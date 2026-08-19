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Exploring Advanced Machine Learning Techniques on the Darvas Box Breakout Strategy

Exploring Advanced Machine Learning Techniques on the Darvas Box Breakout Strategy

The Darvas Box Breakout Strategy, created by Nicolas Darvas, is a technical trading approach that spots potential buy signals when a stock’s price rises above a set "box" range, suggesting strong upward momentum. In this article, we will apply this strategy concept as an example to explore three advanced machine learning techniques. These include using a machine learning model to generate signals rather than to filter trades, employing continuous signals rather than discrete ones, and using models trained on different timeframes to confirm trades. These methods offer fresh perspectives on how machine learning can enhance algorithmic trading beyond traditional practices.
Exploring Advanced Machine Learning Techniques on the Darvas Box Breakout Strategy
Exploring Advanced Machine Learning Techniques on the Darvas Box Breakout Strategy
  • www.mql5.com
The Darvas Box Breakout Strategy, created by Nicolas Darvas, is a technical trading approach that spots potential buy signals when a stock’s price rises above a set "box" range, suggesting strong upward momentum. In this article, we will apply this strategy concept as an example to explore three advanced machine learning techniques. These include using a machine learning model to generate signals rather than to filter trades, employing continuous signals rather than discrete ones, and using models trained on different timeframes to confirm trades.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

This sharing is best posted in the Humour topic )))))

I'll explain why. Indicator 10 candles back looks where the price has moved and depending on it puts there a mark up or down, well, and accordingly in the basement also drawn the necessary bars.

Then the indicator records the time when there were "signals" in the file, and then in the tester the Expert Advisor reads these "signals" from the file and opens positions on them.

I'm sure it was written just for laughs.

 

Ind_2 Line+1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ind_2 Line+1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator has three lines: 

  • Green is an averaging line of the first instrument index;
  • Blue is an averaging line of the second instrument index;
  • Line of the width of the instruments runaway: sky blue is in divergence, red is in convergence.
Ind_2 Line+1
Ind_2 Line+1
  • 2012.12.19
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator of the arbitrage situation for spread consisting from two instruments
 

Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG

Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) provide a structured way to understand market behavior through Order Blocks (OB), Break of Structure (BOS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). By combining these into a single EA, traders can simplify their workflow, automate decision-making, and focus on the most powerful price-action signals. Whether using auto mode for seamless execution or selecting individual concepts, this approach reduces guesswork and makes trading more efficient, consistent, and adaptive to changing market conditions.
Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG
Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG
  • 2025.09.10
  • www.mql5.com
Elevate your trading with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) by combining Order Blocks (OB), Break of Structure (BOS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) into one powerful EA. Choose automatic strategy execution or focus on any individual SMC concept for flexible and precise trading.
 

Very interesting indicator - 

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Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kalman filter - with candles or bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it multi time frame.Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :

  • first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Also, this version is adding colored bars or candles to the display in order to make it easier to assess the trend. The display is adjusted automatically.

Kalman filter - with candles or bars
Kalman filter - with candles or bars
  • 2019.02.17
  • www.mql5.com
Kalman filter - with candles or bars, multi time frame version
 

Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching

Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching

Over the last phases of development, we successfully combined Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Break of Structure (BOS) into one unified Smart Money Concepts engine—a powerful framework capable of reading institutional price action with precision. Building on that foundation, we also designed a custom market sentiment indicator that interprets trend strength, volatility posture, and momentum alignment to classify the market into bullish, bearish, or neutral states. These two advancements now give us the perfect opportunity to merge structural price action with real-time sentiment into a single adaptive trading system.
Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching
Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching
  • 2025.12.10
  • www.mql5.com
This topic explores how to build an Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA)—an intelligent Expert Advisor that merges Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, Break of Structure, Fair Value Gaps) with real-time market sentiment to automatically choose the best trading strategy depending on current market conditions.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:

  • MaxTrades parameter (how many simultanious trades can be opened), 
  • LotExponent: this is lot multiplier for martingale (I prefer 1.4 instead of default 2.0 for example),
  • TakeProfit in points (in case of 5 digit price which as 1.09635 so TakeProfit = 20 is 2 pips),
  • UseEquityStop parameter to stop trading with TotalEquityRisk (TotalEquityRisk = 20 by default),
  • UseTimeOut: close all the trades after MaxTradeOpenHours (I prefer to use UseTimeOut - I mean: EA will close all the trades after MaxTradeOpenHours = 5 hours).

This is the description from the author:


This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:


Using Deep Reinforcement Learning to Enhance Ilan Expert Advisor

Our journey will take you through the labyrinths of algorithmic trading, where mathematical rigor meets computational elegance, and classic Martingale techniques take on new life thanks to innovative machine learning approaches. Whether you are an experienced algorithmic trader, a trading architecture developer, or just a financial technology enthusiast, this article offers a unique perspective on the future of automated trading.

Fasten your seat belts — we are embarking on an exciting journey to create Ilan 3.0 AI, where tradition meets innovation, and the past evolves into the future.

Using Deep Reinforcement Learning to Enhance Ilan Expert Advisor
Using Deep Reinforcement Learning to Enhance Ilan Expert Advisor
  • 2026.02.05
  • www.mql5.com
We revisit the Ilan grid Expert Advisor and integrate Q-learning in MQL5 to build an adaptive version for MetaTrader 5. The article shows how to define state features, discretize them for a Q-table, select actions with ε-greedy, and shape rewards for averaging and exits. You will implement saving/loading the Q-table, tune learning parameters, and test on EURUSD/AUDUSD in the Strategy Tester to evaluate stability and drawdown risks.
 

Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 1): An Alphabetical System for Signal Detection

Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 1): An Alphabetical System for Signal Detection

While candlestick encoding improves objectivity in signal generation, trading success still depends on broader components such as risk-to-reward ratio, position sizing, capital preservation, and disciplined money management. The encoding system presented here is therefore not intended to replace trading strategy design, but rather to provide a reliable and reproducible foundation upon which robust analytical and automated trading systems can be built.

Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 1): An Alphabetical System for Signal Detection
Encoding Candlestick Patterns (Part 1): An Alphabetical System for Signal Detection
  • 2026.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
We present a rule‑based alphabet for candlestick price action that maps measurable shape and direction to letter codes (A/a, H/h, E/e, G/g, D). The article shows an MQL5 implementation: classifying candles, building two‑bar sequences via permutations, and scanning charts with an indicator and alerts. Readers gain a practical template for objective pattern detection and systematic testing.
 

Integrating AI into 3 Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG

Integrating AI into 3 Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG

This article addresses that limitation by embedding a machine-learning layer into the SMC EA from the previous topic. Using Python, we train an XGBoost binary classifier on historical XAUUSD H1 data. We then export it to ONNX and compile it into the EA as a binary resource. When a signal appears, the EA generates a 12-feature vector describing market structure, momentum, session timing, and trend context, then evaluates it through the AI model before execution. The system also provides real-time panel feedback showing signal origin, AI confidence, and trend strength, while a volatility-aware trailing stop dynamically manages active positions.
Integrating AI into 3 Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG
Integrating AI into 3 Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG
  • 2026.05.28
  • www.mql5.com
This guide integrates a trained XGBoost model (ONNX) into an SMC EA to evaluate trade setups before execution. The Python pipeline labels historical XAUUSD events and produces a 12-feature representation aligned with the EA. The result is a reproducible method to train, export, and embed the model so the EA can filter OB, FVG, and BOS signals programmatically.
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