicators: Bears Power and Bulls Power:



Total_Power_Indicator_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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This indicator is modified version of the other indicator: Total Power Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5


There are several different ways to use this indicator:

  1. The most reliable (though also the most slow) method is to wait while the Bullish (or Bearish in case of selling) and Total lines indicate 100 and then open a long position (or a short one if it was the Bearish line).
  2. Bearish and Bullish lines crossing can also be used for trading. In case the Bullish line is located above the Bearish one after the crossing, then it is time to buy, in case of a reverse situation, a short position must be opened.
  3. Crossing of Bullish and Bearish lines with the Total one can be used both for market entry and exit. If the Bullish line crosses the Total one from below, it is time to open a long position, if the Bearish line crosses the Total one from below, a short position must be opened. If the lines cross the Total one from above, it is the very time to close the appropriate position.
  4. The alternative way is to use some definite indicator levels instead of the lines crossings. For example, a long/short position can be opened, if the Bullish/Bearish line moves above level 66.
Bears Power - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
Bears Power - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

copy signals

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:08

Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:

1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 

2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.




3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.

 


 

4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe. 

 


 

5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.

 


 

6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.

7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:

 


 

  • Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
  • Enable real time signal subscription
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Synchronise positions without confirmations

8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.

9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty. 

10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.

11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long. 

12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.

13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.

 


 

14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.

15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next. 




16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service

17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.


MQL5.Community
  • www.mql5.com
Sign up to access the and 7,500+ trading robots and technical indicators are ready for use Choose from thousands of various applications in the Market — everything from trading robots that can operate 24 hours a day to robust technical indicators. Register an account and purchase the product of your choice or test it for free. With an...
 

As many people (newbies) are still asking on facebook about how to open account on MT5 so I want to remind:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

 

Interesting indicator was found: ColorBarRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5


The indicator builds a channel on the High and Low levels of the candle from a larger timeframe, fixed in the input parameters of the indicator.

This indicator can be used together with the following: ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5


The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.

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By the way, there is EA based on ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle indicator: Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5


The Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a level breakthrough.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.10 09:47

Transparent MetaTrader 5



The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API


 

This is interesting EA: Get Rich or Die Trying GBP - expert for MetaTrader 5

Opening positions only at a strictly certain time (+ offset " Additional hour" ). Calculation of bull and bearish bars on PERIOD_M1 (M1). The capital management classes CMoneyFixedMargin and CMoneyFixedRisk were used.

Input parameters:

  • Stop Loss - stop loss
  • Take Profit - Take Profit
  • Take Profit 2 - Take Profit 2 (for software closing)
  • Trailing Stop - trailing
  • Trailing Step - step of the trailing
  • Money Management - type of risk calculation (percentage of free margin or fixed risk)
  • Risk for a deal (in percent) - percentage of risk
  • Count bars - number of bars for calculating bull and bear bars
  • Additional hour - offset by the clock
  • Max positions - maximum number of items

I think - the correct name of this EA may be the following:

Get Rich after Die ... or Get Die to be Rich ...

Anyway, this EA may be interesting for those who like crazy EAs trading on M1 timeframe.

 

Multi_arbitration version 1.000 preliminary version - download from this post.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)

Vladimir Karputov, 2017.07.07 09:50


There is a preliminary version

Multi_arbitration version 1.000

Restriction of "ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS" is considered.


Test EURUSD,H4. Start balanse $10000:

Multi_arbitration version 1.000 EURUSD,H4


 

Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

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There are a lot of trading systems based on this indicator. So, this is the one of them :

Schaff Trend Cycle with EMA 100

1. Time Frame: 15 min and above

2. Pairs: Any

3. Indicators:

  • Schaff Trend Cycle
  • Ema 100
  • Stochastich (21, 9,9)

Rules to enter a long trade

  1. The 100 exponential moving average is sloping up.
  2. Wait for the Schaff Trend Cycle to reach oversold territory on the chart (-10 +10), go long when the Schaff Trend Cycle turns back above 10, and Stocastich crosses line up
  3. Place stop 10 pips below the most recent level of support.
  4. Take profit:Close the trade if the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator goes below 90

Rules to enter a short trade

  1. The 100 exponential moving average is sloping down
  2. Wait for the Schaff Trend Cycle to reach overbought territory on the chart (90-110), go short when the Schaff Trend Cycle turns back below 90, and Stocastich crosses line down.
  3. Place stop 3 pips above the most recent level of resistance.
  4. Take profit: Close the trade if the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator moves down to -10 and then rises back above +10

Template is attached. If you instal indicatiors and use this template so you will get the chart like that:

The system is really very profitable - look at the other chart with D1 timeframe: +439 pips (4 digit pips) :



Template is attached

Files:
schaffema.tpl  15 kb
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