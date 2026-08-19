Something Interesting - page 38

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Free to Download for Metatrader 5

There are many Heiken Ashi indicators (and EA) on MT5 CodeBase, for example :

  1. Trading signals module based on Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator
  2. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal
  3. Heiken Ashi Smoothed
  4. Heiken-Ashi

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How To Trade - Heiken Ashi indicator and How Does It Work (adapted from the article)

Heikin-Ashi chart looks like the candlestick chart, but the method of calculation and plotting of the candles on the Heikin-Ashi chart is different from the candlestick chart. In candlestick charts, each candlestick shows four different prices: Open, Close, High and Low price.


But Heikin-Ashi candles are different and each candle is calculated and plotted using some information from the previous candle:

1- Open price: the open price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is the average of the open and close of the previous candle.
2- Close price: the close price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is the average of open, close, high and low prices.
3- High price: the high price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is chosen from one of the high, open and close price of which has the highest value.
4- Low price: the low price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is chosen from one of the low, open and close price of which has the lowest value.

So candles of a Heikin-Ashi chart are related to each other because the open price of each candle should be calculated using the previous candle close and open prices, and also the high and low price of each candle is affected by the previous candle. So a Heikin-Ashi chart is slower than a candlestick chart and its signals are delayed.


The Heikin-Ashi chart is delayed and the candlestick chart is much faster and helps us to make more profit. Why should we use a Heikin-Ashi chart then? As it was already explained, because of the delay that the Heikin-Ashi chart has, it has less number of false signals and prevent us from trading against the market. On the other hand, Heikin-Ashi candles are easier to read because unlike the candlesticks they don’t have too many different patterns.

What Is Heikin-Ashi and How to Trade with It? [With Pictures]
What Is Heikin-Ashi and How to Trade with It? [With Pictures]
  • LuckScout Team
  • www.luckscout.com
On forex or stock market, we can make or lose money when the price goes up and down. We have to become able to understand what party, bulls or bears, have taken the market’s control. Then we can make money by following the dominant party. Different traders do this using different methods. But for most traders, technical analysis of the price...
 

Interesting article - 

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DiNapoli levels trading


Just like in life in the market everything is in continuous changing. Something which did perfrectly yesterday today appears not to show interesting results. However, there remain some fundamental strategies which experience some minor corrections over time, but do not change their ideological basis. One of them is “DiNapoli levels”, a strategy named after its founder. It represents stripped down realization of Fibonacci retracements


 

This is interesting indicator (for MT5):

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Vortex Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Oscillator based on Vortex indicator - displays the difference between lines VI + and VI- in the form of a histogram.

 

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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator was described in the article "The Vortex Indicator" published in the January issue of "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (2010).

 
Sergey Golubev:

Interesting article - 

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DiNapoli levels trading


Just like in life in the market everything is in continuous changing. Something which did perfrectly yesterday today appears not to show interesting results. However, there remain some fundamental strategies which experience some minor corrections over time, but do not change their ideological basis. One of them is “DiNapoli levels”, a strategy named after its founder. It represents stripped down realization of Fibonacci retracements


Mr Sergey, this is very interesting, could it also be available for MT4 users?
 
Chris K Lazarius Mukengeshayi:
Mr Sergey, this is very interesting, could it also be available for MT4 users?

As to the article so I did not see it for MT4.
But there are indicators for MT4 - use this link for search for example.

 
Sergey Golubev:

As to the article so I did not see it for MT4.
But there are indicators for MT4 - use this link for search for example.


Thanks

 
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AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

 

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 

Just about drawdown - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?

Michele Lazzarini, 2014.08.09 02:16

Absolute: compared to initial balance

Maximal: largest drawdown (measured in currency)

Relative: largest relative drawdown (measured in %)
This because you can have an early drawdown big in % but not in currency.
The Maximal can hide a largest drawdown in % happened earlier.

Relative is an index of resistance to drawdowns and can be used to compare different results.

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To assess performances i find useful this expression:

Efficacy = Net Profit / Gross Profit

this can be used combined with Relative Drawdown, to assess the real reliability of a strategy:

Reliability = Efficacy / Relative Drawdown


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Maximum Drawdown

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 08:20

This is what I found:
...

There are many 'drawdowns' in the world:

  • Absolute
  • Maximal
  • Relative
  • Maximum drawdown on equity open trades
  • may be more.

I am not sure which kind of drawdown is used for the signals (I think, it may be 'Maximum drawdown on equity open trades' as maximum possibe drawdown) but you can read the following:

Article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean

Small thread: Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?


 

Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT4

The forum

  1. Some good templates - the thread 
  2. function of "mql4 code" - the thread  

The articles 

  1. MetaEditor:Templates as a Spot to Stand On   
  2. Idleness is the Stimulus to Progress. Semiautomatic Marking a Template   
  3. Universal Expert Advisor Template

CodeBase

  1. Expert Advisor Template with Trailing Stop v2 - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  2. Basic ATR based take and stop expert adviser - expert for MetaTrader 4
  3. Basic expert adviser with trailing stop - expert for MetaTrader 4
  4. Basic Moving Average template - expert for MetaTrader 4
  5. Basic Moving Average template - expert for MetaTrader 4
  6. Grid Template EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
  7. Basic Rsi Template EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
  8. Template Name - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  9. News EA Template without DLL - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  10. News EA Template Without DLL From 2 Sources - expert for MetaTrader 4
  11. EA Template - expert for MetaTrader 4
  12. Robust EA Template - expert for MetaTrader 4

============

Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT5

The forum

N/A

The Articles

  1. Using Pseudo-Templates as Alternative to C++ Templates 
  2. Trading Signal Generator Based on a Custom Indicator 
  3. Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5 
  4. How to Develop an Expert Advisor using UML Tools 
  5. Practical Implementation of Digital Filters in MQL5 for Beginners 
  6. Programming EA's Modes Using Object-Oriented Approach 

CodeBase

  1. An Expert Advisor template - expert for MetaTrader 5
  2. Apply Template - script for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Script and Template for Market Analysis - script for MetaTrader 5
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