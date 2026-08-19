Something Interesting - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sergey ... can you please share the link of the indicator drawn on the main price window?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
attila.okcu, 2016.11.30 21:50
Sergey ... can you please share the link of the indicator drawn on the main price window?
This is BrainTrading system for MT5:
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
Thank you ... I will examine it tomorrow.
Seems that they can be good candidates for a swing system for EURUSD I'm currently working on.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.01 07:48
Just very interesting article found: SELF-OPTIMIZATION OF EA: EVOLUTIONARY AND GENETIC ALGORITHMS
Contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.04 20:32
I am on the way of preparation of the creation of some thread about Digital Filters/ So, I am inside Codebase now :) trying to find some indicators about. I found the following (it is just one of many articles about digital filters which invented by russians based on british research):
I used digital filters for the long time for MT4 ... as I remember - I created few of them (KGBP ... and it is still on MT4 CodeBase).
So, I am in big preparation for now. Just for information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.20 10:40
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2016
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2016.12.08 08:43
Pivots, Patterns, and Intraday Swing Trades : Derivatives Analysis with the E-mini and Russell Futures Contracts
When the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched the S&P 500 E-mini in 1997, their aim was to provide non-professionals with an opportunity to trade on an even footing with professional traders. Judging by the fact that the intervening years have seen a veritable boom of E-mini stock index trading worldwide, one can conclude that their experiment was a smashing success.
It's easy to see why E-mini trading has become so popular among day traders. First, there are the much lower margins associated with the smaller contract sizes, as compared to their floor-traded counterparts. Also, because trades are executed entirely electronically, there are no market makers or floor brokers. And, unlike commodities or standard futures, there is virtually no chance of manipulation, insider trading or any of the other problems that occasionally affect other financial markets. But along with its many advantages and abundant opportunities, E-mini trading brings an entirely new set of challenges and potential pitfalls that can bedevil the best laid plans of beginners and seasoned day traders alike.
Due to extreme leverage and the intense participation they receive, the stock index futures markets afford little time for traders to dwell on technical conditions. Intraday volatility in the stock indices is far more exaggerated than that reflected in the daily bar charts of other markets. And positioning techniques that have proven reliable in anticipating the actions of long-term trends in other instruments, fail miserably when applied to the countertrend reactions of the highly leveraged S&P futures contract within the shorter, intraday time frames.
Author Will Scheier draws upon his decades of experience as a highly successful day trader and trading educator to provide you with:
Divided into four parts, the technical tools exposed in the first three parts are eventually brought together into a cohesive whole in Part Four. There, a special meaning is afforded to them when they arrive in the confluence of pattern, price and time. In addition, once the identity of completed trade entry models are established, Part Four of the book then includes the blueprint for creating a Trade Plan, and enumerates the rules necessary to conduct a business according to that Plan.
Engaging, informative, practical, this reliable resource will put you in a prime position to profit mightily in today's ever more volatile stock markets
Just interesting EA which is based on the Ichimoku indicator:Ichimoku Kinko Hyo System - expert for MetaTrader 4
"This EA is based entirely on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Trades are opened when the chinkou span crosses the price action, cross up for long, cross down for short. Long trades must be confirmed by: price action above kumo, chinkou span above kumo and the overall kumo size in pips must be greater than the user input kumo size threshold. For shorts it is the opposite. Orders are closed by one of three ways. There is a hard stop loss, input in the settings as a percentage risk of account balance, e.g. .02 for 2% risk. The order will also close if the price action closes opposite the kijun-sen, or the chinkou span crosses the price action again. If MM is set to true, it uses ATR based position sizing."