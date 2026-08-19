Something Interesting - page 37

New comment
 

Just want to remind about the following - 

============

Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:18


All that I know that moderators of Freelance service are banning the users who are participating in the job with decompiullation. In this case - any other services can be used except Freelance.

Example (just an example only):

  1. One user opened the Job asking to improve the EA.
  2. Everybody can see his attachment and his EA, and we all see that this EA was hacked/decompiled, and after that - this hacked EA was proposed to the coders for improvement.
  3. Many other coders from this forum are complaining about this situation: hacked EAs/indicators should not be inside the Job, and the coders must not accept or must not agree to improve those EAs/indicators in the Job.
  4. Moderators of Freelance section (located in the service desk) are deleting the job, and all the coders (who agreed to improved hacked stolen EA/indicators) are going to be banned from Freelance service.

-------------

  • Thus, the coders (who publicly agreed to improved hacked stoken EAs/indicators) are banning from Freelance serviceonly.
  • User (who opened the Job and uploaded such a hacked stoken EA/indicator as a proposal for improvement) are banning from all MQL5 services.

-------------

The only way for coders (who participated in the Job with decompillation) to restore Freelance service in this case - contact with the service desk.

============


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:24

Rules of Using the Freelance Service

...

13. Using the Freelance service to place and execute the Orders violating the law (decompilation, creating malware or spyware, etc.) is forbidden.
14. The Administration has the right to stop execution or remove any Order from the Freelance service without giving any reason.

Termination of Service Without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use

...

4. Development or use of means for fraud, modifiers, hacking tools, decompilers, as well as any other third-party software to illegally modify the operation of mql5.com web site services, MetaQuotes software and programs written in MQL4 and MQL5.

============

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:32

To make it shorter:

  • If the Custormer posted the Order in Freelance with decompiled code (and everybody can see this decompiled code) so this Order will be deleted and the Customer may be banned from all MQL5 services.
  • If the Customer created Freelance Order with decompiled code (and all the people can see this hacked code), and if the coders agreed to participate in this Order (Applicants) so Customer may be banned from all the services, and Applicants may be banned from Freelance service only.

-----------

So, if someone feels that it was Freelance ban only so please contact with the service desk.

============

  • Good questionHow can I recognize a decompiled code ?

  • Read this page with examples.


 

Free EA (by many versions) were coding on this thread (rus part of the forum): Euro Rat 

The latest version is Euro Rat 1.007, with the following settings:


EA was attached to the original post:

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Euro Rat

Vladimir Karputov, 2017.10.18 08:08

Euro Rat 1.007

Closing: only on the reverse and only on the total profit. Minimun profit is deactivated.

Euro Rat 1.007


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Advanced links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2012.08.24 09:37

Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel


Forum threads

  • Key thread with indicators
    Multi-Dimensional Fractals (up to 4 Dimension) give us market structure with different kinds of supports and resistances and Multi-Dimensional Fractal Channel - for more precise undestanding of market structure.

The articles

CodeBase

============

Composite Fractal Behavior (CFB)

CFB tells you how long the market has been in a quality trend. This value can be used to adjust the period length of other indicators, especially stochastic bands. In order to quantify the overall duration of a market's trend, we replaced classical cycle analysis methods (FFT, MEM, MESA) with a form of analysis that works even when no cycles exist. We accomplished this by examining a time series for specific fractal patterns of any size. We then gather all the patterns found and combine them into one overall index, CFB (Composite Fractal Behavior) Index.

Composite Fractal Behavior and its aplications - good thread with the following indicators:

  • CFB indicator, CFB channel, CFB_adaptive Stochastic Confidence Bands indicator, CFB stochastic, cfb new and cfb channel new indicators, cfb channel new - separate indicator.
  • Cfb - normalized, Cfb - zero mean (z-score) normalized, Cfb - sigmoidal (logistic and hyperbolic) normalized, Cfb - logarithm modified sigmoidal (logistic and hyperbolic) normalized.
  • Velocity cfb adaptive indicator, Dynamic zone velocity cfb adaptive dj indicator and Dynamic zone velocity cfb adaptive 1.01 indicator (Velocity that uses cfb for changing / adapting it's length. The velocity itself is a smoothed momentum indicator and can be used as a signal indicator but the "cfb adaptive" is different indicator which gives dramatically faster crosses for the signal).
  • cfb mtf indicator (Multi Timeframe version of Composite Fractal Behavior and the other MTF version - cfb call).
  • cfb channel new on ds jurik , Rvi on jurik cfb adaptive indicator, rsx cfb adaptive dj new and velocity cfb dj adaptive new indicators (These are similar yet a little different, used jurik smoothing for these 3, with double smooth = true then it is using double smooth jurik, and with it set to false uses regular jurik).
  • cfb adaptive wpr's on bands indicators, cfb adaptive smooth wpr with bands_mtf_arrows_alerts + delayed indicator, Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator (Its multitimeframe with alerts on slope change), cfb channel stop_mtf_alerts indicator, cfb new jurik mtf_alerts indicator.
  • Cfb adaptive adx indicator (This is Wilders Adx jurik smoothed, using cfb to make the adx length adaptive, using the Short and Long Limit, it is mtf with alerts, with the alerts going off if positive slope of adx and its greater than trigger level (set to 20 by default, but its changeable) and plus greater than minus for buy and plus less than minus for sell), cfb adaptive rsx-jma-nrp indicator (RSX not smoothed with jma, but using guess you could call it an JMA smoothed with RSX, anyway has multialerts for jurik and rsx cross, rsx slope, and rsx slope with jma cross). 
  • cfb call indicator for Metatrader 5, cfb channel indicator for Metatrader 5, cfb_channel stop_mtf_alerts indicator.

