Something Interesting - page 25
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2016.11.19 08:58
Volty Channel Stop Indicator can be go well too with Double Smooth Stochastic.
Double Smooth Stochastic for MetaTrader 5
Articles
MetaTrader 5 and MATLAB InteractionInteraction between MеtaTrader 4 and MATLAB Engine (Virtual MATLAB Machine)
Interaction between MetaTrader 4 and Matlab via DDE
Interaction between MetaTrader 4 and Matlab via CSV Files
CodeBaseStohastic to CSV for MatLab - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS) - expert for MetaTrader 5
Forum
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader with Matlab
Vladimir Perervenko, 2016.08.24 20:01There are two options:
1. MQL4 <-> Rterm <-> "matlab"( Emulate MATLAB code using R)
2. MQL4 <-> Rterm <-> "matlabr"(Provides users to call MATLAB from using the "system" command. Allows users to submit lines of code or MATLAB m files. This is in comparison to 'R.matlab', which creates a MATLAB server.)
Best regards
Vladimir
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 20:07
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
This is the description from the author:
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
Just for information.
Just some fundamental knowledge: what are the main differences between indicator and the script:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is the diference between an "Indicator" and a "Script"?
Forex Trader, 2005.08.30 21:44There is two major differences:
1) A custom indicator remains attached to a chart till its removed or the chart is closed; a script will detach from a chart as soon as its finished executing (of course, you could keep it executing in a loop).
2) An indicator's start() function gets called on every tick event for the chart; a script's start() function gets executed right after its init() function gets executed (not waiting for any tick event). (I hope I got this one correct.)
The RAVI Histogram indicator seem good for filtering signal, could be use together with other indicators to generate buy/sell order for EA.
Indicator was coded by Nikolay here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16082.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.21 18:16
Introduction to Technical Indicators - Oscillators: RSI, Stochastics, CCI, MACD (based on the article)
Oscillators give traders an idea of how momentum is developing on a specific currency pair. When price treks higher, oscillators will move higher. When price drops lower, oscillators will move lower. Whenever oscillators reach an extreme level, it might be time to look for price to turn back around to the mean. However, just because an oscillator reaches “Overbought” or “Oversold” levels doesn’t mean we should try to call a top or a bottom. Oscillators can stay at extreme levels for a long time, so we need to wait for a valid sign before trading.
RSI
The Relative Strength Index is arguably the most popular oscillator out there. A big component of its formula is the ratio between the average gain and average loss over the last 14 periods. The RSI is bound between 0 – 100 and is considered overbought above 70 and oversold when below 30. Traders generally look to sell when 70 is crossed from above and look to buy when 30 is crossed from below.
Stochastics
Stochastics offer traders a different approach to calculate price oscillations by tracking how far the current price is from the lowest low of the last X number of periods. This distance is then divided by the difference between the high and low price during the same number of periods. The line created, %K, is then used to create a moving average, %D, that is placed directly on top of the %K. The result is two lines moving between 0-100 with overbought and oversold levels at 80 and 20. Traders can wait for the two lines to crosses while in overbought or oversold territories or they can look for divergence between the stochastic and the actual price before placing a trade.
CCI
The Commodity Channel Index is different than many oscillators in that there is no limit to how high or how low it can go. It uses 0 as a centerline with overbought and oversold levels starting at +100 and -100. Traders look to sell breaks below +100 and buy breaks above -100.
MACD
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence tracks the difference between two EMA lines, the 12 EMA and 26 EMA. The difference between the two EMAs is then drawn on a sub-chart (called the MACD line) with a 9 EMA drawn directly on top of it (called the Signal line). Traders then look to buy when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and look to sell when the MACD line crosses below the signal line. There are also opportunities to trade divergence between the MACD and price.
RSI_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two RSI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14Push notifications:
read this small thread with the explanation.