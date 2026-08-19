Something Interesting - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.28 17:01Interesting article for MT5 (with indicators to download):
LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing
Table of Contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multi currency EA ideas
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.26 13:23
Multi currency EA may be based on some other systems. The only thing to do (except the system itself) is 'account protection feature'. Because those kind of EAs may be risky, and this risk is for whole the account (just my opinion sorry). But it also depends on how it will be coded for example.
============
As to correlation so I found the following
Video
MT5 CodeBase
Interesting thread : Words of Wisdom in Trading books
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Words of Wisdom in Trading books
Muhammad Elbermawi, 2015.08.18 10:47
The life of a successful trader, what is it...
And I am suggesting to look at the following indicator:
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Non Repainting SuperTrend is particularly stable and has a few advantages over older version of SuperTrend indicators:
I downloaded EA but couldn't attach on chat after installation, not responding when i click on it. Please could someone help is urgent?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
LOVING, 2016.07.31 11:38
I downloaded EA but couldn't attach on chat after installation, not responding when i click on it. Please could someone help is urgent?
This one? Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is indicator (not EA) ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.25 19:26
The other very interesting indicator was found:
PricePercentRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Why is it interesting? Just read the following:
This is very easy to understand/estimate the direction of the trend using this indicator (for your manual trading system to open buy or sell trade for example). You can try this indicator to see it by yourself.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: Fibonacci retracement
Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.21 12:06
Fibonacci Retracements (based on stockcharts article)
Introduction
Fibonacci Retracements are ratios used to identify potential reversal levels. These ratios are found in the Fibonacci sequence. The most popular Fibonacci Retracements are 61.8% and 38.2%. Note that 38.2% is often rounded to 38% and 61.8 is rounded to 62%. After an advance, chartists apply Fibonacci ratios to define retracement levels and forecast the extent of a correction or pullback. Fibonacci Retracements can also be applied after a decline to forecast the length of a counter trend bounce. These retracements can be combined with other indicators and price patterns to create an overall strategy.The Sequence and Ratios
This article is not designed to delve too deep into the mathematical properties behind the Fibonacci sequence and Golden Ratio. There are plenty of other sources for this detail. A few basics, however, will provide the necessary background for the most popular numbers. Leonardo Pisano Bogollo (1170-1250), an Italian mathematician from Pisa, is credited with introducing the Fibonacci sequence to the West. It is as follows:
0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610……
The sequence extends to infinity and contains many unique mathematical properties.
1.618 refers to the Golden Ratio or Golden Mean, also called Phi. The inverse of 1.618 is .618. These ratios can be found throughout nature, architecture, art and biology. In his book, Elliott Wave Principle, Robert Prechter quotes William Hoffer from the December 1975 issue of Smithsonian Magazine:
….the proportion of .618034 to 1 is the mathematical basis for the shape of playing cards and the Parthenon, sunflowers and snail shells, Greek vases and the spiral galaxies of outer space. The Greeks based much of their art and architecture upon this proportion. They called it the golden mean.Alert Zones
Retracement levels alert traders or investors of a potential trend reversal, resistance area or support area. Retracements are based on the prior move. A bounce is expected to retrace a portion of the prior decline, while a correction is expected to retrace a portion of the prior advance. Once a pullback starts, chartists can identify specific Fibonacci retracement levels for monitoring. As the correction approaches these retracements, chartists should become more alert for a potential bullish reversal. Chart 1 shows Home Depot retracing around 50% of its prior advance.
The inverse applies to a bounce or corrective advance after a decline. Once a bounce begins, chartists can identify specific Fibonacci retracement levels for monitoring. As the correction approaches these retracements, chartists should become more alert for a potential bearish reversal. Chart 2 shows 3M (MMM) retracing around 50% of its prior decline.
Keep in mind that these retracement levels are not hard reversal points. Instead, they serve as alert zones for a potential reversal. It is at this point that traders should employ other aspects of technical analysis to identify or confirm a reversal. These may include candlesticks, price patterns, momentum oscillators or moving averages.Common Retracements
The Fibonacci Retracements Tool at StockCharts shows four common retracements: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. From the Fibonacci section above, it is clear that 23.6%, 38.2% and 61.8% stem from ratios found within the Fibonacci sequence. The 50% retracement is not based on a Fibonacci number. Instead, this number stems from Dow Theory's assertion that the Averages often retrace half their prior move.
Based on depth, we can consider a 23.6% retracement to be relatively shallow. Such retracements would be appropriate for flags or short pullbacks. Retracements in the 38.2%-50% range would be considered moderate. Even though deeper, the 61.8% retracement can be referred to as the golden retracement. It is, after all, based on the Golden Ratio.
Shallow retracements occur, but catching these requires a closer watch and quicker trigger finger. The examples below use daily charts covering 3-9 months. Focus will be on moderate retracements (38.2-50%) and golden retracements (61.8%). In addition, these examples will show how to combine retracements with other indicators to confirm a reversal.Moderate Retracements
Chart 3 shows Target (TGT) with a correction that retraced 38% of the prior advance. This decline also formed a falling wedge, which is typical for corrective moves. The combination raised the reversal alert. Chaikin Money Flow turned positive as the stock surged in late June, but this first reversal attempt failed. Yes, there will be failures. The second reversal in mid July was successful. Notice that TGT gapped up, broke the wedge trend line and Chaikin Money Flow turned positive (green line).
