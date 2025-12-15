How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 4

New comment
 

I finished reading and examinning this article Exploring Trading Strategy Classes of the Standard Library - Customizing Strategies . I am not newbie in forex and MT4, and I understand something in mql4 programming. But it was really difficult for me to understand this article about how to create my classes for my systems for example. I am suggesting to all mql5 newbies to read this article, to understand it and to make some practics to create some simple EAs - it will help a lot in case we want to create EAs based on standard indicators in MT5. By the way, I am dreaming to create EA based on BrainTrading indicators (those indicators are already available in CodeBase). But it is the other story related to custom classes for custom indicators.

Please find my EA - place myexpert2.mq5 file to experts folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts), and signalccixx.mqh file to Signal folder (for example to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal). As to EA - I did everything as it was described in the article except weights and patterns as I did not want to use all the conditions for buying and selling. Reading article - you will know how to select your own condition and stop other unnecessary condition in your class.

I optimized the settings for this EA for EURUSD M15 - please find the results attached.

 

 

 

Using optimization results - I selected some settings and made backtesting. So, please find backtesting results attached together with set file.

 

       

 

 

 
Egumektk:

I am trying to make a payment.

All wright, until the system says it's going to send a SMS message to my mobile phone... It doesn't.

can you help me ??

egum

What exactly does the system say when it tries to send SMS message? Any errors displayed? Check if you specified your mobile phone number in your profile correctly.
 

Some my comments.

  • It is very easy to create EA based on standard indicators using this MT5 Wizard but it takes some time to understand how to use it (I spent more than 1 day for understanding sorry)
  • It may be good to see or to know about how to create EAs based on custom indicators using this Wizard. Or, at least, we should have some classes for custom indicators with icustom examples.
  • Posting on the forum. When you go to your profile - payment so you will see something as "Bonus for 250 rating points". It is the credits we are receiving for posting on the forum, and we can spend those credit for optimizing the settings for our EAs using Cloud for example. So, make comments on popular topics, create your own topics which will be interesting for all the members - and your points will be increased with credit bonus. Just a suggestion.
  • The other suggestion: do not affraid to use or test MT5 services. If we (MT5 newbies) do not understand something so we can always ask it on the forum (nothing wrong with asking anyway). Because it is good to read all the articles :) but any theory is nothing without good practics. For example - I subscribed to some signal and I am receiving the trades for now (you can see it from screenshot), and at the same time - I am optimizing the settings of the EA using Cloud:

           

 


 

Concerning signals ... I see some members asked about how to unsubscribe from the signals. I subscribed to some free signal 3 days ago (with no problem so far). Just some information/topics about the signals which I collected about signals:

How to Choose a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Choose a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Every signal is provided with a detailed performance report: growth, balance and equity charts, multiple statistical values, full trading history and more. Growth Deposit growth in percentage value calculated on the basis of trade history without considering deposits and withdrawals. Growth is one of the main characteristics, based on which...
 

hiiiiiiii

........................

would i be able to purchase bonds trough meta trader stage.. i suppose i can cos on my old machine i might purchase certain parcels and some other stuff and i feel that other stuff was bonds however now i downloaded revamped meta trader and i can purchase parts anymore .. i cant recall what was it .. in any case i suppose it was alpari ..

so would you be able to let me know by what method would i be able to purchase bonds trough meta trader....

 

Hi Mavis121,

Are you talking about trading bonds? I did not trade bonds sorry so I do not have experience with it. In MT4 - some brokers are allowing some instruments or symbols. As to MT5 so Metatrader 5 is new and well developed platform. I mean:

  • MT5 is fully integrated onto mql5 community,
  • MT5 is social networks oriented platform,
  • MT5 is a generator of the content for any blog/website/forum/trader for example,
  • MT5 is a focal point for many services incl free and paid ones. 

Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:

  • download Metatrader 5 - read this small article Twenty Cents for Each MetaTrader 5 Installation Via Your Link! to get the link to download/install MT5
  • install MT5
  • right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator window, select 'open an account'
  • click on 'add new server ...'
  • write name of the broker and press Enter key on keyboard.
  • And you will be able to open demo/real accounts with those brokers using just one installation (one MT5 instance) to see about bonds or any symbols they are offering.

Just an example:

 

 

 

Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry). 

 

 
Mavis121:

hiiiiiiii

........................

would i be able to purchase bonds trough meta trader stage.. i suppose i can cos on my old machine i might purchase certain parcels and some other stuff and i feel that other stuff was bonds however now i downloaded revamped meta trader and i can purchase parts anymore .. i cant recall what was it .. in any case i suppose it was alpari ..

so would you be able to let me know by what method would i be able to purchase bonds trough meta trader....


Please ask your broker, if they don't sell bonds anymore then you can't buy bonds anymore.
 
newdigital:

Concerning signals ... I see some members asked about how to unsubscribe from the signals. I subscribed to some free signal 3 days ago (with no problem so far). Just some information/topics about the signals which I collected about signals:

I subscribed to the signals on Monday and got some good results:

There is some theory - we can subscribe to one signal and if we get the profit on this day so we can unsubscribe, and subscribe to the other signal to get profit on same day, unsubscribe and subscribe to 3rd signal ... do you know what is most important with this situation? All signals should be new ones (new signals ready to subscribe immediately after testing period). Some people are using this theory to trade by EAs for example. I mean: this is old theory and it works. 

And one advice about the signals. Some providers are keeping the trades to be open for one day and more. So, it may be good to ask them about their signals on the forum. Of course, as I see - there are some famous well-known providers making signals for now but there are some unknown ones too. And it may be really good if signal providers will reply on the question directly on the forum. Next time, when I want to subscribe to the signal - I will open the topic on the forum and will ask signal providers to reply on my questions about open orders and so on. It will save a lot of time for me and will help me to make a correct decision about ther signals to be subscribed. Just an advice.


 

And some more about signals. About widgets. We can read this small article about it: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets I already placed Signal Widget on my google blog. Just some short instruction about how to do it (example with blogspot blog):

  • Open your blog and click on Design



  • New page will be opened, find word Layout on the left side and click on that. New page will be open



  • Try to find free space for our widget. Free space is having the mark "Add a Gadget"



  • Click on Add a Gadget link and small window will be opened with the options. Select HTML/JavaScript and click on that.



  • The other small window will be opened. We place code of the widget and press Save. And widget will be placed on your blog.


1234567891011...146
New comment