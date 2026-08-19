Something Interesting - page 41

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Buy / Sell Alert Indicators

 

Jus interesting EA was found for Metatrader 5 - 

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Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.

Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.

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Sergey Golubev:

Jus interesting EA was found for Metatrader 5 - 

-------------

Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.

Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.

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And it is about how EA is trading:


 
Sergey Golubev:

And it is about how EA is trading:


more - 


 
Sergey Golubev:

And it is about how EA is trading:


Sergey Golubev:

more - 


Nice one thank you.

 

Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:

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Sergey Golubev:

Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:

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This indicator and silvertrend are fully identical. 


 

Interesting indicator was published in CodeBase - 

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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is based on the article published in the January 2010 issue of TASC.


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