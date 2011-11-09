Watch how to download trading robots for free
ZigZag + Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
35990
MQL5 version of the conventional ZigZag indicator from the MetaTrader 4 client terminal allowing to set Fibo levels at two last extremums.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep =3; //---- Fibo features at the last high input bool DynamicFiboFlag=true; // DynamicFibo display flag input color DynamicFibo_color=Blue; // DynamicFibo color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE DynamicFibo_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // DynamicFibo style input int DynamicFibo_width=1; // DynamicFibo line width input bool DynamicFibo_AsRay=true; // DynamicFibo ray //---- Fibo features at the second to last high input bool StaticFiboFlag=true; // StaticFibo display flag input color StaticFibo_color=Red; // StaticFibo color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StaticFibo_style=STYLE_DASH; // StaticFibo style input int StaticFibo_width=1; // StaticFibo line width input bool StaticFibo_AsRay=false; // StaticFibo ray
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/533
