Something Interesting - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Limit orders Pro - script for MetaTrader 4
This script provides quick work with a large number of pending orders in the market and contains functions for placing, changing, and deleting of orders within the your price range.
Just to remind about interesting indicator: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels.
===============
About Merill Patterns:
This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
===============
And this is some other patterns:
is there any update version for this? Because this indicators doesnt works anymore .
I can not fix it (this indicator is complicated for me as I am not a coder sorry).
We can ask the author to fix - @Andrey Emelyanov
This is interesting EA -
----------------
Day of the week - expert for MetaTrader 5
In one day we can open only one deal. Any day of the week can be turned on / off.
If the opening price of a zero bar is greater than the price of a given bar, this is a BUY signal; if the opening price of a zero bar is less than a specified bar, the signal is SELL.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.31 07:18
And I am suggesting to look at the following indicator:
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Non Repainting SuperTrend is particularly stable and has a few advantages over older version of SuperTrend indicators:
It is very interesting EA -
----------------
New Day New Pending Order - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a specific time. For each day of the week, you can set a maximum of three time labels (HH :: MM) for placing a pending order. Before placing new pending orders, the ones that failed are removed.
Pending Orders Grid Three Symbols - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA places two pending orders on three symbols (one Buy stop and one Sell stop). The pending orders have a lifetime of three hours. Upon reaching the profit Minimum Profit all positions for all three symbols, all positions are closed and the remaining pending orders are deleted.
For each symbol, a grid step is specified (parameters Step Symbol # 0 , Step Symbol # 1 and Step Symbol # 2 ).
KeyDown EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
Modification of the first version.
Now you can independently determine the keys responsible for opening BUY, SELL and for closing all positions.
...
By default, the EA expects one of the three keys to be pressed: "up key", "down key" and "space".
When a “key up” key is detected, the BUY position is opened, when the “key down” is pressed, the SELL position is opened, when the “space” key is pressed, all positions opened by this advisor are closed.
Daily Grid Pending Orders - expert for MetaTrader 5
At the time of the birth of a new bar, a grid of pending stop orders is placed (in both directions - that is, both Buy stop and Sell stop are placed). The first pair is set at a distance of Greed: First Indent , subsequent through Greed: Step .
============
The forum thread: Marting ale, Hedging and Grid : MHG
Very interesting indicator which was uploaded on this thread: Possibilities of Canvas.
Indicator is on the post #20