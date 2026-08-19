Something Interesting - page 31

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The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: DeMarker (DeM)

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 13:17

DeMarker Indicator

The DeMarker indicator named after Thomas DeMark is a momentum oscillator very similar in nature to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) developed by Welles Wilder. By comparing inter-period price maxima and minima the DeMarker indicator attempts to gather information about price movements to help determine the underlying trend strength and identify over-bought/sold trade conditions. One of the main benefits of the DeMarker indicator like the RSI is that they are less prone to distortions seen in indicators such as the Rate of Change (ROC), which are introduced by erratic price movements at the start of the analysis window which can cause sudden shifts in the momentum line even when the current price is little changed.

The Default time span for the calculation of the DeMarker indicator is 14 periods. The overbought and oversold lines are typically drawn at 0.7 and 0.3, respectively. Longer time spans in the calculation will result in shallower swings in the oscillator and vice versa, accordingly traders may wish to construct narrower overbought and oversold lines for longer time periods. DeMarkers based on short time spans experience greater volatility and are more suitable for indicating overbought and oversold conditions, whereas longer time spans with more stable trajectories are better suited for constructing trend-lines and analyzing price patterns.


Trade Signals-Ranging Markets

Traders should look to go long when the DeMarker falls below 0.3 and rises back above it or where there is a bullish divergence with price where the first trough is below 0.3. Traders should look to go short when the DeMarker rises above 0.7 and falls back below it or where there is a bearish divergence with price where the first peak is above 0.70. Failure swings (see RSI for example of a failure swing) strengthen other signals. 

Trade Signals- Trending Markets


Traders should look to go long during an up-trend, when the DeMarker falls below 0.4 and rises back above it and go short in a down trend when the DeMarker rises above 0.6 and falls back below it. Traders may wish to take profit on divergences or exit using a trend indicator.  Traders should avoid selling/buying at overbought/oversold levels in strongly trending markets as subsequent periods of sideways trading can return the oscillator to more normal levels without any material favourable movement in the direction of the trade. 


 
The good thread with many indicators for MT5: Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ...
 

There are 3 very famous systems created by the famous guys (for MT4 sorry).

1. Dolly system (the link to the post with some threads with few versions + EA)

2. CatFx50 trading system created by Nina (the link to the post with some threads)

3. ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus Osentogg Trading System created by Zeman:
    3.1. ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus Osentogg - the main thread 
    3.2. Isakas Ashi KusKus I - Isakas Kuskus EA: Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Isakas Ashi strategy written by Kuskus Osentogg @ Zeman - the thread with the EA

 

Some good indicators found for Metatrader 5:

  • Correlation candles indicator (MT5) - the post. Two possible types of correlation used: Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation
  • Rank correlations (Pearson and Spearman) indicator (MT5) - the post with original version, the post with fixed version. This indicator is using Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation, besides, it has an option to use some of the 22 price types as well as using floating levels



And the thread with many indicators: Correlation indicators thread

 

All John Ehlers

1. All John Ehlers Indicators... - the thread 
   1.1. LowPassFilter indicator - the post
   1.2. Non-Linear Kalman Filter indicator - the post
   1.3. BandPassIndicator indicator - the post 
   1.4. KalmanBands indicator - the post
   1.5. Gaussian Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.6. Adaptive Laguerre filter trend for MetaTrader 5
   1.7. Adaptive Laguerre Filter indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.8. Adaptive Laguerre filter 2 for MetaTrader 5
   1.9. Adaptive Laguerre indicator for MetaTrader 5
   1.10. Laguerre indicator for Metatrader 5 
2. Elder's Market Thermometer duscussion thread
3. Elders market thermometer - from "Come in my trading room" - a real classic: the thread

 
interesting things are here!!!!
 

Just to remind about interesting indicator: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels.

===============

About Merill Patterns:

This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:


Merrill's patterns for uptrend:


===============

And this is some other patterns:


 

Interesting thread was started by one of the coder: Piano - All timeframes, three bars

I had an idea - to show how at the last three bars the direction changed. And at the same time for all 21 timeframes. That is to show on the screen what bar - bull or bear.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

label volume for VSA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.19 21:47

If VSA is the Volume Spared Analysis so there are the following tools in CodeBase:

  1. The VSA Text - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  2. Another VSA indi. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  3. VSA by the master the market e-book - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  4. VSA Syndicate Trader v1.04 - expert for MetaTrader 4 :



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