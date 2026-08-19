Something Interesting - page 41
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Buy / Sell Alert Indicators
The Importance of Exit Strategy
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The threads on the forum :
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Videos :
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Jus interesting EA was found for Metatrader 5 -
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Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.
Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.
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Jus interesting EA was found for Metatrader 5 -
-------------
Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.
Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.
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And it is about how EA is trading:
And it is about how EA is trading:
more -
And it is about how EA is trading:
more -
Nice one thank you.
Interesting article for MT5 (with indicators to download):
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LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing
Table of Contents
Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:
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Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:
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This indicator and silvertrend are fully identical.
Interesting indicator was published in CodeBase -
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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is based on the article published in the January 2010 issue of TASC.