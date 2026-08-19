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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
label volume for VSA
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.19 22:01
Volume Spared Analysis
Volatility Quality Stridsman - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Volatility Quality Indicator, first introduced by Thomas Stridsman in Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine in the August 2002 edition are now available for MetaTrader 5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18045
Autotrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is simple but usefull EA:
Two pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) are placed with the specified expiration.
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13436
Renko Bars displaying on chart.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18245
HarmonicPatternFinder -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Harmonic Trading
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.05.18 13:08
Hi,
Here is today trade example i took based off HarmonicPatternFinderV2 indicator scan pattern on EURGBP H4 time frame, it detected a bearish Butterfly 113 pattern. Taregt was set based off fibo level 38.2 @0.85279, stoploss was set based off price projected by indicator itself.
A rectangle was manually plotted by me to highlight the PRZ in action.
This indicator was developed for Metatrader 5 only and can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16852.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Harmonic Trading
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.04.24 12:21
Hi,
There's a Harmonics Indicator created for MetaTrader 5 which can detect more than 50 patterns, displaying emerging patterns, PRZ zone and much more.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16852
In my opinion it is more advance and more features than ZUP indicator.
Averages rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Rainbow Indicator for metatrader 5 plotted 256 averages MA with 4 types of averages available :
Simple MA
Exponential MA
Smoothed MA
Linear Weighted MA
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18033
Sentiment zone oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
First introduced in May 2012 Technical Analysis Stocks & Commodities, Walid Khalil wrote in his article "Exploiting Extremes Sentiment Zone Oscillator" :
"The sentiment zone oscillator (SZO) is a leading contrary oscillator that measures the extreme emotions of a single market or share.
It measures and defines both extremes, bullishness (overoptimism) and bearishness (overpessimism), that could lead to a change in sentiment, eventually changing the trend of the time frame under study.
The SZO was devised on the belief that after several waves of rising prices, investors begin to get bullish on the stock with increasing confidence since the price has been rising for some time. The SZO measures that bullishness/bearishness and marks overbought/oversold levels."
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17212
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