ZigZag + Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
35990
(62)
MQL5 version of the conventional ZigZag indicator from the MetaTrader 4 client terminal allowing to set Fibo levels at two last extremums.

 

ZigZag NK Fibo

 Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input int ExtDepth=12;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep =3;
//---- Fibo features at the last high
input bool DynamicFiboFlag=true;                       // DynamicFibo display flag 
input color DynamicFibo_color=Blue;                    // DynamicFibo color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE DynamicFibo_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // DynamicFibo style
input int DynamicFibo_width=1;                         // DynamicFibo line width
input bool DynamicFibo_AsRay=true;                     // DynamicFibo ray
//---- Fibo features at the second to last high
input bool StaticFiboFlag=true;                        // StaticFibo display flag
input color StaticFibo_color=Red;                      // StaticFibo color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StaticFibo_style=STYLE_DASH;       // StaticFibo style
input int StaticFibo_width=1;                         // StaticFibo line width
input bool StaticFibo_AsRay=false;                     // StaticFibo ray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/533

