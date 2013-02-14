CodeBaseSections
AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Description:

This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:

  • Bull market (Bull Market).
  • Bear market (Bear Market).
  • Correction (Correction) in a bull market.
  • Correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally).
  • Choppy market (Choppy Market).
  • Flat market (Sideways Market).

As in AbsoluteStrength to define the market forces 3 methods of calculation are used: RSI, Stochastic and DMI. Using Length, PreSmooth, Smooth, Signal and MA_Mode parameters you can achieve the desired accuracy of calculation. Keep in mind that a period of a signal line (Signal) starts from 1, in this case Bulls and Bears values on the previous bar are used.

The indicator also applies a set algorithm for calculation used on high timeframes. It allows putting several indicators in one subwindow for different timeframes as it has been displayed in the image.

If parameter AlertMode=1, then a monitor will display messages informing about changing market conditions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1519

