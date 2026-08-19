Something Interesting - page 56
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Exploring Advanced Machine Learning Techniques on the Darvas Box Breakout Strategy
This sharing is best posted in the Humour topic )))))
I'll explain why. Indicator 10 candles back looks where the price has moved and depending on it puts there a mark up or down, well, and accordingly in the basement also drawn the necessary bars.
Then the indicator records the time when there were "signals" in the file, and then in the tester the Expert Advisor reads these "signals" from the file and opens positions on them.
I'm sure it was written just for laughs.
Ind_2 Line+1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator has three lines:
Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG
Very interesting indicator -
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Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it multi time frame.Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :
Also, this version is adding colored bars or candles to the display in order to make it easier to assess the trend. The display is adjusted automatically.
Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
This is the description from the author:
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
Using Deep Reinforcement Learning to Enhance Ilan Expert Advisor
Our journey will take you through the labyrinths of algorithmic trading, where mathematical rigor meets computational elegance, and classic Martingale techniques take on new life thanks to innovative machine learning approaches. Whether you are an experienced algorithmic trader, a trading architecture developer, or just a financial technology enthusiast, this article offers a unique perspective on the future of automated trading.
Fasten your seat belts — we are embarking on an exciting journey to create Ilan 3.0 AI, where tradition meets innovation, and the past evolves into the future.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
strategy
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 17:43
The Strategy
Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 1): An Alphabetical System for Signal Detection
While candlestick encoding improves objectivity in signal generation, trading success still depends on broader components such as risk-to-reward ratio, position sizing, capital preservation, and disciplined money management. The encoding system presented here is therefore not intended to replace trading strategy design, but rather to provide a reliable and reproducible foundation upon which robust analytical and automated trading systems can be built.
Integrating AI into 3 Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG