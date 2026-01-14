Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 70
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Indicators and templates for PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system are uploaded on this post.
Just for information
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.30 15:07
2013-10-30 12:30 GMT (or 13:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI core]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In September, In Line With Estimates
Consumer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. The modest price growth matched economist estimates.
The monthly increase in consumer prices was partly due to a rebound by energy prices, which rose by 0.8 percent in September after dipping by 0.3 percent in August.
All of the major energy component indexes increased in September, with natural gas prices showing a notable rebound after falling sharply in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report also said food prices came in unchanged in September after inching up 0.1 percent in August.
The Labor Department said decreases in prices for fruits and vegetables and non-alcoholic beverages offset increases in other major grocery store food group indexes.
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, edged up by 0.1 percent for the second consecutive month. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.2 percent.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCAD, M5, 2013.10.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCAD M5 : 10 pips price movement by USD - CPI core
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.31 05:45
2013-10-30 18:00 GMT (or 19:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Interest Rate]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
2013-10-30 18:00 GMT (or 19:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Statement]
==========
US Federal Reserve keeps stimulus intact
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday has decided to continue with its monthly bond buying program of USD 85 billion.
Earlier in September meeting, Fed surprised the market participant by maintaining bond buying at monthly USD 85 billion against expectation of tapering by USD 10-15 billion.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.31
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
71 pips price movement by USD - FOMC Statement
Some members asked me to provide indicators and template related to the image on my previous post here so - indicators and template are on this post. Just for information
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.31 13:20
2013-10-31 10:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
Eurozone Inflation Slows Unexpectedly In October
Eurozone inflation slowed unexpectedly in October largely due to a notable fall in energy prices, official data showed Thursday.
Inflation fell to 0.7 percent in October from 1.1 percent in September, flash estimate published by Eurostat revealed Thursday. The rate was expected to stay unchanged at 1.1 percent in October.
Inflation continues to remain below the European Central Bank's 2 percent ceiling.
Core inflation that excludes cost of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 0.8 percent in October from 1 percent a month ago. Energy prices declined 1.7 percent, while the growth in food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 1.9 percent from 2.6 percent in September.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.31
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 39 pips price movement by EUR - CPI
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.11.01 07:11
2013-11-01 00:56 GMT (or 01:56 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China Manufacturing PMI 51.4 In October
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index came in with a score of 51.4 in October, the government said on Friday.
That topped expectations for a reading of 51.2 and marked an increase from the 51.1 score in September.
Also, the HSBC manufacturing PMI posted a score of 50.9 for October - beating expectations for 50.7 and up from 50.2 in the previous month.
In both cases, a score above 50 signals expansion in a sector and below represents contraction.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 20 pips price movement by CNY - Manufacturing PMI
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCAD, M5, 2013.11.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCAD M5 : 11 pips price movement by CNY - Manufacturing PMI
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.11.01 16:07
2013-11-01 14:00 GMT (or 15:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Inches Higher In October
Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of October, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.
The ISM said its purchasing managers index inched up to 56.4 in October from 56.2 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating an increase in manufacturing activity.
The modest increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index of manufacturing activity to dip to 55.0.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.11.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : second level take profit riched with +35 pips
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M5, 2013.11.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF M5 : second level take profit riched with +31 pips
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.11.04 08:16
2013-11-04 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australian Dollar Advances After Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly
The Australian dollar firmed against other major currencies in early Asian deals on Monday as data showed that the country's retail sales rose more-than-expected in September.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent to A$22.15 billion in September, from 0.5 percent increase last month. Expectations call for an increase of 0.4 percent.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
27 pips price movement by AUD Retail Sales
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.11.04 12:15
2013-11-04 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Construction PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
==========
U.K. Construction Output Logs Fastest Growth Since 2007
The U.K. construction output grew at the steepest pace since September 2007, survey results from Markit Economics showed Monday.
The Markit/Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 59.4 in October, up from 58.9 in September and above the 50.0 no-change threshold for the sixth consecutive month.
"The future is looking bright for the UK construction industry as it soars into the final quarter with its strongest performance in over six years, boosted by a strengthening surge in activity broadening out across all sectors," David Noble, Chief Executive Officer at CIPS said.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 28 pips price movement by GBP - Construction PMI
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.11.05 05:58
2013-11-05 03:30 GMT (or 04:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Interest Rate]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
RBA Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged At 2.5%
The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday decided to keep its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low of 2.5 percent, in line with economists' forecast.
The central bank said that the Australian dollar is still "uncomfortably high", and a lower level of the exchange rate is needed to achieve balanced growth in the economy.
The Reserve Bank Board, at the same time, judged that the current setting of the monetary policy remained "appropriate".
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.05
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 40 pips price movement by Laguerre Scalping Trading System during AUD - Cash Rate
The name of the system I used to estimate this 40 pips price movement is Laguerre Scalping Trading System from this post. This system is profitable but I still do not understand about why some people call it as a scalping ... ebcause this profitable system is not a scalping sorry.