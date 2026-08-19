Something Interesting - page 37
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Just want to remind about the following -
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Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:18
All that I know that moderators of Freelance service are banning the users who are participating in the job with decompiullation. In this case - any other services can be used except Freelance.
Example (just an example only):
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The only way for coders (who participated in the Job with decompillation) to restore Freelance service in this case - contact with the service desk.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:24
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
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13. Using the Freelance service to place and execute the Orders violating the law (decompilation, creating malware or spyware, etc.) is forbidden.
14. The Administration has the right to stop execution or remove any Order from the Freelance service without giving any reason.
Termination of Service Without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use
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4. Development or use of means for fraud, modifiers, hacking tools, decompilers, as well as any other third-party software to illegally modify the operation of mql5.com web site services, MetaQuotes software and programs written in MQL4 and MQL5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 07:32
To make it shorter:
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So, if someone feels that it was Freelance ban only so please contact with the service desk.
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Free EA (by many versions) were coding on this thread (rus part of the forum): Euro Rat
The latest version is Euro Rat 1.007, with the following settings:
EA was attached to the original post:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Euro Rat
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.10.18 08:08
Euro Rat 1.007
Closing: only on the reverse and only on the total profit. Minimun profit is deactivated.
Skype
The forum
The articles
CodeBase
Good article was published -
Implementing a Scalping Market Depth Using the CGraphic Library
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Advanced links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2012.08.24 09:37
Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel
Forum threads
Multi-Dimensional Fractals (up to 4 Dimension) give us market structure with different kinds of supports and resistances and Multi-Dimensional Fractal Channel - for more precise undestanding of market structure.
The articles
CodeBase
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Composite Fractal Behavior (CFB)
CFB tells you how long the market has been in a quality trend. This value can be used to adjust the period length of other indicators, especially stochastic bands. In order to quantify the overall duration of a market's trend, we replaced classical cycle analysis methods (FFT, MEM, MESA) with a form of analysis that works even when no cycles exist. We accomplished this by examining a time series for specific fractal patterns of any size. We then gather all the patterns found and combine them into one overall index, CFB (Composite Fractal Behavior) Index.
Composite Fractal Behavior and its aplications - good thread with the following indicators:
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Fractals MTF alerts
It is very advanced multi timeframe fractal indicator with alerts. There are some good features such as how to show the arrows when showJustOneArrow parameter is set to true :
showArrowType parameter :
0 -> draw arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame
1 -> draw arrow just on the last bar of the target time frame
2 -> draw arrow when the high is equal to high fractal or low is equal for low fractal
Additional option is to show the arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame fractal, or to repeat it on every bar belonging to that time frame bar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.22 14:38
Fractal Dimension Index
Forum threads
The articles
CodeBase
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Two Balance Equity indicators -
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Equity Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Modernization of the popular Equity indicator. The author of the original version: Igor Korepin.
The necessity of the modernization is that the original indicator does not always work correctly with some instruments. For example, some brokers use the tickers with suffixes, prefixes. Also some CFD contracts and futures were considered incorrectly. This version uses a new function of contract value evaluation, which allows to work with any instrument. It retains the original concept and ideology of the indicator.
With the default settings the indicator displays two lines: the line of the balance sheet and the line of the equity. Additionally, it is possible to display the level of the used margin (as a histogram) and free equity (additional line) throughout the trading history, which allows to assess the aggressiveness of trade. The trading statistics (can be displayed in any corner of the chart): yields for month, year or the entire period of trading, the maximum drawdown (absolute and percentage), and also the calculation of the profit factor and the recovery factor.
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LifeHack Balance Equity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account.
This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester.
To apply the indicator in the tester, it should be included in the tester template "tester.tpl". This how it is done:
Interesting article published -
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Fuzzy Logic in trading strategies
Traders often wonder how to improve a trading system or create a new one through machine learning. Despite the abundance of publications, a simple and intuitive method is yet to be found for creating models that cannot be analytically estimated without resorting to computer-aided calculations. Fuzzy logic is a window to the world of machine learning. Combined with genetic algorithms, it is able to expand the capabilities of creating self-learning or easily optimizable trading systems. At the same time, fuzzy logic is intuitive, as it encapsulates crisp numerical information in fuzzy (blurred) terms, just like a person does in the process of thinking.
Interesting indicator was found - it can be usefull for the people who are trading breakout -
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Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Just want to remind two key articles about MT5 -
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
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And this is the MT5 user manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual