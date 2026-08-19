Something Interesting - page 50
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Signalman EA
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Simple Signalman - expert for MetaTrader 5
When you open a position, the EA plays the specified sound ( Sound Name ), the specified number of times ( Repetitions ) with the specified pause ( Pause ).
One of the methods of application: put pending orders and do your own thing. As soon as one of the pending orders triggers, a sound will be played. If the position is closed, the sound will be played.
This is very interesting EA -
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Virtual Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4
Virtual Robot will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot will start opening real trades.
Place Pending Order and Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5
If there is no pending order placed by this advisor in the market, then a pending order is placed:
VR---SETKA---3_v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
I have developed this EA based on my own trading experience. The market and the price are chaotic entities with no laws, therefore forecasting future movements is meaningless. However, there is one law that never changes: the chaos can never produce regular permanent sequences (the chaos remains the chaos). This can be used to catch movements of different size receiving a small profit.
Many users asked for the price-crossing EMA(or SMA/MA/etc) EA so one EA was created today for Metatrader 5
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iMA price crossing - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA limits the number of deals on one bar (always on no more than one deal on one bar - this is strictly written in the code and not output to the input parameters).
We expect when the price will overcome the iMA indicator at a distance of no less than ' Crossing '.
Who said that "grail" can not become profitable?
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Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Possibilities of Canvas.
Nikolai Semko, 2020.01.26 05:59
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27733
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
XP Moving Average!
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.06 16:38
Tumbler toy - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor uses the concept of 'Zero Cycle': the state when there are no positions and pending orders placed by this Expert Advisor. If the operation time interval is set (' Use time control ' is set to ' true ') and are in the zero cycle - the EA places two pending orders at a distance of 'Pending: Indent ' from the current price. The type of pending orders is set in ' Pending: Type ' and can be either ' Buy stop Sell stop ' or ' Buy limit Sell limit '.
General settings for pending orders: ' Pending: Expiration ' - pending order lifetime in minutes, ' Pending: Maximum spread ' - maximum spread, if the current spread is greater than the specified one - the EA will wait until the spread decreases.
When one pending order is triggered, the second is deleted.
The volume of pending orders (the first after the zero cycle) is set ONLY in the number of minimum lots ' The number of minimum lots (for start lot) '. There are no dynamic lot calculations as a percentage of risk.
After triggering one pending order for the received position at the ' Pending: Stop Loss ' distance, the opposite pending order is placed with an increased lot: the position volume is multiplied by the ' Pending: Overturn Lot increase ratio ' coefficient.
Closing all positions:
When profit reaches the ' Profit target ' parameter, all positions are closed and pending orders are deleted (if any).
Name Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the name of the symbol using the OBJ_LABEL graphic object.