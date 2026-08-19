Something Interesting - page 14
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.27 07:21
You can :
The other good thread was started for discussion: What OOP code can do that procedural code can't ?
Sidus trading method
There are many sidus indicators in CodeBase for MT4 and MT5, and there is one EA based on this method for MT5 here. But I found the following indicator to be more reliable one with less fase signals to enter for example:Indicator Sidus v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The sidus trading system description can be found on this page.
The indicator is having alert.
This is simple indicator realized good idea: Heiken Ashi in Subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 4
"The indicator simply draws the Heiken Ashi candlesticks with high precision in a separate subwindow, and helps to navigate them without cluttering the main chart. It is possible to customize the color and the width of the candlesticks, and also to enable the display of the Bid and Ask levels."
If this indicator will be improved (selected the pairs to be any pair in any separate window, attach the other indicators such as Stochastics, Moving Average, etc) so we can receive the real good tool.
This indicator is painting the candles based on Stochastic indicator
Trend Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4
"Then the following conditions are checked: if more than [80] the main line of Stochastic - it defines a small downward trend (orange dots). If the main line of Stochastic less than [20] - it defines a small upward trend (light green dots). If the main line is more stochastic [80] and thus its value is greater than the signal line - these are the conditions yavlyantsya sell signal (red dots). If the main line of Stochastic less than [20] and thus its value is less than the signal line - it is a signal to buy (green dots)."
Schaff Trend Cycle
Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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135 pips :
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There are a lot of trading systems based on this indicator. So, this is the one of them :
Schaff Trend Cycle with EMA 100
1. Time Frame: 15 min and above
2. Pairs: Any
3. Indicators:
Rules to enter a long trade
Rules to enter a short trade
Template is attached. If you instal indicatiors and use this template so you will get the chart like that:
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This is interesting indicator providing full the information for trading: price, symbol, timeframe, date, time, spread, swap, stop out level, and moreFull Information - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
"This indicator uses the Quinn-Fernandes algorithm to find the harmonic frequencies. It fits harmonics of the trigonometric series one by one until the specified total number of harmonics H is reached. After fitting a new harmonic, the coded algorithm computes the residue between the updated model and the real values and fits a new harmonic to the residue."
The interesting update of this indicator was made by nikolay7ko (updated version can be downloaded from this post as an attachment). This updated version allows us to check the forecasts by doing the following:
This updated version helps to disillusion related to those kind of the price forecasting sorry ... (try and you will see for example).
Anyway - this is interesting indicator.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
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Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
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Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
undular_v1.3 EA
This EA is using standard indicators (Stochastics and MA). The author was making this EA during the 2 years to get some good EA.
Best pairs are JPY pairs. Best timeframe - any one.
It is not recommended to use this EA together with the other EAs or signal service subscription on same MT4 instance (it is suggestion from the author).
This is useful tool for someone who is using stochastic indicator in trading:StochPosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator is having all kinds of alerts incl email alert.