Something Interesting - page 11

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Sergey Golubev:
Interesting indicator - according to the coder - this indicator can forecast the good movement of the price:

JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster - indicator for MetaTrader 4


  1. "I would trade only when the pink bar is visible.
  2. The best time to get in would be when the pink bar shows up (or down) for the very first time. A good exit point would be when the Pink bar hides behind the black bar (again as soon as this happens, I would exit)
  3. The Black bar more or less shows the trend - if it is above the zero line, the trend is up and vice versa.
  4. If the Black bar points up, and if the Pink Bar has just shown UP for the first time, it would be a great time to enter a long trade. And as soon as this Pink Bar goes behind the black bar (hides), I would exit the trade. Same logic would apply on the opposite side for a short trade."

It is repainting and hardly useable...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

One click indicator that lets you switch from MACD to RSI to Stoch. in Lower Window

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.04 07:34

May be - this one?

Trading panel - expert for MetaTrader 4


  • "Trading panel os showing 6 indicators and their signals on all timeframes, with easy to work with binary options as well."
  • "You can enable/disable the various signals, the whole timeframes and specific indicators."
  • "If Trade button is pressed and all the arrows show in the same direction) so EA will open an appropriate position. To exclude any signal just click on it."
    You can connect signals from any indicator, at this point it's just an example of the new possibilities of MQL4."

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

GBPUSD Buy/Selll

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.05 13:41

If you new to forex and/or Metatrader 5 so you can start with this thread : How to Start with MT5, a summary !

As to templates and systems so you can see :

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ASCTREND SYSTEM

The Theory.

Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

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PriceChannel Parabolic system

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

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Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

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Market condition
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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
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PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

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MaksiGen trading system
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Merrill's patterns are on this page.

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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

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Scalp_net trading system
  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
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MTF systems

more to follow ...

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.19 16:25

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

Questions

  1. What the Signals service is needed for?

  2. Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?

  3. When a free Signal will become available for subscription?

  4. How to create a free signal?

  5. How to subscribe to a Signal?

  6. I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?

  7. How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?

  8. Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?

  9. How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?

  10. Can I cancel a paid subscription?

  11. I want to copy trades with fixed volume of 1.0 lots. Is it possible?

  12. On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?

  13. The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

  14. Can I set my own rules of copying trades from a Provider's symbol to a Subscriber's one?

  15. What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?

  16. Why there should be no open positions and pending orders on my account in order to subscribe to a signal?

  17. Why manual trading leads to problems with copying of signals (accounts out of sync)? Why I cannot simultaneously subscribe to a signal and trade on one account?

  18. How to disable your own Signal? I do not want to broadcast it anymore.

  19. Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?

  20. Can I unsubscribe from the Signal in the same way I subscribed to it?

  21. How can I find out what Signal I am subscribed to in the terminal and how can I cancel the subscription?

  22. How are transactions copied if the Provider has 4-digit quotes for a Symbol and the Subscriber has 5-digit quotes for the same Symbol or vice verse?

  23. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?

  24. How is the year-to-date growth (YTD) calculated, if a sum of monthly growths differs from this value?

 

Patterns: inside bar


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.13 06:37

How to Trade Profitably with Inside Bars (based on the article)

Trading with inside bars is a very popular trading method because it is believed to a be an excellent way to find high reward, low-risk trade entries. Yet many traders find they fail with this method. Does it really work well, and are there any ways to make it work better?

"The traditional trading method of using inside bars to find trade entries is quite simple. In the first step, you wait for an inside bar (or candlestick if you prefer, they are the same thing) to form. What is an inside bar? An inside bar is a bar with a lower high and a higher low than the immediately preceding bar. It is called an “inside bar” because its range is “inside” the previous bar. An example of an inside bar formation is shown below."


"Once the bar has formed, it is time for the second step. A buy stop order (a long trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar. An opposite order is placed at the same time: a sell stop order (a short trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar. Then, price movement will eventually trigger one of the entry orders, at which point the opposite reverse trade should be cancelled. For example, if the price goes at least one pip above the high of the inside bar, a long trade is entered, with the stop just below the inside bar, and the short trade entry is cancelled. To be valid, an entry must be triggered on the very next candle. In the diagram above, a short trade entry would have been triggered, as the price broke below the low of the inside bar, and the high of the inside bar was never broken."


"A slight variation on this method which is also popular, is to place the stop loss on the other side of the “mother” bar (the bar just before the inside bar). This means that the entry is the same, but the stop loss is always wider. We will look later at whether this is a good idea, but we will stick with the method as originally described for the time being."

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The chart was made with inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4


 

Merrill patterns

This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:



Merrill's patterns for uptrend:


And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

Candlestick Patterns





 
Chart Patterns for Futures/Equities/Options/Forex Traders


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I placed those pictures/illustration about patterns just to keep everything in one place.

Just an example with gartley bullish (the developing pattern):


 

Just some interesting threads to follow and to participate in :

The discussion about 'MT4 vs MT5' is going on this thread : Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?

How to get length of enum and item in MQL4/MQL5 ?

I have a system that makes almost 100% a day , but the problem is...

 

This may be usefull and interesting indicator which can be used for technical analysis and to breate some trading system based on price action for example:

5 day Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 4


Template is attached (MarsiGen indicator is attached as well as this indicator is used for template).




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