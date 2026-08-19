Something Interesting - page 50

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Signalman EA

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Simple Signalman - expert for MetaTrader 5

When you open a position, the EA plays the specified sound ( Sound Name ), the specified number of times ( Repetitions ) with the specified pause ( Pause ).

One of the methods of application: put pending orders and do your own thing. As soon as one of the pending orders triggers, a sound will be played. If the position is closed, the sound will be played.

 

This is very interesting EA -

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Virtual Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4

Virtual Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4

Virtual Robot will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot will start opening real trades.

read the discussion about this EA here.
 

Place Pending Order and Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5

Place Pending Order and Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5

If there is no pending order placed by this advisor in the market, then a pending order is placed:

  • Pending: Type - the specified type of pending order, one of four options: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop or Sell Stop
  • Pending: Expiration - lifetime of a pending order, in minutes (it is recommended not to set a lifetime of less than 15 minutes)
  • Pending: Indent - indent from the current price, at the time of sending the trade order
  • Pending: Maximum spread - maximum spread, if the current spread (Ask - Bid) is higher than the specified spread - a pending order is not placed and a spread decrease is expected
 

VR---SETKA---3_v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

VR---SETKA---3_v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

I have developed this EA based on my own trading experience. The market and the price are chaotic entities with no laws, therefore forecasting future movements is meaningless. However, there is one law that never changes: the chaos can never produce regular permanent sequences (the chaos remains the chaos). This can be used to catch movements of different size receiving a small profit.


 

Many users asked for the price-crossing EMA(or SMA/MA/etc) EA so one EA was created today for Metatrader 5

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iMA price crossing - expert for MetaTrader 5

iMA price crossing - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA limits the number of deals on one bar (always on no more than one deal on one bar - this is strictly written in the code and not output to the input parameters).

We expect when the price will overcome the iMA indicator at a distance of no less than ' Crossing '.

 

Who said that "grail" can not become profitable?

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Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 4

Who said that "GRAIL" CANNOT BECOME PROFITABLE? - one of the authors of an article about grails. I can tell you the opposite. Lucky is also a grail, but after 3 months of working over it, it started to bring profit without using the intrabar trading. You need proofs? See reports from a demo and a real account.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

XP Moving Average!

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.06 16:38

T3MA

T3MA


 

Tumbler toy - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor uses the concept of 'Zero Cycle': the state when there are no positions and pending orders placed by this Expert Advisor. If the operation time interval is set (' Use time control ' is set to ' true ') and are in the zero cycle - the EA places two pending orders at a distance of 'Pending: Indent ' from the current price. The type of pending orders is set in ' Pending: Type ' and can be either ' Buy stop Sell stop ' or ' Buy limit Sell limit '.

General settings for pending orders: ' Pending: Expiration ' - pending order lifetime in minutes, ' Pending: Maximum spread ' - maximum spread, if the current spread is greater than the specified one - the EA will wait until the spread decreases.

When one pending order is triggered, the second is deleted.

The volume of pending orders (the first after the zero cycle) is set ONLY in the number of minimum lots ' The number of minimum lots (for start lot) '. There are no dynamic lot calculations as a percentage of risk.

After triggering one pending order for the received position at the ' Pending: Stop Loss ' distance, the opposite pending order is placed with an increased lot: the position volume is multiplied by the ' Pending: Overturn Lot increase ratio ' coefficient.

Closing all positions:

When profit reaches the ' Profit target ' parameter, all positions are closed and pending orders are deleted (if any).

 

Name Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Name Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Name Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Name Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays the name of the symbol using the OBJ_LABEL graphic object.

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