Chart 4 shows Petsmart (PETM) with a moderate 38% retracement and other signals coming together. After declining in September-October, the stock bounced back to around 28 in November. In addition to the 38% retracement, notice that broken support turned into resistance in this area. The combination served as an alert for a potential reversal. William %R was trading above -20% and overbought as well. Subsequent signals affirmed the reversal. First, Williams %R moved back below -20%. Second, PETM formed a rising flag and broke flag support with a sharp decline the second week of December.
Golden Retracements
Chart 4 shows Pfizer (PFE) bottoming near the 62% retracement level. Prior to this successful bounce, there was a failed bounce near the 50% retracement. The successful reversal occurred with a hammer on high volume and follow through with a breakout a few days later.
Chart 5 shows JP Morgan (JPM) topping near the 62% retracement level. The surge to the 62% retracement was quite strong, but resistance suddenly appeared with a reversal confirmation coming from MACD (5,35,5). The red candlestick and gap down affirmed resistance near the 62% retracement. There was a two day bounce back above 44.5, but this bounce quickly failed as MACD moved below its signal line (red dotted line).
Conclusions
Fibonacci retracements are often used to identify the end of a correction or a counter-trend bounce. Corrections and counter-trend bounces often retrace a portion of the prior move. While short 23.6% retracements do occur, the 38.2-61.8% covers the more possibilities (with 50% in the middle). This zone may seem big, but it is just a reversal alert zone. Other technical signals are needed to confirm a reversal. Reversals can be confirmed with candlesticks, momentum indicators, volume or chart patterns. In fact, the more confirming factors the more robust the signal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
XAU/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.09 15:16
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: Renko
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.03 11:03
Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z)
============
Overview
The Renko charting method is thought to have acquired its name from "renga" which is the Japanese word for bricks. Renko charts are similar to Three Line Break charts except that in a Renko chart, a line (or "brick" as they're called) is drawn in the direction of the prior move only if prices move by a minimum amount (i.e., the box size). The bricks are always equal in size. For example, in a 5-unit Renko chart, a 20-point rally is displayed as four, 5-unit tall Renko bricks.
Kagi charts were first brought to the United States by Steven Nison when he published the book, Beyond Candlesticks.
Interpretation
Basic trend reversals are signaled with the emergence of a new white or black brick. A new white brick indicates the beginning of a new up-trend. A new black brick indicates the beginning of a new down-trend. Since the Renko chart is a trend following technique, there are times when Renko charts produce whipsaws, giving signals near the end of short-lived trends. However, the expectation with a trend following technique is that it allows you to ride the major portion of significant trends.
Since a Renko chart isolates the underlying price trend by filtering out the minor price changes, Renko charts can also be very helpful when determining support and resistance levels.
Calculation
Renko charts are always based on closing prices. You specify a "box size" which determines the minimum price change to display.
To draw Renko bricks, today's close is compared with the high and low of the previous brick (white or black):
If the closing price rises above the top of the previous brick by at least the box size, one or more white bricks are drawn in new columns. The height of the bricks is always equal to the box size.
If the closing price falls below the bottom of the previous brick by at least the box size, one or more black bricks are drawn in new columns. Again, the height of the bricks is always equal to the box size.
If prices move more than the box size, but not enough to create two bricks, only one brick is drawn. For example, in a two-unit Renko chart, if the prices move from 100 to 103, only one white brick is drawn from 100 to 102. The rest of the move, from 102 to 103, is not shown on the Renko chart.
Free To Download: Renko indicator
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.21 07:53
Renko_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
====
How to Use Renko Bricks and Moving Averages to Find Trades
Talking Points
Seeing the trend without Forex market noise is the goal of every trader. Too many times, traders get head-faked by the twists and turns of price action.
- Renko bars help filter the noise
- Renko bars reveal clearer entries and exits
- Moving Averages can be used with Renko bars with some minor setting changes to pinpoint entries
In addition moving averages can be used to signal entries and exits as well. A couple of settings have to be changed in order to get the moving averages which are usually tied to time, to work with a chart system that is based on price.
To add a 13-period exponential moving average to the Renko chart, choose EMA from the Add Indicator menu then change “Number of periods” to 13.
Notice the chart above which displays both Renko bars and a 13-period exponential moving average. A simple system can be built around the Renko bars and the moving average. When Renko price bars cross below the moving average and turns red, traders can enter short and stay with the trend until the Renko bars cross back above the moving average.
An initial stop could be placed just above the last blue Renko brick. Keep in mind that in the above example, each brick is equal to five pips. In the above example, the red circles mark where the Renko bars crossed below the moving average. A trader can see that a number of pips could have been gathered as the bars stayed below the moving average.
On the other hand, when the Renko bars change color and cross above the moving average, traders can enter long placing stop just below the last red Renko brick. The above chart shows in the green circles, points were the Renko price bars moved above the moving average generating a clear buy signal.
Renko charts, without the dimension of time, may take a little getting a little used to. But once you get the hang of them, you may find it difficult to go back to the candles. Adding a moving average gives excellent signals for entry and exit. Marrying them up with other indicators can magnify the benefits of trading without noise and scary wicks!