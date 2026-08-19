Something Interesting - page 47
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This is very interesting EA (for Metatrader 5) which can be used as a template/basis for the good improved EA.
This EA was posted on CodeBase by the second version -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.23 06:39
This is the second version of this EA -
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Hoop master 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
More strict control of position and pending orders. Now the volume of a pending order increases only if Equity is lower than the previous maximum.
I am trading using this second version on MT5 with many pairs (on demo account for now sorry) -
The settings/set file (which I am using) is attached.
It is the same settings for every/all the pairs, just magic number is different to be the unique number for every pairs.
Means: during the attaching EA to the chart - load this settings/set file, and change the magic number in the settings to any but different number.
Same with the other pair, and so on.
This EA should be improved ... because the floating dtawdown on open trades are not small one sorry ...
So, it may be good to use some indicator to filter false signals for example.
This is the second version of this EA -
----------------
Hoop master 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
More strict control of position and pending orders. Now the volume of a pending order increases only if Equity is lower than the previous maximum.
Updated statement for this EA (set file is on this post #463)
fon - script for MetaTrader 4
The script sets the background graphics.
The script sets the background graphics.
Description of settings:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.23 06:39
This is the second version of this EA -
----------------
Hoop master 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
More strict control of position and pending orders. Now the volume of a pending order increases only if Equity is lower than the previous maximum.
Updated statement for this EA (set file is on this post #463) -
Nonfarm Payrolls - expert for MetaTrader 5
Initially it was supposed to work only on the first Friday of the month - to try to play on the news "Non-Farm Employment Change". But as you understand it only 12 transactions per year. Therefore, it was decided to work on every Friday.
I am continuing with Hoop master 2 EA (look at the posts above on this and previous page of the thread for the EA to download together with the settibngs).
It is the updated statement -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.24 17:16
This is very interesting EA (for Metatrader 5) which can be used as a template/basis for the good improved EA.
This EA was posted on CodeBase by the second version -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.23 06:39
This is the second version of this EA -
----------------
Hoop master 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
More strict control of position and pending orders. Now the volume of a pending order increases only if Equity is lower than the previous maximum.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.24 17:17
I am trading it using this second version of the EA on MT5 with many pairs (on demo account for now sorry) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.24 17:19
The settings/set file (which I am using) is attached.
It is the same settings for every/all the pairs, just magic number is different to be the unique number for every pairs.
Means: during the attaching EA to the chart - load this settings/set file, and change the magic number in the settings to any but different number.
Same with the other pair, and so on.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.25 06:32
Updated statement for this EA (set file is on this post #463)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.20 06:50
I am continuing with Hoop master 2 EA (look at the posts above on this and previous page of the thread for the EA to download together with the settibngs).
It is the updated statement -
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And this is the one month trading results -