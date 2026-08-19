Something Interesting - page 46
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.28 10:45
LotScalp - expert for MetaTrader 4
Updated version of the Ea is on this post #30
For newbies -
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Key post with all the links
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page108#comment_5847752
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Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
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This is interesting EA -
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Hoop master - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. The work is carried out at the time of the birth of a new bar: if there is not a single position and there is not a single pending Stop order, then at a distance of " Indent " Buy Stop and Sell stop are placed . If at the next bar, none of the pending orders triggered - these pending orders are deleted and everything starts anew.
When any of the pending orders triggers, the remaining one will be deleted, and a trailing will be applied to the position. At the same time, two additional pending Stop orders that are doubled in lot will be opened immediately.
This is interesting EA -
----------------
Hoop master - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. The work is carried out at the time of the birth of a new bar: if there is not a single position and there is not a single pending Stop order, then at a distance of " Indent " Buy Stop and Sell stop are placed . If at the next bar, none of the pending orders triggered - these pending orders are deleted and everything starts anew.
When any of the pending orders triggers, the remaining one will be deleted, and a trailing will be applied to the position. At the same time, two additional pending Stop orders that are doubled in lot will be opened immediately.
You can try to test this EA with the settings attached (same settings, just change magic number to be different for different pairs), for M1 timeframe (on demo of course), and you will see that it is really interesting EA.
This is the second version of this EA -
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Hoop master 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
More strict control of position and pending orders. Now the volume of a pending order increases only if Equity is lower than the previous maximum.
Interesting EA here - https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/23194
Interesting indicator was found -
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MiniChart and SubMiniChart - indicators for MetaTrader 4
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The author promissed to improved those two indicators (check the link above to download the indicators and to follow the discussion with the author).
This is interesting indicator - box with last BB close value -
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BollingerBands_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Interesting indicator was created -
Info Spread Panel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Panel based on the class CDialog . The input parameters specify the number of bars, among which the search for the maximum spread (Number of bars for the search maximum spread ) is performed.
In the process of work, the trading account parameters are displayed: Balance , Equity , Free Margin and the spread indicator. The spread indicator is calculated by the following algorithm: the maximum spread (defined for the Number of bars for the maximum spread bars) is taken as 100% and it remains to determine the current spread in percentage terms:
It is difficult to find any scalping EA on CodeBase for Metatrader 5 ...
It may be good if someone will upload some scalping EA so we all can use it.