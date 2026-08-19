Something Interesting - page 29

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If you are signal provider or you are looking to subscribe to some signal so it may be good to read this article:

Mathematics in Trading: How to Estimate Trade Results

A certain level of mathematical background is required of any trader, and this statement needs no proof. The matter is only: How can we define this minimum required level? In growth of his or her trading experience, trader often widens his or her outlook "single-handed", reading posts on forums or various books. Some books require lower level of mathematical background of readers, some, on the contrary, inspire one to study or brush up one's knowledge in one field of pure sciences or another. We will try to give some estimates and their interpretations in this single article.
 
Interesting EA was found: SupportResistTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
  • The trend is determined by the Moving Avarage indicator (period set by parameter maPeriod): if the price is below the MA, then the bearish trend, otherwise bullish.
  • If the trend is defined as a bull, the position is opened at the breakout of resistance level.
  • If the trend is bearish, then the position will be opened at the breakdown of support level.


Please find the backtesting results for GBPJPY M15 timeframe. Set file attached.
Files:
supres_mt5test.zip  66 kb
 
Интересный сов... спасибо!
 

Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5 


The calculation of support levels is based on the "Fractals down", the calculation of the resistance levels is based on the "Fractals up" of the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:16

You mean - how to trade it?

This indicator is the part of the old well-known trading system.

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Paramon Trading System

The history of the development.

Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).

Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.

Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.

We should always remember the people who were the first.

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How to Trade and Free to Download:

Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)



 

IchimokuAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Simple alert indicator for Tenkan/Kijun crosses and Kijun/price crosses. 

sdds

 


 

Are you planning to buy new computer? or are you decided to continue with your old PC with 32-bit OS?
Read this interesting thread which was started in rus part of the forum: 32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
You will fiund some information from MetaQuotes, for example:

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5

Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.20 19:19

We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs:

  • since July 1, 2017: we will cease to produce 32 bit versions of managerial terminals
  • since July 1, 2017: we will start an active demand to switch all 32 bit versions running on a 64 bit environment
  • since 1 January 2018: completely stop support of all operating systems, which are lower than Windows 7
  • from January 1, 2018: we will cease to update the 32-bit version of client terminals

Use forum in-built translation feature which is located above every post:



PS. - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08

We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.

Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.

We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 

Interesting EA was found: MultiHedg_1 - EA for MetaTrader 5


Multi Advisor in user-defined time opens market position to choose Buy or Sell. You can also set the closing position at a particular time, select the currency, select the percentage of the profit or loss for the closing of all positions.

You can specify up to ten characters in the settings (with possible repetitions). Warning: if you specify a non-existent symbol - Advisor unloaded with an error.

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