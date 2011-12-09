CodeBaseSections
ZigZag NK FiboFan - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
12827
(19)
ZigZag allowing to build Fibo fans on the last two ZigZags.

ZigZag NK FiboFan

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/607

