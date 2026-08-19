Something Interesting - page 29
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Mathematics in Trading: How to Estimate Trade Results
Please find the backtesting results for GBPJPY M15 timeframe. Set file attached.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Help needed to code this indicator in mt5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.16 06:55
Support ressitance - Barry (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The calculation of support levels is based on the "Fractals down", the calculation of the resistance levels is based on the "Fractals up" of the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:16You mean - how to trade it?
This indicator is the part of the old well-known trading system.
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Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
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How to Trade and Free to Download:
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
IchimokuAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Simple alert indicator for Tenkan/Kijun crosses and Kijun/price crosses.
sdds
Are you planning to buy new computer? or are you decided to continue with your old PC with 32-bit OS?
Read this interesting thread which was started in rus part of the forum: 32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
You will fiund some information from MetaQuotes, for example:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.20 19:19
We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs:
Use forum in-built translation feature which is located above every post:
PS. -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Interesting EA was found: MultiHedg_1 - EA for MetaTrader 5
Multi Advisor in user-defined time opens market position to choose Buy or Sell. You can also set the closing position at a particular time, select the currency, select the percentage of the profit or loss for the closing of all positions.
You can specify up to ten characters in the settings (with possible repetitions). Warning: if you specify a non-existent symbol - Advisor unloaded with an error.