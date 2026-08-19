Something Interesting - page 11
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Interesting indicator - according to the coder - this indicator can forecast the good movement of the price:
JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
One click indicator that lets you switch from MACD to RSI to Stoch. in Lower Window
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.04 07:34
May be - this one?
Trading panel - expert for MetaTrader 4
You can connect signals from any indicator, at this point it's just an example of the new possibilities of MQL4."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GBPUSD Buy/Selll
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.05 13:41
If you new to forex and/or Metatrader 5 so you can start with this thread : How to Start with MT5, a summary !
As to templates and systems so you can see :
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ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
- the history of the development and the meaining of asctrend
- asctrend system vs braintrading system: pros and cons
- Asctrend indicator in MT5 Codebase
- trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept
- Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.
- basic trading rules for asctrend system
- detailed rules for asctrend: practical illustration of asctrend concept
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator as a standard filter for asctrend: the theory.
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- first metatrader statement for this system using just one asctrend indicator only.
- Next MT5 statement with this system (manual trading).
- Trading's continuing - one more MT5 statement.
- Next updating MT5 statement.
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
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PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
- indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
- PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
- Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
How to trade
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA with updated indicator
- Fully updated EA with trading system is on this post and latest indicators to download
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
- tp/sl levels and timeframes
- how to trade with explanation
- graphical illustration about where to enter and where to exit with latest version of the system
- how to use AFL Winner indicator with more explanation,
- Updated manual system with templates and indicators - this post
Trading examples
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #1
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #2
- optimization results for EURUSD M15
- backtesting results for EURUSD M15 with the settings #1
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- backtesting results for GBPUSD M15 with the settings #1
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
- MT5 statement is here
- Updated statement is here
- More trading updates
- Updated MT5 statement
- More updates
- 811 dollars for 3 trading days and final statement for scalping
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (517 dollars for one day)
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Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================Market condition
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- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator is here
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
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- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
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MaksiGen trading system
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- indicator to download
- some explanation about the system in general how to use
- Trading examples with MT5 statement, more trading is here.
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
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Scalp_net trading system
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- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
MTF systems
more to follow ...
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.19 16:25
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Questions
What the Signals service is needed for?
Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?
When a free Signal will become available for subscription?
How to create a free signal?
How to subscribe to a Signal?
I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?
How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?
Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?
How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?
Can I cancel a paid subscription?
I want to copy trades with fixed volume of 1.0 lots. Is it possible?
On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Can I set my own rules of copying trades from a Provider's symbol to a Subscriber's one?
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
Why there should be no open positions and pending orders on my account in order to subscribe to a signal?
Why manual trading leads to problems with copying of signals (accounts out of sync)? Why I cannot simultaneously subscribe to a signal and trade on one account?
How to disable your own Signal? I do not want to broadcast it anymore.
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Can I unsubscribe from the Signal in the same way I subscribed to it?
How can I find out what Signal I am subscribed to in the terminal and how can I cancel the subscription?
How are transactions copied if the Provider has 4-digit quotes for a Symbol and the Subscriber has 5-digit quotes for the same Symbol or vice verse?
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Patterns: inside bar
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.13 06:37
How to Trade Profitably with Inside Bars (based on the article)
Trading with inside bars is a very popular trading method because it is believed to a be an excellent way to find high reward, low-risk trade entries. Yet many traders find they fail with this method. Does it really work well, and are there any ways to make it work better?
"The traditional trading method of using inside bars to find trade entries is quite simple. In the first step, you wait for an inside bar (or candlestick if you prefer, they are the same thing) to form. What is an inside bar? An inside bar is a bar with a lower high and a higher low than the immediately preceding bar. It is called an “inside bar” because its range is “inside” the previous bar. An example of an inside bar formation is shown below."
"Once the bar has formed, it is time for the second step. A buy stop order (a long trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar. An opposite order is placed at the same time: a sell stop order (a short trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar. Then, price movement will eventually trigger one of the entry orders, at which point the opposite reverse trade should be cancelled. For example, if the price goes at least one pip above the high of the inside bar, a long trade is entered, with the stop just below the inside bar, and the short trade entry is cancelled. To be valid, an entry must be triggered on the very next candle. In the diagram above, a short trade entry would have been triggered, as the price broke below the low of the inside bar, and the high of the inside bar was never broken."
"A slight variation on this method which is also popular, is to place the stop loss on the other side of the “mother” bar (the bar just before the inside bar). This means that the entry is the same, but the stop loss is always wider. We will look later at whether this is a good idea, but we will stick with the method as originally described for the time being."
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The chart was made with inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4
Merrill patterns
This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Candlestick Patterns
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I placed those pictures/illustration about patterns just to keep everything in one place.
Just an example with gartley bullish (the developing pattern):
Just some interesting threads to follow and to participate in :
The discussion about 'MT4 vs MT5' is going on this thread : Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?
How to get length of enum and item in MQL4/MQL5 ?
I have a system that makes almost 100% a day , but the problem is...
This may be usefull and interesting indicator which can be used for technical analysis and to breate some trading system based on price action for example:
5 day Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Template is attached (MarsiGen indicator is attached as well as this indicator is used for template).