============

Fractals MTF alerts

It is very advanced multi timeframe fractal indicator with alerts. There are some good features such as how to show the arrows when showJustOneArrow parameter is set to true :
showArrowType parameter :
0 -> draw arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame
1 -> draw arrow just on the last bar of the target time frame
2 -> draw arrow when the high is equal to high fractal or low is equal for low fractal
Additional option is to show the arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame fractal, or to repeat it on every bar belonging to that time frame bar. 

  1. Fractals MTF alerts indicator - the post and this post.
  2. Fractals mtf alerts 2 indicator - the post: it will not alert you on a first start, on time frame change, on parameters change ... It will alert only if a new fractal is drawn. So it can alert only once for a fractal.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.22 14:38

Fractal Dimension Index


Forum threads

  • Fractal dimesion index - jppoton indicator is on this post. Although this jppoton's version is using Alex Matulich calculation as the closest to original, this version (jppoton's version) deviates from original Sevcik and Matulich version and ultimately from Hurst exponent (FDI = 2- Hurst), and it made his version to be faster than FGDI. So, the story of Fractal dimension index is a rather old one and it seems that it will never end.
  • Fractal dimesion index pa - jppoton indicator and Fractal dimesion index alb - jppoton indicator are on this post. Here is the adaptive look back version and also the phase accumulation version of Fractal dimesion index pa - jppoton indicator. Just to remind: the adaptive Lookback (period finder) is truly a market-driven indicator used to determine the variable lookback period for many different indicators, instead of a traditional, fixed figure; and phase accumulation idea is to find how many bars does it take to add up every bars phases and to reach certain cycle.

The articles

CodeBase

============


 

Two Balance Equity indicators - 

============

Equity Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Modernization of the popular Equity indicator. The author of the original version: Igor Korepin.

The necessity of the modernization is that the original indicator does not always work correctly with some instruments. For example, some brokers use the tickers with suffixes, prefixes. Also some CFD contracts and futures were considered incorrectly. This version uses a new function of contract value evaluation, which allows to work with any instrument. It retains the original concept and ideology of the indicator.

With the default settings the indicator displays two lines: the line of the balance sheet and the line of the equity. Additionally, it is possible to display the level of the used margin (as a histogram) and free equity (additional line) throughout the trading history, which allows to assess the aggressiveness of trade. The trading statistics (can be displayed in any corner of the chart): yields for month, year or the entire period of trading, the maximum drawdown (absolute and percentage), and also the calculation of the profit factor and the recovery factor.

============

LifeHack Balance Equity - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account. 

This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester.
To apply the indicator in the tester, it should be included in the tester template "tester.tpl". This how it is done:

  • open any chart
  • clear the chart of unnecessary indicators, objects and experts (preferably all)
  • drag the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator to the chart
  • then right click on the chart — "Templates" — "Save Template ..." — enter the name "tester.tpl".
 

Interesting article published - 

============

Fuzzy Logic in trading strategies



Traders often wonder how to improve a trading system or create a new one through machine learning. Despite the abundance of publications, a simple and intuitive method is yet to be found for creating models that cannot be analytically estimated without resorting to computer-aided calculations. Fuzzy logic is a window to the world of machine learning. Combined with genetic algorithms, it is able to expand the capabilities of creating self-learning or easily optimizable trading systems. At the same time, fuzzy logic is intuitive, as it encapsulates crisp numerical information in fuzzy (blurred) terms, just like a person does in the process of thinking.

 

Interesting indicator was found - it can be usefull for the people who are trading breakout - 

----------------

Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5



When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

 

Just want to remind two key articles about MT5 - 

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!  

------------------------

The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers

------------------------

And this is the MT5 user manual:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

1...303132333435363738394041424344...57
New comment