This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:

As in AbsoluteStrength to define the market forces 3 methods of calculation are used: RSI, Stochastic and DMI. Using Length, PreSmooth, Smooth, Signal and MA_Mode parameters you can achieve the desired accuracy of calculation. Keep in mind that a period of a signal line (Signal) starts from 1, in this case Bulls and Bears values on the previous bar are used.

The indicator also applies a set algorithm for calculation used on high timeframes. It allows putting several indicators in one subwindow for different timeframes as it has been displayed in the image.

If parameter AlertMode=1, then a monitor will display messages informing about changing market conditions.

